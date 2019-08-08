Trailforks 30-Day Ride Challenge Prize Winners & Recap

Aug 8, 2019
by Anthill Films  


The 30-Day Ride Challenge is now done and dusted! With poached legs, gripped forearms and aching backs we’d like to congratulate everyone who participated in this month-long endeavor-in-the-saddle. Thousands of people across the world rode their bikes every day from July 1 to July 30, all while encouraging their friends and inspiring strangers.

With that, we bring you the news that we have an official winner for the 30 Day Ride Challenge!
Tim Falvey is now the proud owner of the Return to Earth custom Trek Slash with a Shimano XTR build. Here's what he had to say about it.

bigquotesWhen I first heard the news I was so relieved I had finished all 30 days. On day four I went into the park after work, had a good crash and split my elbow open. It was pretty sore for a couple of weeks until another crash opened it back up again. Also, on day 12 I had to drop my brother-in-law at the airport so had to do a ride in Vancouver in the dark to get the badge!Tim Falvey, 30 Day Challenge Grand Prize winner

One Happy Chappy. Grand prize winner Tim Falvey.

Falvey hails from the South Island of New Zealand but moved with his girlfriend to the Whistler area in 2016 for — you guessed it — the trails. He has also been riding Trek bikes for a while, first the older Slash and more recently a Remedy. The Return to Earth bike should serve as a pretty sweet upgrade!

Time for Tim to get 'er dirty!

And here are the winners (Pinkbike usernames) of the daily prize packs courtesy of Trailforks, Anthill Films, EVOC, Bontrager, Shimano and LAZER.

Humblpirate
Maaxs
Asteinberg428
Patrick0712
Kgonzo
bgoldstone
lilgoose
freemanbr
LMcKellick
emptyvoxel
mavkona
Darth-Villar
aricthred
JessAllennCycles
Mxrider281
tomasslavicek
Jacksonh5125
Cjcarefoot
cgiffordmiears
cutamerc
Jimmyridesmtb
Willajack1
Mattisriding
Matze724
Scottrjohnke
njacobs1
bradn104
plus 3 more riders we haven't heard back from yet. Check your inboxes!

Daily prize packs courtesy of Trailforks, Anthill Films, EVOC, Bontrager, Shimano and LAZER.

Note: All winners are drawn at the Pinkbike office location using a ‘Pick A Winner’ generator that randomly draws from all the eligible entries that completed the daily challenge (for Daily Badge winners) and all 30 days of the challenge (for the Overall 30 Day winner). Each winner is then cross-checked to ensure the days of riding is featured a complete Trailforks trail and there were no disparities.

30 Day Ride Challenge Fun Stats!
30 Day Ride Challenge Recap

by anthill
The overall response to the 30 Day Ride Challenge was nothing short of amazing. Countless photos and videos were posted on a daily basis from participants on trails all over the world, more than we’ve ever seen. The best part was hearing participants’ testimonials; how people were riding more, riding stronger and generally just feeling better on their bikes, despite the time and energy that this challenge took.

Global heat map of 30 Day Ride Challenge completion ridelogs

North America
UK and Europe

Number of people that rode each day

Number of people who maintained a 30-Day streak


bigquotesAnd just like that…. 30 days flew by and I rode every day! It was not about riding the longest most epic trails, but reminding me I have the willpower and I could trade my usual after-work naps for laps.@jelodotch


bigquotesI never expected I would feel so good mentally and physically doing this challenge but the benefits have been unreal!@_jomiro


bigquotesI FREAKING LOVE RIDING BIKES!!!@PSCL_LMR

Lastly, we’d like to recognize the folks that topped the Trailforks Leaderboards! These riders really pushed how much we can achieve in 30 days of riding bikes.


