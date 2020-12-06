Trailer: The History of Finnish Downhill MTB in 'Suomi DH'

Dec 6, 2020
by Joonas Vinnari  

Suomi DH: The Finnish Downhill MTB documentary

Full film coming 2021

Veli-Matti Niemi Roi Paananen and Antti-Pekka Laiho. Rovaniemi Finland 1994 Photo Kalevi Mikkonen
Veli-Matti Niemi, Roi Paananen and Antti-Pekka Laiho. Rovaniemi, Finland 1994 Photo: Kalevi Mikkonen

Downhill mtb has been a competitive sport in Finland for the past 30 years, and now it’s time to find out what has happened during this time. How is it possible that Finland, a dark, cold and flat country, has brought up successful World Cup riders like Katja Repo, Antti-Pekka Laiho and DH superstar Matti Lehikoinen. The foundation these pioneers have built has inevitably been an important stepping stone for today’s passionate young talents, who are conquering the international DH scene.

Jani Vesikko and Finnish made Tunturi bikes. Late -90s Photo Mikko Peltonen
Jani Vesikko and Finnish made Tunturi bikes. Late -90s Photo: Mikko Peltonen

The film is about the ups and downs, the excitement, the passion of riding and the community of Downhill mtb in Finland.

Matti Lehikoinen and Joonas Vinnari. Nummela Finland -06 Photo Aki Farm
Matti Lehikoinen and Joonas Vinnari. Vihti, Finland -06 Photo: Aki Farm

Production company Dsp Media
Directed, edited and produced by Joonas Vinnari
Co-producer - Antti-Pekka Laiho

Archive footage on the trailer:
YLE
Retkikunta
Mikko Peltonen
Roope Ruohola
EUROSPORT
MTV
Clay Porter
Kalevi Mikkonen
Jarno Laasala
Mikko Hallikainen

Cover photo:
Kalevi Mikkonen & Mikko Peltonen

Music:

Dustin Lau - Like We Don’t Exist
musicbed.com

Pekko Käppi & K:H:H:L - Ikoni
svartrecords.com

Katja Repo. Malminkartano Finland 2001. National TV interview. Photo Joonas Vinnari
Katja Repo. Malminkartano, Finland -01. National TV interview. Photo: Joonas Vinnari

Thank you!

