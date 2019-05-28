Trailforks Aids Rescue of Injured Mountain Biker in Penticton, BC

The Penticton Herald reports
that Trailforks assisted in the rescue of an injured mountain biker on the Three Blind Mice trail network in Penticton, BC. The free trail map app Trailforks
is Pinkbike's sister company.
After a rider was injured on the Bronco trail, her riding partners used Trailforks to send rescuers her exact location. Because of the rider's injuries and the area's terrain, Search and Rescue manager Kelvin Hall chose a helicopter extraction over a ground stretcher team. Hall recommends all backcountry users download Trailforks.
The rider's condition is unknown at this time, but we'll update this as soon as we know more. We wish her the best in her recovery!Trailforks SAR Interface
The Trailforks SAR interface shows your position with included accuracy bubble and the coordinates of the injured rider. As you travel towards the victim, the map auto-zooms in to always show where you are in relation to the target. You can reset the target if information changes and the interface will auto-reset zoom and location to include your location and target.
The Trailforks user side emergency interface.
The real power of the module comes in the accuracy of the Trailforks data and the outdoor usability of the map interface. When you have to glance down at the map in full sunlight, having accurate trails overlayed on our high contrast custom basemap makes location acquisition quick.
On the Trailforks application user side, there is an option to use the emergency button which will both dial out to emergency services and provide their location in large latitude/longitude numbers. On some phones, when tracking is not being used within the app, the location that the phone reports can sometimes be way off. Some phones will try to use Wifi triangulation or other means to estimate location. Using the handy emergency feature in the app will force the phone to try to get a good GPS fix and report your location in big and easy to read numbers.
Usage of the 911 dial-out feature in the Trailforks app is not required for the SAR module to work, as they run independently. Often the PCFD relies on the 911 dispatch to provide the GPS coordinates as reported by the phone.
Trailforks also has a database of local emergency numbers, so if you're travelling and have an incident and pull up the emergency page, the regions local emergency number will be shown. Bike Parks can even enter their SAR number rather than riders calling the local towns 911.
From the emergency page you can also "Share" your location which will generate a link. When sent and opened by another user a pin of your location will open on their app or website.
For more information on how your SAR Group or Rescue outfit can get better connected, send an email to: support@trailforks.com
Just thinking out loud, but what if there was an option to alert nearby riders if you need help? Imagine you're riding just by yourself and you crash and need quick help...
Garmins indeed use GPS, same as cell phones. The Garmin InReach differs from a cell phone in that it also has satellite uplink capability, i.e. it sends your data up to a satellite and then that satellite downlinks it to the ground station and routes it eventually where it needs to go, such as the internet.
GPS, global position system (or is it service?), is a receive only communications ‘link’. Your phone or device doesn’t need its signals to hit a gps satellite to determine your location. It only needs to receive signals from a few gps satellites.
Me : "shut up and get trailforks"
Life saver status: Confirmed.
Trailforks is watching you. You are not the App user, you are the product for Pinkbike. Think about that for a second.
How is it going to help when there is no connection?
