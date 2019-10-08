Trailer: Berrecloth, Brown and McCaul Search For the Yeti in New Feature Length Film

Pioneers Darren Berrecloth, Casey Brown and Cam McCaul.

The Tigers' Nest. This monument holds significant meaning for the locals.

Big trips mean you need proper luggage to get your gear there in one piece. This was where the trip started once the team landed in Bhutan.

The team rode through a variety of communities. This scenery was common in the lower elevations.

The Mountains and Valleys are BIG in Bhutan. Just a taste.

If you like culture in your films you will enjoy this scene as we get a local to share stories of the yeti.

What would you think if you saw a bike for the first time later in life?

The crew ran into some snow at high elevations. Put some serious pressure on the trip. No big deal if you're a donkey though.

We got lucky on the trip and witnessed a rare ceremony.

Archery in the Himalayans??

Certainly one of the more rewarding times during the trip for the team as they introduced bikes to some locals for the first time.

Ambrose Weingart behind the lens. Delivered another great film!