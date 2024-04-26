Trailforks Feature: Wallrides from Around the World

Apr 26, 2024
by Holly Duncan  
Tandem Wallride - image by theperfectline

On this wild ride of wallrides, we'll roll through the weird, the wonderful and the wonkiest of them all. If there's one feature that gets every mountain biker's attention, it's this one - and like a wooden skinny, you either love 'em or hate 'em.

bigquotesFeel the rhythm. Feel the rhyme. Get on up, its *wallride* time.
- Sanka Coffie, Cool Runnings

Josh and Lenny get creative with the wallride on Hero
Riders Josh and Lenny getting creative with the wallride on 'Hero' - Mystic Mountain Bike Park, Australia
Crankworx Rotorua 2018 - Air DH
Crankworx Rotorua 2018 - Air DH
Mr Black - Skyline Rotorua, New Zealand

From the towering Redwood forests of Rotorua to the postcard mountain ranges of Italy, wallrides can be found on trails in every corner of the globe and each location offers its own twist on the classic feature that's pine-ing for you to ride it - so here's a few I've rounded up from Trailforks.

photo
Tognola DH Uno + DH Tre - San Martino Bike Arena, Italy
Tandem Downhill..
Seeing double
Classic Vic Park trail Sesame Street with its fun features including this wall-ride to drop.
Gravity Canterbury Novice Race 1
Sesame Street's wallride to drop in Christchurch, New Zealand

So, what makes wallrides so special?

At first glance, they can seem rather daunting. One moment you're cruising down a trail, completely focused, surrounded by lush forest, feeling at one with your bike and the track. But then, out of nowhere, emerges a wallride staring right at you in the shadows like a dare from the trail itself. You find yourself asking, 'Do I commit and go for it?'... 'Is the wood slick?' it's a vertical challenge that could easily send you tumbling at any moment.

Ne Style no chain tinylittle2 Photo by vassilicool
NE Style - Highland Mountain Bike Park, United States

The feeling of leaning into the wall, trusting yourself, and your bike to propel you forward, is like no other in mountain biking. For those willing to give it a go, or who've mastered the craft, wallrides offer an opportunity to play with gravity, using the wall's curve to generate speed and momentum, and like a bobsled going mach-10 round a corner or short-wall you'll most definitely 'feel the rhythm'.

photo
Devil's Racetrack Downhill - Knoxville, United States
photo
Klipwerf - Bethlehem Plaas, South Africa
Z-LINE at Bike-Circus - Saalbach Hinterglemm
taking z-best line down Z-line in Hinterglemm, Austria
photo
Monti-Trail - Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria
Wallride on iXS DownhillCup 5
Speedster - The EPIC Bikepark Leogang, Austria
photo
Slippery when wet Wink
photo
Blue Velvet - Whistler Bike Park, Canada
photo
Treading carefully rolling through Antennentrail in Uetliberg, Switzerland
photo
Black Jump Line - Booyeembara Park, Australia

Not all wallrides are woodrides, using natural terrain is another way to get vertical and play with gravity... heck.. you can even use them has a side hit to air off if you're willing!

Fall time in the bike park
Rider Remy Metailler clocking up airmiles in the Whistler Bike Park
photo
Atomic Dog - Bellingham, United States

Obviously it would be rude not to include this in the mix:


Michal Marosi turned on the afterburners during a 4X heat at JBC 4X Revelations 2013 to overtake 2 riders after his crash by going *above* and beyond on the last legs of the race. If this isn't the best comeback you've ever seen, then I don't know what to tell you, but it's easy to say the wallride was in his favor!

Ok - speaking of rude things, I'll end it here with this peach of a shot from the Director of Trailforks himself: Trevor May, aka MapMan

Peach of a feature
Buffalo Jump - Kicking Horse Bike Park, Canada - (or in this case, Buffalo Hump)


Did you know can filter your trail search by feature - here's the list for trails with wallrides - have a play around and make sure to add some trails to your next bike-it list adventure.

Posted In:
Travel Trailforks


