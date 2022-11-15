Trailer: 'The Nomad' by The Flannel Crew

The industry has been in a rut, we scroll the same Instagram and Tik Tok reels of regurgitated sounds, double-tapping the same hashtags and following the same exhausting trends. We decided it was time to bring back the vibes of personal progression that our pioneering forefathers used to create this sport. There was a time when you rode new features for yourself, and the thought of capturing "content" did not even exist. That is the true FREERIDE spirit and the underlining theme of our vision.

