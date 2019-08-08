Trailforks 30-Day Ride Challenge Prize Winners & Recap

The 30-Day Ride Challenge is now done and dusted! With poached legs, gripped forearms and aching backs we’d like to congratulate everyone who participated in this month-long endeavor-in-the-saddle. Thousands of people across the world rode their bikes every day from July 1 to July 30, all while encouraging their friends and inspiring strangers.
With that, we bring you the news that we have an official winner for the 30 Day Ride Challenge! Tim Falvey
is now the proud owner of the Return to Earth custom Trek Slash with a Shimano XTR build. Here's what he had to say about it.
|When I first heard the news I was so relieved I had finished all 30 days. On day four I went into the park after work, had a good crash and split my elbow open. It was pretty sore for a couple of weeks until another crash opened it back up again. Also, on day 12 I had to drop my brother-in-law at the airport so had to do a ride in Vancouver in the dark to get the badge!—Tim Falvey, 30 Day Challenge Grand Prize winner
Falvey hails from the South Island of New Zealand but moved with his girlfriend to the Whistler area in 2016 for — you guessed it — the trails. He has also been riding Trek bikes for a while, first the older Slash and more recently a Remedy. The Return to Earth bike should serve as a pretty sweet upgrade!
And here are the winners (Pinkbike usernames) of the daily prize packs courtesy of Trailforks, Anthill Films, EVOC, Bontrager, Shimano and LAZER.
Note: All winners are drawn at the Pinkbike office location using a ‘Pick A Winner’ generator that randomly draws from all the eligible entries that completed the daily challenge (for Daily Badge winners) and all 30 days of the challenge (for the Overall 30 Day winner). Each winner is then cross-checked to ensure the days of riding is featured a complete Trailforks trail and there were no disparities.30 Day Ride Challenge Fun Stats!
Humblpirate
Maaxs
Asteinberg428
Patrick0712
Kgonzo
bgoldstone
lilgoose
freemanbr
LMcKellick
emptyvoxel
mavkona
Darth-Villar
aricthred
JessAllennCycles
Mxrider281
tomasslavicek
Jacksonh5125
Cjcarefoot
cgiffordmiears
cutamerc
Jimmyridesmtb
Willajack1
Mattisriding
Matze724
Scottrjohnke
njacobs1
bradn104
plus 3 more riders we haven't heard back from yet. Check your inboxes!
The overall response to the 30 Day Ride Challenge was nothing short of amazing. Countless photos and videos were posted on a daily basis from participants on trails all over the world, more than we’ve ever seen. The best part was hearing participants’ testimonials; how people were riding more, riding stronger and generally just feeling better on their bikes, despite the time and energy that this challenge took.
|And just like that…. 30 days flew by and I rode every day! It was not about riding the longest most epic trails, but reminding me I have the willpower and I could trade my usual after-work naps for laps.—@jelodotch
|I never expected I would feel so good mentally and physically doing this challenge but the benefits have been unreal!—@_jomiro
|I FREAKING LOVE RIDING BIKES!!!—@PSCL_LMR
Lastly, we’d like to recognize the folks that topped the Trailforks Leaderboards! These riders really pushed how much we can achieve in 30 days of riding bikes.
Most trails ridden: dorr with 1070 trails (1,275 km)
Most distance: Mattlightcycling with 1,688 km
Most climbing: ttran with 38, 816 meters
Most descending: Bandidh with -100,455 meters
Thanks to everyone who helped make this 30 Day Ride Challenge happen, mostly all of YOU for getting out to ride your bikes every day! If you're looking for more inspiration to make the most your two-wheeled time, check out our latest film Return to Earth
— The Ants
48 Comments
Hope this becomes an annual thing
Well done everyone.
Still trying to decide if I hate him for winning...or for being where I should be.
P.S, could I have ur old bike Tim??? Jk
I dealt with bad back pain the whole time, but would come home nightly and lay on the floor doing all sorts of stuff, including some sort of L5 Eldoa (I think that's what it's called) against the wall, that really helped.
Biggest help was literally doing planks, side planks, prisoner squats & those yoga pelvic tilts. Stomach weakness & hip mobility off the bike with resistance are the big keys for helping mine...and I'm slack as crap at doing them.
Here's the video that explained it well for me if you haven't: www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3Uv8tcjRzQ
and...she's cute.
Anyway many trails poped up un the area which is great
www.pinkbike.com/u/Timfalvey45
But he played by the rules, so no harm, no foul.
Meanwhile I logged THIRTY TWO HOURS of DRIVING time to get to any trail on Trailforks since they are all 30 minutes away, including a day where the road to the trailhead was blocked and had to drive 30 minutes to another town at dusk.
One thing is EATING AT ME THOUGH. The untold story of the FIVE RIDERS WHO MISSED DAY 30???
What happened to those FIVE people that they got burned?
I got lots of positives out of it:
1. My Instagram post above's location tag!!!
2. Lost 10 pounds of stagnant weight, a decent bit of belly fat that has hung around for several years.
3. Realized you can puke & ride with a skull splitting headache while shivering if you desperately gotta get a ride in
4. Bike shops have no desire to help you at quitting time (shall remain nameless)
5. My legs can take way more than I realized
6. NOT A SINGLE BIKE PARK LAP (all pedaling...and I'm a DHer by heart)
7. A guy reached out to me with a truly devastating occurence that stopped his streak & I am eternally blessed for him having shared his grief with me via the contest & think of him often now
8. OEM bike parts suck!!!
9. A bone stock 2018 Kona Process 153 SE can be limped through 30 days of beat downs in Pisgah mud, rocks, roots & torrents
10. Cleaning a chain religiously daily is therapeutic & makes them last way longer
11. Riding in rain is normal...lightning for the 5th time in 20 days, unnerving
12. New friends can be made hiding from hail in a toilet ( @clairetuttle you know it's true)
13. Never trust your kids sense of time
14. Buy a headlamp next challenge..safer than squinting in the dark
15. Don't go camping with FIVE females (even if it's a 5 minute flat pedal to the trailhead)...by the time you're done tending to their glamping whims, you're gonna wish you'd bought a light
16. Shimano AM45's smell like death warmed over a boiling sewer drain outside a curry kitchen when left wet
17. @Timfalvey45 owes us ALL a beer.
18. Again...those 5 poor souls that missed Day 30...what???
I'm getting a tshirt next year!
If you rode all 30 for a 1 in 2000 guarantee of a prize?
Post a Comment