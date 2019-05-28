INDUSTRY INSIDER

Trailforks Aids Rescue of Injured Mountain Biker in Penticton, BC

May 28, 2019
by trailforks  

The Penticton Herald reports that Trailforks assisted in the rescue of an injured mountain biker on the Three Blind Mice trail network in Penticton, BC. The free trail map app Trailforks is Pinkbike's sister company.

After a rider was injured on the Bronco trail, her riding partners used Trailforks to send rescuers her exact location. Because of the rider's injuries and the area's terrain, Search and Rescue manager Kelvin Hall chose a helicopter extraction over a ground stretcher team. Hall recommends all backcountry users download Trailforks.

The rider's condition is unknown at this time, but we'll update this as soon as we know more. We wish her the best in her recovery!

Success Story Trailforks Search and Rescue
From when Trailforks met with Park City Fire Department to discuss search and rescue.

Trailforks SAR Interface

The Trailforks SAR interface shows your position with included accuracy bubble and the coordinates of the injured rider. As you travel towards the victim, the map auto-zooms in to always show where you are in relation to the target. You can reset the target if information changes and the interface will auto-reset zoom and location to include your location and target.

Success Story Trailforks Search and Rescue
The Trailforks user side emergency interface.
The real power of the module comes in the accuracy of the Trailforks data and the outdoor usability of the map interface. When you have to glance down at the map in full sunlight, having accurate trails overlayed on our high contrast custom basemap makes location acquisition quick.

On the Trailforks application user side, there is an option to use the emergency button which will both dial out to emergency services and provide their location in large latitude/longitude numbers. On some phones, when tracking is not being used within the app, the location that the phone reports can sometimes be way off. Some phones will try to use Wifi triangulation or other means to estimate location. Using the handy emergency feature in the app will force the phone to try to get a good GPS fix and report your location in big and easy to read numbers.

Usage of the 911 dial-out feature in the Trailforks app is not required for the SAR module to work, as they run independently. Often the PCFD relies on the 911 dispatch to provide the GPS coordinates as reported by the phone.

Trailforks also has a database of local emergency numbers, so if you're travelling and have an incident and pull up the emergency page, the regions local emergency number will be shown. Bike Parks can even enter their SAR number rather than riders calling the local towns 911.

From the emergency page you can also "Share" your location which will generate a link. When sent and opened by another user a pin of your location will open on their app or website.

For more information on how your SAR Group or Rescue outfit can get better connected, send an email to: support@trailforks.com

26 Comments

  • + 39
 i have that app loaded on the ipads at the fire station here, have used it 3 times now for exact point to see where someone is. Works amazing.
  • + 33
 Trailforks is the shit!

Just thinking out loud, but what if there was an option to alert nearby riders if you need help? Imagine you're riding just by yourself and you crash and need quick help...
  • + 9
 I really like that idea!
  • + 1
 Tagging somebody from pb team for visibility @radek
  • + 1
 This is a solid idea!
  • + 1
 Yeah, that's a cool idea. I built something similar with geo-fencing and alerts for a hackathon project while working for MapQuest a while back, basically would send push notice/sms to people registered to receive alerts when someone is using the directions as the approad a destination. I could see something like detecting when the accelerometer spikes followed by stop in motion (GPS) for certain amount of time create a geo-fence around the device/rider and send out an SOS beacon to devices within the geo-fence or whom enter the geo-fence. I would assume that it would gobble up battery though.
  • + 6
 Don’t forget, you still need cell service for this to be effective. I recently purchased a Garmin InReach Mini. It cost $350 CAD + $15/mo for the subscription service, but it uses GPS and pairs via bluetooth to your phone, so you can have two-way communicate with rescuers. Trailforks is a great solution if you can guarantee you’re within reception, but you may requite a GPS alternative if you are not.
  • + 9
 For sure, if your going into the actual backcountry you should have a better solution, Trailforks emergency features are not a replacement for that. But most riders on most rides are in areas with cell reception and an accident can happen anywhere.
  • + 2
 @canadaka: Plus one for the Garmin InReach system. SPOT is another option, but the limits to SPOT are that it sends a message to Texas that then goes to 911 services wherever you are located. This means (as someone I know recently found out) that 3-4 hours later, the police may show up at your location...not necessarily an ambulance. That's a long time to wait if you're seriously hurt. So anyone who is considering getting some communication back up for their rides, or those that routinely ride outside of cell range, should look seriously at the Garmin.
  • - 4
flag iangillies (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 No service needed on my iPhone. Trailforks works just fine in airplane mode.
  • + 1
 Overall post is fine, just a minor note—you are confusing the term “GPS” and using it to denote “satellite communications” or satphone/satcom device.

Garmins indeed use GPS, same as cell phones. The Garmin InReach differs from a cell phone in that it also has satellite uplink capability, i.e. it sends your data up to a satellite and then that satellite downlinks it to the ground station and routes it eventually where it needs to go, such as the internet.

GPS, global position system (or is it service?), is a receive only communications ‘link’. Your phone or device doesn’t need its signals to hit a gps satellite to determine your location. It only needs to receive signals from a few gps satellites.
  • + 3
 I was in the parking lot getting ready to ride and had a guy roll up with outdated paper maps. I had him download trail forks before he even tried to ask me about directions on his outdated maps. That app is a life saver. Literally
  • + 6
 Newb: "can you show me whe.."
Me : "shut up and get trailforks"
Life saver status: Confirmed.
  • + 1
 "On some phones, when tracking is not being used within the app, the location that the phone reports can sometimes be way off."

LOL!

Trailforks is watching you. You are not the App user, you are the product for Pinkbike. Think about that for a second.
  • + 2
 Trailforks does not track if it's off. This wording means that if you actually are RECORDING a ride, your location is of better accuracy because it's in high accuracy mode. If you are not recording/tracking the location may take a while to update if you just open up the app.
  • - 2
 So?
  • + 1
 I, for one, am ecstatic that PB found their data gathering to be important enough to develop this extra-useful tool. If it didn't have groundbreaking functionality (for the cost at least), nobody would bother loading it, and they wouldn't be able to farm that data... So win-win.
  • + 5
 Well done!
  • + 1
 Great as this is, it kind of comes off as an advertisement. I think we should be more concerned about wishing this rider well than turning her story into an advertisement.
  • + 1
 if we were focusing on her recovery the comments would end up being about politics and free healthcare.
  • + 4
 Ok I'm sold
  • + 1
 "Hall recommends all backcountry users download Trailforks."
How is it going to help when there is no connection?
  • + 3
 works in MEXICO??
  • + 1
 We have a database of local emergency numbers, so it should show the local emergency number when in Mexico. It can be customized on the Trailforks website, even down to the riding area level, so a Bike Park might want to put their SAR number in rather than the local 911.
  • + 1
 Always use it... ????.
  • + 0
 Please make an Apple Watch app.

Post a Comment



