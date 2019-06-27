Trailforks 30-Day Ride Challenge Begins July 1st - Here's What You Need to Know

The Trailforks 30-Day Ride Challenge starts July 1. Are you ready? We realize riding your bike every day for 30 days straight won’t be easy easy, so we’ve come up with this handy FAQ guide to set you up for success, and perhaps win the Return to Earth Slash bike by Trek and Shimano along with daily prizes from EVOC, Bontrager and Lazer.
What dates will the 30-Day Ride Challenge run?
The challenge will run from July 1 until July 30 inclusive. More specifically, it’s open July 1 at 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST”) to July 30th, 2019 11:59 PM PST.
We realize July has 31 days, so if we refer to “ride for the month of July,” please refrain from commenting the obvious below.What trails can I ride to make sure my daily ride entries are legit?
You can ride and log any trail that’s legal (ie: sanctioned) and recognized by the Trailforks app. That can include singletrack, access trails, machine-groomed trails, dirt/gravel roads, multi-use trails, wilderness trails and a slew of other designations. If you can click on it in the Trailforks app, it counts.Can I add trails in my area to Trailforks?
Yes. Trailforks was founded on user-contributed content and encourages you to do add to it. As long as the trail isn’t trespassing on private property or infringing on prohibited areas where biking is not allowed, you should be able to add trails to the database. For more information on adding trails click here
.Can I use my Strava app to log my daily rides?
Yes, but you’ll need to link your Strava account to the Trailforks app. This can be done in a few easy steps within the app. For more information on integrating Strava and importing your historical data, click here
. Can I add my daily rides retroactively?
No. The idea of the 30-Day Ride Challenge is to allocate time for at least one ride - of any length - once per day. You can’t ride twice in one day and use those rides to cover two days of the challenge. Make sure your Trailforks app is active when out riding!I’m a busy guy/girl and I don’t necessarily live next to any trails. How do you expect me to carry out this challenge?
We don’t expect everyone in the world to enter, nor do we expect all those that enter to complete the full 30 days. The idea is to see what you can do if you shift around some priorities in your life. It may require adjustment to your routine or setting a daily reminder to ride your bike. We recommend you pace yourself, do a little each day between the bigger rides and give your body a chance to rest as much as possible. How do I sign up?
If you don’t already have it, download the Trailforks app
and create an account (can be done with your Pinbike account credentials). In the drop-down menu, click on "Badges & Contests" and select the 30-Day Ride Challenge and make sure your Badges & Contests region is set to ALL. That’s it!How do I get my friends to join the Trailforks 30-Day Ride Challenge?
We’re glad you asked! We want to build a global movement of mountain bikers changing their daily habits to accommodate more time outside on trails. The best way to accomplish this by old fashioned word of mouth - that’s you talking about the challenge and encouraging your friends to do it. To help you spread the word on social media we’ve created these images for you to share on Instagram, Stories, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and any other social media platform you like to use. Once you’ve signed up and committed to taking the challenge, tag your friends with the hashtag #30dayridechallenge
and get them on board!How will the grand prize and daily prizes be awarded?
Each day during the Challenge, everyone who logs a single entry will be entered into the draw for a daily prize. We will announce these daily winners in two blocks; 15 winners on Day 15 and 15 winners on Day 30. If you complete the entire 30-Day Challenge, you will be entered into the draw for the grand prize - the Return to Earth bike!Daily prizes:
Prize packs will consist of prizing from Pinkbike/Trailforks, Shimano, Trek, EVOC, and Anthill Films. Daily winners will receive a prize pack consisting of a custom Evoc Return to Earth Mission pack filled with: Lazer Impala MIPS helmet, Shimano Saint PD-M828 pedals, Bontrager Bat Cage water bottle holder made from reclaimed ocean plastics, Bontrager XR Elite Grips, Trailforks tee and socks, Return to Earth hat, tee and socks. Click here for Terms & Conditions
Return To Earth is a captivating film about the power of taking out attention back by riding our bikes. Watch the trailer, and go ride your bike.
