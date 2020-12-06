Trailer: The History of Finnish Downhill MTB in 'Suomi DH'

Suomi DH: The Finnish Downhill MTB documentary
Full film coming 2021
Veli-Matti Niemi, Roi Paananen and Antti-Pekka Laiho. Rovaniemi, Finland 1994 Photo: Kalevi Mikkonen
Downhill mtb has been a competitive sport in Finland for the past 30 years, and now it’s time to find out what has happened during this time. How is it possible that Finland, a dark, cold and flat country, has brought up successful World Cup riders like Katja Repo, Antti-Pekka Laiho and DH superstar Matti Lehikoinen. The foundation these pioneers have built has inevitably been an important stepping stone for today’s passionate young talents, who are conquering the international DH scene.
Jani Vesikko and Finnish made Tunturi bikes. Late -90s Photo: Mikko Peltonen
The film is about the ups and downs, the excitement, the passion of riding and the community of Downhill mtb in Finland.
Production company Dsp Media
Matti Lehikoinen and Joonas Vinnari. Vihti, Finland -06 Photo: Aki Farm
Directed, edited and produced by Joonas Vinnari
Co-producer - Antti-Pekka LaihoArchive footage on the trailer:
YLE
Retkikunta
Mikko Peltonen
Roope Ruohola
EUROSPORT
MTV
Clay Porter
Kalevi Mikkonen
Jarno Laasala
Mikko HallikainenCover photo:
Kalevi Mikkonen & Mikko PeltonenMusic:
Dustin Lau - Like We Don’t Exist
musicbed.com
Pekko Käppi & K:H:H:L - Ikoni
svartrecords.com
Katja Repo. Malminkartano, Finland -01. National TV interview. Photo: Joonas Vinnari
Thank you!
