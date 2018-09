Video & Photo Epic: Travelling the Wilds of Peru by Bike

Words: Mau De AvilaPhotos: Haitman RivasVideo: Gerardo FloresA couple months ago the Trail Quest crew headed to Perú for an amazing MTB expedition, the plan was to camp for a week high in the heart of the Peruvian Andes, at the base of Mt. Ausangate, a 6,400-meter high peak. After getting acclimatized and warmed up for a couple days at the Sacred Valley, we started the road trip up the great Ausangate. With a fully loaded truck and an amazing crew, we drove for six hours straight with coca leaf tea keeping us warm and awake. When we finally got there, our minds were blown. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so scroll down and check it out yourselves.Until the next adventure. Until the next Trail Quest.