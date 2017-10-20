VIDEOS

Trail Tool Adventures - Video

Oct 19, 2017
by Tom Caldwell  
Last week I headed down to the South West to meet up with the BTR Fabrications boys along with some of the wildest lads to come out of that region. Joel Anderson and upcomer Jasper Penton to name a few. A rake and ride day, with a midday barbecue.. delightful. I'll let Burf fill you in with the details below.

Trail Tool Adventures - BTR

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 8,572    Faves: 142    Comments: 1


bigquotesThe general plan for the day was to turn up at a virgin hillside with a bunch of gnarly dudes, rake out some corners, jumps and drops with the Trail Tool, and have an awesome time sending it sideways. I mainly just wanted to get a few loamy corners scraped in and smash the hell out of them, but #allthelads found some insane lines hidden away. Things I would never have envisaged, and Joel's hip line was a prime example. It was hard to see how he was going to manage the run in and compression before take off, but he sent it and it was damn impressive to watch! You can judge for yourself by watching the video, but I reckon everything went exactly to plan.Burf

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Ever heard of Jasper Penton? A Windhill local, pretty young and wild on a bike. You'll see his name more and more I reckon.

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Tools of the trade. The BTR trail tool. Worked a treat all day!

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Kettle throws a dipped t-bog down one of the drops the boys scoped, in some terribly dark and grainy woods.

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
The midday barbecue went down a treat after many push up runs from the boys. We definitely cleared out the BTR cool box, that's for sure.

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
More action on the freshly built hip. Luke Barber styles one out.

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Young gun Jasper Penton holds her sideways on the Pinner.

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
If you want to be entertained, buy a pair of mini hands. They make everyday tasks hilarious.

Photos from BTR Fabrications Trail Tool Adventures video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Burf's Ranger. Big, slack and ready for a beating.

[PI=15288098[/PI]
We finished the day with a toboggan session on some old north shore. It inevitably got out of hand when the boys tried to ride on it! All in all, a proper good British day out I'd say.

Video/Photo/Words: Tom Caldwell
www.btr-fabrications.com

MENTIONS: @caldwellvisuals / @BTRfabrications


30 Comments

  • + 33
 To me this epitomises British riding. No terrain big enough to get serious about so just find a patch of hilly woodland or a disused quarry and session it.
  • + 44
 I think you're confusing the south of England with Britain.
  • + 3
 @km79: No, I'm looking at Britain as a whole. Sure, you Scots have a few big mountain spots but if you look at the full spectrum of British riders, there are more guys out there doing this than there are strapping on the neck brace and sending it every day. Even if you do live near big descents you won't hit them all the time. You might drive to a decent spot or buy an uplift pass on a weekend but this is what you do on a week night after work. Grab a few mates and have a laugh somewhere local.
  • + 2
 @petehaddock: speak for yourself mate... it's gnarly round here.
  • + 11
 SLAAAM! That was awesome! got me sooo pumped for some autumn hometrail laps!!
  • + 6
 My favourite British home-grown bike company teams up with my favourite MTB filmmaker, who slaps my favourite hip-hop tune on top of some of my favourite up-and-coming lads to watch (who also ride for one of my favourite MTB clothing brands).
This is it, mountain biking had peaked for me. ????❤️
  • + 4
 You better have a cold shower mate Smile
  • + 2
 Christmas has come early by the sound of it! Thanks dude, appreciate it
  • + 9
 The sausage was so big in your little hands... Wink
  • + 2
 How is this not the no.1 comment. I mean really...
  • + 6
 Caldwell always delivers. Watching this at the end of a work day doesn't do this justice. Going to watch this over a nice cuppa tea this evening.
  • + 8
 Yep, good video. Went well with the tea.
  • + 2
 @vinay: Tea enhances the experience I heard. Thanks man!
  • + 7
 'Grab my strong hand'
  • + 3
 Giggling through the opening sequence of this video with my headphones on in the office was kinda awkward for everyone else around me. Excellent work, Tom!
  • + 1
 Ha! Thanks. Glad you got a laugh out it. It's the perfect way to market a product - stroke it sensually with mini hands.
  • + 4
 I have their trail tool and it is an absolute beast in loamy forest conditions.
  • + 1
 Plenty of hills in Ireland but I have more fun sessioning a 30sec DH or jump line,even if I'm out on a solo mission. It's all relative to biking :-)
  • + 1
 I put worms in my bed and slept in my bed
And put a squirrel in my bed and mustard in my bed
And then I ate 'em all, is that bad?
  • + 3
 BTR always bringing the Stoke!
  • + 2
 Are those Trump's tiny hands???
  • + 2
 i m gonna get this rake 4 sure ... ordering it tomorrow @BTRfabrications
  • + 2
 Tam do you ever lower your saddle dude? Big Grin
  • + 8
 Nah mate, I'd have to put it back up again wouldn't I? Wink
  • + 3
 @BTRfabrications: Word! Epic edit guys, smashing effort!!!
  • + 1
 @tworldsmine: Cheers!
  • + 2
 yeah tommy!!
  • + 2
 you've
  • + 1
 The tiny hands are creepy...
  • + 1
 Madness

Post a Comment



