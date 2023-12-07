Trailforks 2023 Development Updates

650,000

3,000,000

60,000,000

Website Updates

3D Maps

New website search

Major Activity Feed improvements

Sign In With Google on Website & App

Highlight Top Trails

Regions friends visited count

Follow system improvements

Youtube Shorts

Feature tour tooltips

Garmin Connect integration

Signup & login security

Wahoo integration

More Trail Association Focused Features

Track individual workers in reports

Issue Tracking for Trail Reports

Trail sign contest

New region stats for admins

More Web

Mobile App Updates

Rebuilt GPS Ride Recording

Mapbox 10 Upgrade & 3D maps

Rebuilt Navigation UI for Android

Optimized background data syncing

App tooltips

Waypoints

More App

Coming Soon to The App

Traildar

Basic Location Sharing

Trailforks Platform