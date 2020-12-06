Trailer: The History of Finnish Downhill MTB in 'Suomi DH'

Veli-Matti Niemi, Roi Paananen and Antti-Pekka Laiho. Rovaniemi, Finland 1994 Photo: Kalevi Mikkonen

Jani Vesikko and Finnish made Tunturi bikes. Late -90s Photo: Mikko Peltonen

Matti Lehikoinen and Joonas Vinnari. Vihti, Finland -06 Photo: Aki Farm

Katja Repo. Malminkartano, Finland -01. National TV interview. Photo: Joonas Vinnari

Suomi DH: The Finnish Downhill MTB documentaryFull film coming 2021Downhill mtb has been a competitive sport in Finland for the past 30 years, and now it’s time to find out what has happened during this time. How is it possible that Finland, a dark, cold and flat country, has brought up successful World Cup riders like Katja Repo, Antti-Pekka Laiho and DH superstar Matti Lehikoinen. The foundation these pioneers have built has inevitably been an important stepping stone for today’s passionate young talents, who are conquering the international DH scene.The film is about the ups and downs, the excitement, the passion of riding and the community of Downhill mtb in Finland.Directed, edited and produced by Joonas VinnariCo-producer - Antti-Pekka LaihoYLERetkikuntaMikko PeltonenRoope RuoholaEUROSPORTMTVClay PorterKalevi MikkonenJarno LaasalaMikko HallikainenKalevi Mikkonen & Mikko PeltonenDustin Lau - Like We Don’t Existmusicbed.comPekko Käppi & K:H:H:L - Ikonisvartrecords.comThank you!