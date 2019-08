Trailforks 30-Day Ride Challenge Prize Winners & Recap

Tim Falvey

When I first heard the news I was so relieved I had finished all 30 days. On day four I went into the park after work, had a good crash and split my elbow open. It was pretty sore for a couple of weeks until another crash opened it back up again. Also, on day 12 I had to drop my brother-in-law at the airport so had to do a ride in Vancouver in the dark to get the badge! — Tim Falvey, 30 Day Challenge Grand Prize winner

One Happy Chappy. Grand prize winner Tim Falvey.

Time for Tim to get 'er dirty!

Humblpirate

Maaxs

Asteinberg428

Patrick0712

Kgonzo

bgoldstone

lilgoose

freemanbr

LMcKellick

emptyvoxel

mavkona

Darth-Villar

aricthred

JessAllennCycles

Mxrider281

tomasslavicek

Jacksonh5125

Cjcarefoot

cgiffordmiears

cutamerc

Jimmyridesmtb

Willajack1

Mattisriding

Matze724

Scottrjohnke

njacobs1

bradn104

plus 3 more riders we haven't heard back from yet. Check your inboxes!



Daily prize packs courtesy of Trailforks, Anthill Films, EVOC, Bontrager, Shimano and LAZER.

30 Day Ride Challenge Fun Stats!

Global heat map of 30 Day Ride Challenge completion ridelogs

North America UK and Europe

Number of people that rode each day

Number of people who maintained a 30-Day streak

And just like that…. 30 days flew by and I rode every day! It was not about riding the longest most epic trails, but reminding me I have the willpower and I could trade my usual after-work naps for laps. — @jelodotch

I never expected I would feel so good mentally and physically doing this challenge but the benefits have been unreal! — @_jomiro

I FREAKING LOVE RIDING BIKES!!! — @PSCL_LMR

Most trails ridden: dorr with 1070 trails (1,275 km)

Most distance: Mattlightcycling with 1,688 km



Most climbing: ttran with 38, 816 meters



Most descending: Bandidh with -100,455 meters



The 30-Day Ride Challenge is now done and dusted! With poached legs, gripped forearms and aching backs we’d like to congratulate everyone who participated in this month-long endeavor-in-the-saddle. Thousands of people across the world rode their bikes every day from July 1 to July 30, all while encouraging their friends and inspiring strangers.With that, we bring you the news that we have an official winner for the 30 Day Ride Challenge!is now the proud owner of the Return to Earth custom Trek Slash with a Shimano XTR build. Here's what he had to say about it.Falvey hails from the South Island of New Zealand but moved with his girlfriend to the Whistler area in 2016 for — you guessed it — the trails. He has also been riding Trek bikes for a while, first the older Slash and more recently a Remedy. The Return to Earth bike should serve as a pretty sweet upgrade!And here are the winners (Pinkbike usernames) of the daily prize packs courtesy of Trailforks, Anthill Films, EVOC, Bontrager, Shimano and LAZER.The overall response to the 30 Day Ride Challenge was nothing short of amazing. Countless photos and videos were posted on a daily basis from participants on trails all over the world, more than we’ve ever seen. The best part was hearing participants’ testimonials; how people were riding more, riding stronger and generally just feeling better on their bikes, despite the time and energy that this challenge took.Lastly, we’d like to recognize the folks that topped the Trailforks Leaderboards! These riders really pushed how much we can achieve in 30 days of riding bikes.Thanks to everyone who helped make this 30 Day Ride Challenge happen, mostly all of YOU for getting out to ride your bikes every day! If you're looking for more inspiration to make the most your two-wheeled time, check out our latest film Return to Earth