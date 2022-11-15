Trailer: 'The Nomad' by The Flannel Crew

Nov 15, 2022
by The Flannel Crew  
The Nomad - Official Trailer

by theflannelcrew
Words: The Flannel Crew

Filming for our first feature mountain bike film THE NOMAD is officially in the books. A genuine FREERIDE film brought to you by the underdogs of the industry. The film follows the individuals of The Flannel Crew breaking out of their mundane lives and exploring the nomadic thrill-seeking lifestyle of mountain biking in new terrain.

The Nomad follows the nomadic lifestyle of 8 riders proving you don't have to be the best to just love it. Produced by Austen Tanney, the film explores personal progression and the refusal to conform to the industry benchmarks of race results, hashtags, and followers to gauge success. If this film inspires just one person to take that trip, hit that drop, or buy that bike, then we have done our job!

Featuring:
• Billy Adamson • Bryant Freeman• Dan Sterzelec • Lynden Corley • Shawn OKeefe • Marco Perizzolo • Austen Tanney • Joey Reinhart

Filming of The Nomad A Film by Austen Tanney Graham Trenholm Top Shot Media
Canadian Sunsets (Kamloops, BC)

The industry has been in a rut, we scroll the same Instagram and Tik Tok reels of regurgitated sounds, double-tapping the same hashtags and following the same exhausting trends. We decided it was time to bring back the vibes of personal progression that our pioneering forefathers used to create this sport. There was a time when you rode new features for yourself, and the thought of capturing "content" did not even exist. That is the true FREERIDE spirit and the underlining theme of our vision.

Filming for Feature Film Jayme Hunter Photography Brett Anderson Videography
Lost & Found (Purcell Range, BC)
Filming of The Nomad A Film by Austen Tanney Graham Trenholm Top Shot Media
The Suffering (Selkirk Range, BC)

Jayme Hunter Photography
Desert Days (Big Water, UT)
Jayme Hunter Photography
Locked and Loaded (Green River, UT)


Filming of the Nomad
Buck Wild (Canmore, AB)

With our budget being equivalent to the price of three cases of Kokanee, we didn't expect Spielberg cinematography. But all of the sudden our vibe attracted a new tribe. We acquired a film crew and the support started to roll in. We quickly learned that there was something immensely special about capturing your best friends pushing their limits and sharing in those golden moments of progression and success. Although new to the filmmaking scene the talent in the crew runs deep, and capturing the mayhem on these expeditions was confounding.

Graham Trenholm Photography
Builder (Calgary, AB)
The Jungle (Nakusp, BC)

Filming for Feature Film Jayme Hunter Photography Brett Anderson Videography
The Moon (Purcell Range, BC)

Filming for the Nomad
The Night Ride (Bragg Creek, AB)
Filming of The Nomad
The Croft (Kamloops, BC)

At Home in The Alpine (Revelstoke, BC)
Jayme Hunter Photography
Big Spins (Virgin, UT)

Jayme Hunter Photography
What it's all about right here! (Big Water, UT)
The Nomad Film Poster
RELEASE DATE COMING SOON

More info here

THANK YOU
KNOLLY BIKES
WILDLIFE DISTILLERY
FOX RACING CANADA
TOP SHOT MEDIA
JAYME RASHELLE PHOTOGRAPHY
BOW CYCLE
PSYCHLONA
THE FLANNEL CREW

