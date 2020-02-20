Trailer: A Stacked North American Freeride Line Up Unites in 'Tribe'

'Tribe' - A Mountain Bike film by Peter Jamison created with the goal to connect the viewer to various riding communities across North America. Full project releases February 26th on Vimeo for Free.



Starring:

Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, McClayne Empey, Reed Boggs, Jaxson Riddle, Tyler McCaul, Matt Macduff, Brayden Barrett/Hay, Brett Rheeder, David Lieb, Nick Fix, and Aaron Chase.