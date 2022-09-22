Trailer: Braydon Bringhurst Climbs Moab's Iconic Whole Enchilada Trail in '8,600 Ft' Film

No one has ever tried to ride up every inch of mountain biking’s iconic “Whole Enchilada” trail—and for good reason. The 8000-plus-vertical-foot trail covers some of the most raw and rugged terrain in Moab, Utah, and for most riders, is exclusively ridden downhill.
The upcoming 1.5-hour feature-length film “8600FT” documents Braydon Bringhurst’s attempt to conquer previously-unridden sections and be the first to summit “The Whole Enchilada.” The film launches in October with a month of exclusive pre-release screenings in Moab, Colorado Springs, Boise, and Encinitas, followed by a global digital release on November 2. '8600FT' FILM SCREENING TOUR: October 2022
Prior to the digital release, there will be a month of exclusive pre-release screenings of “8600FT” in four MTB hotspots. Get your tickets before they sell out!
Oct. 1: Outerbike—Moab, UT
, Star Hall
Oct. 6: Colorado Springs, CO
, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater
Oct. 24: Boise, ID
, Egyptian Theater
Oct. 29: Encinitas, CA
, La Paloma Theatre
Each screening will include local meetups, group rides and workshops with Bringhurst. Seating and attendance are limited, so sign up to be notified on how to join
. All ticket-sale proceeds go to local trail organizations: UT—Trail Mix, CO—Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, ID—SWIMBA, CA—SDMBA.Digital Release: November 2, 2022
Following October’s in-person screening tour, “8600FT” will be released globally on YouTube on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The digital release will also include editorial stories in print and digital media outlets highlighting behind-the-scenes stories and breakdowns on the equipment used in the film. Charitable Raffle to Benefit Active Minds
In support of mental health awareness and education—a recurring theme of “8600FT”—Bringhurst will be raffling a custom Canyon Spectral 29, the same model he rode in the film, including parts from his co-sponsors SRAM, RockShox, Zipp, Time, Maxxis, DEITY, Smith and more. All funds will go to Active Minds, a national leader for young adult mental health advocacy and suicide prevention. Learn more at activeminds.org
.
Presented By Canyon
Produced By Burst Media Creative
Written By Kim Cross
Directed & Edited By Nicole Bringhurst
Principle Cinematography & Photography By Tory Powers
Motion Graphic By Jake Vanheel
Sound Mix & Design By Sean Campos
Project Artwork By Dennis Nussbaum
Supported By Maxxis
, Smith
, SRAM
, RockShox
, Zipp
, Time
