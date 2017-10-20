Trail Tool Adventures - Video

Last week I headed down to the South West to meet up with the BTR Fabrications boys along with some of the wildest lads to come out of that region. Joel Anderson and upcomer Jasper Penton to name a few. A rake and ride day, with a midday barbecue.. delightful. I'll let Burf fill you in with the details below.











The general plan for the day was to turn up at a virgin hillside with a bunch of gnarly dudes, rake out some corners, jumps and drops with the Trail Tool, and have an awesome time sending it sideways. I mainly just wanted to get a few loamy corners scraped in and smash the hell out of them, but #allthelads found some insane lines hidden away. Things I would never have envisaged, and Joel's hip line was a prime example. It was hard to see how he was going to manage the run in and compression before take off, but he sent it and it was damn impressive to watch! You can judge for yourself by watching the video, but I reckon everything went exactly to plan. — Burf





Ever heard of Jasper Penton? A Windhill local, pretty young and wild on a bike. You'll see his name more and more I reckon.





Tools of the trade. The BTR trail tool. Worked a treat all day!





Kettle throws a dipped t-bog down one of the drops the boys scoped, in some terribly dark and grainy woods.





The midday barbecue went down a treat after many push up runs from the boys. We definitely cleared out the BTR cool box, that's for sure.





More action on the freshly built hip. Luke Barber styles one out.





Young gun Jasper Penton holds her sideways on the Pinner.





If you want to be entertained, buy a pair of mini hands. They make everyday tasks hilarious.



