Trailer: 'The Nomad' by The Flannel Crew

Words: The Flannel Crew
Filming for our first feature mountain bike film THE NOMAD
is officially in the books. A genuine FREERIDE film brought to you by the underdogs of the industry. The film follows the individuals of The Flannel Crew breaking out of their mundane lives and exploring the nomadic thrill-seeking lifestyle of mountain biking in new terrain.
The Nomad follows the nomadic lifestyle of 8 riders proving you don't have to be the best to just love it. Produced by Austen Tanney
, the film explores personal progression and the refusal to conform to the industry benchmarks of race results, hashtags, and followers to gauge success. If this film inspires just one person to take that trip, hit that drop, or buy that bike, then we have done our job!Featuring:
• Billy Adamson • Bryant Freeman• Dan Sterzelec • Lynden Corley • Shawn OKeefe • Marco Perizzolo • Austen Tanney • Joey Reinhart More info hereTHANK YOUKNOLLY BIKESWILDLIFE DISTILLERYFOX RACING CANADATOP SHOT MEDIAJAYME RASHELLE PHOTOGRAPHYBOW CYCLEPSYCHLONATHE FLANNEL CREW