Most trails ridden: dorr with 1070 trails (1,275 km)

Most distance: Mattlightcycling with 1,688 km


Most climbing: ttran with 38, 816 meters


Most descending: Bandidh with -100,455 meters


Thanks to everyone who helped make this 30 Day Ride Challenge happen, mostly all of YOU for getting out to ride your bikes every day! If you're looking for more inspiration to make the most your two-wheeled time, check out our latest film Return to EarthThe Ants

48 Comments

  • + 11
 I had so much fun completing the challenge, and the best part was the Wife and friends were supportive when I “had” to ride my bike instead on doing something else. I really hope this turns into an annual thing! Even if you guys rescue the prizes to something more sustainable, I think a lot of people would still go for it. Any excuse to get on the bike!
  • + 2
 Haha, exactly. I need something I can use an excuse that's better than "because I need to ride today". First it was "Gotta ride today honey, Big Mountain Enduro training." then "Gotta ride today honey, trying to win a bike." PB swag (tshirt, hat, socks, etc.) would give me an excuse, "Gotta ride today honey, trying to get new socks."
  • + 1
 In the same boat. Loved this challenge. It motivated me to get off my butt and hit the pedals. The amount of stamina and skill gained in one month was crazy and I’m incredibly thankful I was able to make it the full 30 days. Some of the contestants are true beasts.
Hope this becomes an annual thing
  • + 1
 My wife was on board so it would make me less fat...pretty much her only motivation.
  • + 12
 Congrats to the winner but did it have to be someone living in Whistler riding an already new trek bike lol
  • + 1
 see my other comment. He even had a lovely float plane shuttle. Big Grin
  • + 9
 Congrats to the winners! Wanted to participate, but on Day -2 I crashed, dislocated my shoulder, and needed surgery. Maybe next time -_-
  • + 3
 Heal up quickly! Ive done the challenge- without a car and every trail 1hour away it was kinda lame Sadly didnt won anything ofc lol
  • + 1
 @NotNamed: Thanks man I'm working on it. The irony is instead of riding 30 days I ended up riding 0 days
  • + 1
 @Jvhowube: I feel you, on day 2 I cut the flexor tendon in my thumb. No riding for 3 months.
  • + 1
 Broken hand a broken toe here. I'm just recently healed up and getting back to it.
  • + 2
 @millerstone: We need to make a support group or something.
  • + 1
 Yep, I ended up riding less in July due to injury. Just getting back on the bike this weekend after letting ribs heal for 3 weeks, mellow rides only, but it's better than no rides.
  • + 8
 Now do one for Dads
  • + 5
 Where you don't sleep more than 3 straight hours a night for 30 days and have to keep up on a group ride?
  • + 4
 @husstler: and have to listen to your buddies make fun of you for not keeping up on said group ride
  • + 1
 I’ll bet there’s a few dads with toddlers and newborns and full time jobs who rode all 30 days. The best part of this contest was making the most of those 30 minutes chunks of time you usually waste during a day.
  • + 1
 We do a 30 day April Challenge and the best I could muster was 20 days (at least 30mins a day, outside, on your bike, in Northern VT). I've got a 21m/o boy and 20 days was a lot. But was so happy to do that!
  • + 2
 @dhdropout: if they did, I can't imagine they're not total selfish dicks. The first months of my daughter's lives, there's no way I could have logged 30 days of rides unless I worked at the bike park. Not without sticking my wife with all the kid duties Big Grin
  • + 2
 @bizutch: Now I cant get out without the little ones being totally bummed that I'm leaving, can be mentally tough to disappoint them for 30 days straight.
  • + 3
 Those are some legit leaderboard stats. My longest ride has been almost 50km...@Mattlightcycling averaged 56km/day for 30 days. And 100,000 metres of descent? I'd have to just fall out of a plane a few times to make that happen. Don't even start with the climbing.

Well done everyone.
  • + 1
 To be fair people who ride XC tend to measure their rides in kilometers. I had to look up how many km's my regular ride is as in the mountains how much vertical you're doing in a ride is a more relevant number. Still a mega amount of riding though.
  • + 1
 Per a comment in another thread, at least one of the "leaders" seems to have left Strava on all day shuttling people around. They didn't call them out by name, but it shouldn't be hard to spot. Otherwise, good job indeed!
  • + 2
 Maybe lots of park days in there‽ only a guess on that amount of descending. Not diminishing the persons accomplishments at all.
  • + 1
 I will say i ride with the one and only matty light and he is an animal. Works a full time job in construction and crushes it on the bike.
  • + 6
 New Trek owner wins new Trek.
  • + 1
 www.trailforks.com/profile/Timfalvey45/ridelog

