Trailforks Introduces National Scenic Trails

Pacific Crest Trail, Donner Pass, California

At Trailforks, we wanted a way to visualize these monumental routes from a high level, allowing app users to easily view how they connect through multiple independent trail systems. This will help not only in the planning and navigation of routes, but also will also indicate when app users are traversing even small parts of a route or trail. These trail systems can be loosely connected, some with long paved road sections in between short sections. By highlighting these on the map, users can easily find the trails specific to these National Scenic Trails and other Official Routes .



As much as I would love to take an entire summer off to hike the Pacific Crest Trail, like most working stiffs, relatively short sections over a long weekend is a more doable option. With both the "ultra-backpackers" and "weekenders" in mind, we added the ability to visualize the route along with any connected trail systems. This enables users to see how they might incorporate a part of one of these iconic routes into a loop or smaller route that may be part of a connected trail system. Now users can make short loops to get a taste of an NST or plan specific segments as day trips. Here you can see how the Pacific Crest Trail cuts right through Donner Pass, providing easy access to one of the rocky high altitude sections right from the interstate.

