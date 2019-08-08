Trailforks 30-Day Ride Challenge Prize Winners & Recap

When I first heard the news I was so relieved I had finished all 30 days. On day four I went into the park after work, had a good crash and split my elbow open. It was pretty sore for a couple of weeks until another crash opened it back up again. Also, on day 12 I had to drop my brother-in-law at the airport so had to do a ride in Vancouver in the dark to get the badge! — Tim Falvey, 30 Day Challenge Grand Prize winner