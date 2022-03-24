Trailer: Season 2 of Anthill Films' Return to Earth 'The Series' Now Available on Outside Watch

Press Release: Outside TV
In Return to Earth "The Series"
Anthill Films reveals the untold stories of local heroes who reconnect us to the natural world through a simple machine that defies boundaries and knows no limits… the mountain bike. Season 2 tells the stories of Casey Brown, Andrew Shandro, Eliot Jackson, Mark Weir, and Patrick Lucas through five different episodes in this Outside+ exclusive series.
Also featuring: Andrew Jackson, Luca Cometti, James Doerfling, Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham, Marco Osborne, Ben Cruz, Bernard Kerr, Brandon Semenuk, Sterling Lorence, Micayla Gatto, and Miranda Miller.Animations by Taj MihelichSTEP 1:
Sign up for Outside+ hereSTEP 2:
Go to Outside Watch and start streaming Return to Earth "The Series" Seasons 1 & 2*Important: this series is only available with a full Outside+ membership.
Outside+ is a membership from Pinkbike's parent company that bundles more than 30 outdoor titles, including Beta Magazine, Peloton, Ski, Climbing, Outside Magazine, and more. It also includes 600+ hours of premium adventure films and series, thousands of trail maps with included premium subscriptions to Gaia GPS and Trailforks Pro, exclusive content and tech coverage from some of the biggest names in outdoor sports, and free and discounted access to film festivals and races.
Learn More here
.
5 Comments
Why yes for a monthly fee of ............
Post a Comment