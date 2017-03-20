Trail to the Epic with Team Topeak-Ergon - Video

Mar 20, 2017 at 4:29
Mar 20, 2017
by Canyon  
 
Trail to the Epic

by Canyon-PureCycling
Every riding discipline has its event that transcends all others. When it comes to XC Marathon, that event is the Cape Epic, mountain biking’s legendary stage race. Breathtaking scenery, brutal conditions and dramatic storylines are all guaranteed across the 700 km and 15,000 meters of elevation covered in seven days. Pouring endless sweat and drops of blood into the scorching sands of the African summer, the riders of the Topeak-Ergon Racing Team are going to lay it all on the line in 2017 against one of the most stacked fields in years.

Team Topeak-Ergon
The days before the race kicks off offer riders a chance to reacquaint themselves with the South African conditions. Jeremiah Bishop heads out for a spin at sunrise before the heat of the day hits.

Team Topeak-Ergon
It's not all about shaving grams and VO2 max, bike handling can make all the difference, and Jeremiah likes to get boosted with the best of them.

Team Topeak-Ergon

Team Topeak-Ergon


Team Topeak-Ergon
The terrain across the Western Cape offers little respite to tired legs. It's this. Mountains and dirt. For seven whole days.

Team Topeak-Ergon
Local knowledge helps at this race, which is where South Africa native Erik Kleinhans comes into his own.

Team Topeak-Ergon
Erik leads teammate, Kristian Hynek out into the scrub.

Team Topeak-Ergon
Raced in teams of two, you have to be able to trust the wheel ahead of you.

Team Topeak-Ergon
TERT1: Kristian Hynek and Alban Lakata.

Team Topeak-Ergon
TERT2: Jeremiah Bishop and Erik Kleinhans.

Team Topeak-Ergon
Alban Lakata's Canyon Lux CF ready for action.

MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling / @ergonbike
1 Comment

  • + 0
 Just wasted 3 minutes of my day watching that video and posting this comment. Nothing interesting to hear/read in this article

Post a Comment



