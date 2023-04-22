Trailer: Anthill Films' New Documentary 'The Engine Inside' Explores the Bicycle's Power to Change Lives

Apr 21, 2023
by Anthill Films  

Words: Anthill Films

Coming Summer 2023, The Engine Inside tells the stories of six everyday people from all over the globe who reveal the unique power of the bicycle to change lives and build a better world.

Through each character’s story, the film uncovers the often-overlooked potential of this 200-year-old machine, exploring its impact on a wide range of global issues such as physical and mental health, socioeconomic inequality and climate change.

By shining a light on people who have embraced cycling as a way to overcome daunting personal and systemic challenges, The Engine Inside ultimately asks viewers to reconsider their own perspective. Is there a transformative power within us all that can be unlocked through the simple act of riding a bike?

Indigenous mountain biker Jay Bearhead riding near Kamloops BC. Photo John Sinal

A group of women from Cairo Egypt empower others by cycling to tackle stereotypes. Photo Omar Zain

RR DBlocks pulls a wheelie on the streets of NYC. Photo Michael Wikan

bigquotesNever before have we experienced as many converging problems: the climate crisis, social and economic inequality, cultural trauma, and the transportation clusterf*ck. The Engine Inside is about unlocking the bicycle as a simple solution. The timing and the message of this film have never been as poignant or urgent as now.Darcy Wittenburg, Director of The Engine Inside

Youth in Amsterdam embody the meaning of Bike Life. Photo Jo Osborne

Megan Hottman the Cyclist Lawyer road rides in Colorado. Photo Natalie Starr

Kwabena Danso s company Boomers Bikes makes sustainable bamboo bikes in Yonso Ghana providing jobs for local people. Photo Jo Osborne

Narrated by the “voice of cycling” Phil Liggett, paired with an eclectic soundtrack and immersive cinematography, the film weaves together an emotional and informative celebration of the bicycle’s world-changing potential.

The Engine Inside World Premiere will be on June 3, 2023, at MOVE, Amsterdam. Interested in hosting a premiere for The Engine Inside in your city or town this Summer? Apply for a premiere event here.

Janice Tower travelling self-supported across winter Alaska on the Iditarod Trail Invitational 350-mile race. Photo Anthill

Nouran Salah rides in the streets of Cairo Egypt. Photo Omar Zain

Megan Hottman the Cyclist Lawyer road rides in Colorado. Photo Natalie Starr

Indigenous rider Jay Bearhead in his traditional regalia near Kamloops BC. Photo John Sinal

Shimano, Pon.Bike and PeopleForBikes present an Anthill Films production, narrated by Phil Liggett. Featuring Jay Bearhead, Nouran Salah, RRDBlocks, Janice Tower, Megan Hottman and Kwabena Danso, with Danny MacAskill and Robert Gesink.

Danny MacAskill sees and rides the city in way that few do. Photo Jo Osborne.

Jumbo Visma rider Robert Gesink on a climb in Spain Andorra. Photo Elmar Bossard

The Engine Inside: a new feature-length documentary from Anthill Films. Coming Summer 2023.