Still trying to decide if I hate him for winning...or for being where I should be. Big Grin
  • + 2
 Cool seeing that global data and the cultural reach of the MTB community in some of those IG posts. Now, how to get those dark spots to light up. Everyone needs more trails closer to home.
  • + 3
 Looks like you've found a deserving winner. Ride on people.
  • + 1
 Hi to the other 3 people who, it looks like, did the challenge in Michigan!!!! See y’all on the trails.
P.S, could I have ur old bike Tim??? Jk
  • + 0
 I’ve been in physio every day since completing this contest dealing with excruciating lower back pain... Good thing I didn’t win anything. ???? in fact now out of pocket over $600 so far...
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/u/Timfalvey45

I dealt with bad back pain the whole time, but would come home nightly and lay on the floor doing all sorts of stuff, including some sort of L5 Eldoa (I think that's what it's called) against the wall, that really helped.

Biggest help was literally doing planks, side planks, prisoner squats & those yoga pelvic tilts. Stomach weakness & hip mobility off the bike with resistance are the big keys for helping mine...and I'm slack as crap at doing them.

Here's the video that explained it well for me if you haven't: www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3Uv8tcjRzQ
and...she's cute.
  • + 1
 Getting badge didn’t worked for me so...next years maybe
Anyway many trails poped up un the area which is great
  • + 2
 Love the stat that every trail forks trail was ridden at least twice!
  • + 2
 @bizutch shout out to YMH
  • + 9
 I am bitter and happy at the same time. We all lost to a guy who lives IN Whistler & took the lift and a FLOAT PLANE SHUTTLE??? roughly 20+ days of the challenge he dropped in? Almost feels like there should be a separate category for people who could log 15+ days with no chain? Wink
www.pinkbike.com/u/Timfalvey45
But he played by the rules, so no harm, no foul.

Meanwhile I logged THIRTY TWO HOURS of DRIVING time to get to any trail on Trailforks since they are all 30 minutes away, including a day where the road to the trailhead was blocked and had to drive 30 minutes to another town at dusk. Big Grin

One thing is EATING AT ME THOUGH. The untold story of the FIVE RIDERS WHO MISSED DAY 30???
What happened to those FIVE people that they got burned?

I got lots of positives out of it:
1. My Instagram post above's location tag!!!
2. Lost 10 pounds of stagnant weight, a decent bit of belly fat that has hung around for several years.
3. Realized you can puke & ride with a skull splitting headache while shivering if you desperately gotta get a ride in
4. Bike shops have no desire to help you at quitting time (shall remain nameless)
5. My legs can take way more than I realized
6. NOT A SINGLE BIKE PARK LAP (all pedaling...and I'm a DHer by heart)
7. A guy reached out to me with a truly devastating occurence that stopped his streak & I am eternally blessed for him having shared his grief with me via the contest & think of him often now
8. OEM bike parts suck!!!
9. A bone stock 2018 Kona Process 153 SE can be limped through 30 days of beat downs in Pisgah mud, rocks, roots & torrents
10. Cleaning a chain religiously daily is therapeutic & makes them last way longer
11. Riding in rain is normal...lightning for the 5th time in 20 days, unnerving
12. New friends can be made hiding from hail in a toilet ( @clairetuttle you know it's true)
13. Never trust your kids sense of time
14. Buy a headlamp next challenge..safer than squinting in the dark
15. Don't go camping with FIVE females (even if it's a 5 minute flat pedal to the trailhead)...by the time you're done tending to their glamping whims, you're gonna wish you'd bought a light
16. Shimano AM45's smell like death warmed over a boiling sewer drain outside a curry kitchen when left wet
17. @Timfalvey45 owes us ALL a beer.
18. Again...those 5 poor souls that missed Day 30...what???
  • + 1
 @bizutch: One of my friends rode an in-development trail on day 30 (legit trail testing with builder's permission) but that one won't be added to Trailforks for a few more months... She was bummed out severely but rules is rules
  • + 2
 We all want a sticker! Congrats everyone, can't wait till next year.
  • + 2
 It is a Trek conspiracy as the winner already owned a Trek!
  • + 1
 Guy who gets lift access and has brand new Trek wins the exact brand new Trek..
  • + 1
 Congrats, dudes!
I'm getting a tshirt next year! Razz
  • - 2
 The winner will never get his Price haha
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



