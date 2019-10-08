Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Trailer: Berrecloth, Brown and McCaul Search For the Yeti in New Feature Length Film

Oct 8, 2019
by Ryan Berrecloth  

Chasing The Yeti intro cover

In 2001, the Kingdom of Bhutan created the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary, a 253-square-mile protected habitat for the migoi, known in the west as the yeti. The sanctuary is also home to pandas, snow leopards and tigers, but the Bhutanese maintain that the refuge was created specifically for the migoi. This exclusive region has long been off-limits to most outsiders, but in April 2019, professional mountain bikers Darren Berrecloth, Casey Brown and Cam McCaul led the first team to ever ride bikes in this hidden corner of the Himalaya. Their eight-day journey in search of the yeti led them through some of the world’s most stunning, high-altitude singletrack while also bringing awareness to a country that bases its GDP on ‘happiness,’ rather than financial indicators.

While most of the world no longer believes in the yeti’s existence, many of Bhutan’s mountain dwellers insist this mysterious ape-like creature still roams the Himalaya’s farthest-flung reaches. Eager to find out for themselves, this ambitious trio embarked on a world-first expedition through a never-before-ridden region in search of the mythological beast. The chase for the yeti began in earnest.

To pursue the yeti, these intrepid riders venture high into the Himalaya, scouring this other-worldly landscape for signs of the elusive creature. Their path is fraught with peril, from precipitous river gorges to the rigors of extreme altitude and physical deprivation. While tackling these obstacles, the crew comes to expect the unexpected, as each day leads from one discovery to another. Will one of these discoveries be the yeti?

Pioneers Darren Berrecloth, Casey Brown and Cam McCaul.

The Tigers' Nest. This monument holds significant meaning for the locals.

Big trips mean you need proper luggage to get your gear there in one piece. This was where the trip started once the team landed in Bhutan.

The team rode through a variety of communities. This scenery was common in the lower elevations.

The Mountains and Valleys are BIG in Bhutan. Just a taste.

If you like culture in your films you will enjoy this scene as we get a local to share stories of the yeti.

What would you think if you saw a bike for the first time later in life?

The crew ran into some snow at high elevations. Put some serious pressure on the trip. No big deal if you're a donkey though.

Two pro's know what to do.

We got lucky on the trip and witnessed a rare ceremony.

Archery in the Himalayans??

Certainly one of the more rewarding times during the trip for the team as they introduced bikes to some locals for the first time.

Ambrose Weingart behind the lens. Delivered another great film!

Chasing the Yeti is NOW available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and Vimeo Plus!

Link to the film: https://geni.us/ChasingTheYeti

Website: www.chasingtheyeti.co

Instagram updates: @cleverbearsproductions

Directed by Ambrose Weingart

Photos by Margus Riga

Upcoming premieres below for Whistler October 12th and Vancouver October 17th. If you are interested in putting together your own showing reach out to ryan@cleverbearproductions.com for more details.

Chasing The Yeti Whistler Premiere Saturday October 12th

Chasing The Yeti Vancouver premiere

Chasing The Yeti Sponsors


