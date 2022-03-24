close
Trailer: Season 2 of Anthill Films' Return to Earth 'The Series' Now Available on Outside Watch

Mar 24, 2022
by Outside Watch  


Press Release: Outside TV

In Return to Earth "The Series" Anthill Films reveals the untold stories of local heroes who reconnect us to the natural world through a simple machine that defies boundaries and knows no limits… the mountain bike. Season 2 tells the stories of Casey Brown, Andrew Shandro, Eliot Jackson, Mark Weir, and Patrick Lucas through five different episodes in this Outside+ exclusive series.

Also featuring: Andrew Jackson, Luca Cometti, James Doerfling, Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham, Marco Osborne, Ben Cruz, Bernard Kerr, Brandon Semenuk, Sterling Lorence, Micayla Gatto, and Miranda Miller.

Animations by Taj Mihelich

STEP 1: Sign up for Outside+ here
STEP 2: Go to Outside Watch and start streaming Return to Earth "The Series" Seasons 1 & 2
*Important: this series is only available with a full Outside+ membership.

Eliot Jackson: The Trailblazer
Casey Brown: The Heroine

Andrew Shandro: The Scout
Patrick Lucas: The Healer
Mark Weir: The Veteran




Outside+ is a membership from Pinkbike's parent company that bundles more than 30 outdoor titles, including Beta Magazine, Peloton, Ski, Climbing, Outside Magazine, and more. It also includes 600+ hours of premium adventure films and series, thousands of trail maps with included premium subscriptions to Gaia GPS and Trailforks Pro, exclusive content and tech coverage from some of the biggest names in outdoor sports, and free and discounted access to film festivals and races.

Learn More here.


Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Anthill Films Andrew Shandro Casey Brown Eliot Jackson Return to Earth


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 just since it is world cup time... I wish clay porter would do world cup movies again with rider segments in between. still watch the old ones to this day. also stoked for this and weirs segment! i even recently saw a weirwolf tire and had total flashbacks
  • 3 1
 Out side ? Can we have a filter for out side like we used to have for E bikes ?
Why yes for a monthly fee of ............
  • 1 1
 Return to not selling out
  • 2 0
 yes - god forbid these riders/creatives get compensated for their work
  • 1 1
 @VanNoche: no- God forbid out side from diluting what made pink bike core. I support athletes and creatives getting payed but not through a detached corporation focused on their own profits. I’d like to see how much of the profits actually go to the riders...

