Trailer: 'The Nomad' by The Flannel Crew

Canadian Sunsets (Kamloops, BC)

The industry has been in a rut, we scroll the same Instagram and Tik Tok reels of regurgitated sounds, double-tapping the same hashtags and following the same exhausting trends. We decided it was time to bring back the vibes of personal progression that our pioneering forefathers used to create this sport. There was a time when you rode new features for yourself, and the thought of capturing "content" did not even exist. That is the true FREERIDE spirit and the underlining theme of our vision.



Lost & Found (Purcell Range, BC) The Suffering (Selkirk Range, BC)

Desert Days (Big Water, UT) Locked and Loaded (Green River, UT)

Buck Wild (Canmore, AB)

With our budget being equivalent to the price of three cases of Kokanee, we didn't expect Spielberg cinematography. But all of the sudden our vibe attracted a new tribe. We acquired a film crew and the support started to roll in. We quickly learned that there was something immensely special about capturing your best friends pushing their limits and sharing in those golden moments of progression and success. Although new to the filmmaking scene the talent in the crew runs deep, and capturing the mayhem on these expeditions was confounding.

Builder (Calgary, AB) The Jungle (Nakusp, BC)

The Moon (Purcell Range, BC)

The Night Ride (Bragg Creek, AB) The Croft (Kamloops, BC)

At Home in The Alpine (Revelstoke, BC) Big Spins (Virgin, UT)

What it's all about right here! (Big Water, UT) RELEASE DATE COMING SOON

Words: The Flannel CrewFilming for our first feature mountain bike film THE NOMAD is officially in the books. A genuine FREERIDE film brought to you by the underdogs of the industry. The film follows the individuals of The Flannel Crew breaking out of their mundane lives and exploring the nomadic thrill-seeking lifestyle of mountain biking in new terrain.The Nomad follows the nomadic lifestyle of 8 riders proving you don't have to be the best to just love it. Produced by Austen Tanney , the film explores personal progression and the refusal to conform to the industry benchmarks of race results, hashtags, and followers to gauge success. If this film inspires just one person to take that trip, hit that drop, or buy that bike, then we have done our job!• Billy Adamson • Bryant Freeman• Dan Sterzelec • Lynden Corley • Shawn OKeefe • Marco Perizzolo • Austen Tanney • Joey Reinhart