Trailer: Anthill Films' New Documentary 'The Engine Inside' Explores the Bicycle's Power to Change Lives

Coming Summer 2023, The Engine Inside tells the stories of six everyday people from all over the globe who reveal the unique power of the bicycle to change lives and build a better world.
Through each character’s story, the film uncovers the often-overlooked potential of this 200-year-old machine, exploring its impact on a wide range of global issues such as physical and mental health, socioeconomic inequality and climate change.
By shining a light on people who have embraced cycling as a way to overcome daunting personal and systemic challenges, The Engine Inside ultimately asks viewers to reconsider their own perspective. Is there a transformative power within us all that can be unlocked through the simple act of riding a bike?
|Never before have we experienced as many converging problems: the climate crisis, social and economic inequality, cultural trauma, and the transportation clusterf*ck. The Engine Inside is about unlocking the bicycle as a simple solution. The timing and the message of this film have never been as poignant or urgent as now.—Darcy Wittenburg, Director of The Engine Inside
Narrated by the “voice of cycling” Phil Liggett, paired with an eclectic soundtrack and immersive cinematography, the film weaves together an emotional and informative celebration of the bicycle’s world-changing potential.
The Engine Inside World Premiere will be on June 3, 2023, at MOVE, Amsterdam. Interested in hosting a premiere for The Engine Inside in your city or town this Summer? Apply for a premiere event here
production, narrated by Phil Liggett. Featuring Jay Bearhead, Nouran Salah, RRDBlocks, Janice Tower, Megan Hottman and Kwabena Danso, with Danny MacAskill and Robert Gesink.
The Engine Inside: a new feature-length documentary from Anthill Films. Coming Summer 2023.
