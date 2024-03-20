Trailforks Introduces New 'Traildar' Feature

Ever wish you could get a heads-up before that key intersection, that prime photo spot, or that beverage you stashed trailside without stopping to check the map?Picture this: you're cruising down your local trail, fully immersed in the flow of the ride. Suddenly, you hear a buzz, alerting you that you're closing in on that epic viewpoint you marked earlier. No need to slow down or stop to check the map - Traildar keeps you in the know without interrupting your ride.You're not limited to just one waypoint and they are synced to your online profile between devices. Add as many as you like along your ride or hike, whether it's a trail entrance, a buzz for that lookout spot (bonus points if you're on a date), or a ding to speed check as you head toward that intimidating feature. Think of Traildar as your personal guide, giving you the freedom to explore more while staying connected to the trail... and your handlebars.As you continue along the trail, Traildar keeps you engaged with its unique alerts that adapt to your chosen activity, whether that's downhill skiing, mountain biking or dirt biking - you'll have a different alert distance. Whether you're flying down a descent or climbing up a technical incline, Traildar knows just when to give you a heads-up about the next waypoint. With haptic feedback, visual cues, or sound notifications, you've got nothing to lose.Traildar gives you 3 different alerts as you get closer, each increasing in intensity of the audio and haptic feedback. From subtle audio and haptic feedback when you are near a waypoint, to more noticeable feedback as you get closer and intense feedback when you are closest. The Traildar points are synced to your online profile between devices, and you can create waypoints on the website and have it sync to your app.But perhaps the best part of Traildar is its versatility. Whether you're a mountain biker, trail runner, hiker, or skier, Traildar adapts to your needs. So go ahead, set those waypoints, let it guide you on your next adventure and let us know how your experience goes!