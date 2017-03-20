Trail to the Epic with Team Topeak-Ergon - Video

Every riding discipline has its event that transcends all others. When it comes to XC Marathon, that event is the Cape Epic, mountain biking’s legendary stage race. Breathtaking scenery, brutal conditions and dramatic storylines are all guaranteed across the 700 km and 15,000 meters of elevation covered in seven days. Pouring endless sweat and drops of blood into the scorching sands of the African summer, the riders of the Topeak-Ergon Racing Team are going to lay it all on the line in 2017 against one of the most stacked fields in years.