Trailer: A Stacked North American Freeride Line Up Unites in 'Tribe'
Feb 20, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
'Tribe' - A Mountain Bike film by Peter Jamison created with the goal to connect the viewer to various riding communities across North America. Full project releases February 26th on Vimeo for Free.
Starring:
Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, McClayne Empey, Reed Boggs, Jaxson Riddle, Tyler McCaul, Matt Macduff, Brayden Barrett/Hay, Brett Rheeder, David Lieb, Nick Fix, and Aaron Chase.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Brett Rheeder
Cam Mccaul
Dj Brandt
Ethan Nell
Jaxson Riddle
Matt Macduff
Reed Boggs
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
Hogfly
(46 mins ago)
Sweet. We ran into Reed and Peter over Christmas Break out at the old Rampage site, and they were digging on a new jump down Lunch Line. Made my son's day to get to talk with them. We thought they were shooting for Reed's new contract announcement (he'd just left Trek and hadn't announced his new signing with Yeti yet), but maybe this is what they were shooting.
Some of the clips in the trailer definitely look like that line at the Rampage site.
[Reply]
3
0
orags
(1 hours ago)
The amount of stacked edits coming out soon is mental. We are in for a treat
[Reply]
1
0
JamesGTi
(20 mins ago)
These boys out in utah just live the sickest lifestyle. Not for everyone, but I'd love to spend a few months kicking around in the desert messing around on bikes, big American trucks and motocross rigs. Looks dope
[Reply]
2
0
peterguns
(2 hours ago)
Yes!
[Reply]
