Trailforks Introduces New 'Traildar' Feature

Mar 20, 2024
by Holly Duncan  
photo

Ever wish you could get a heads-up before that key intersection, that prime photo spot, or that beverage you stashed trailside without stopping to check the map?

Picture this: you're cruising down your local trail, fully immersed in the flow of the ride. Suddenly, you hear a buzz, alerting you that you're closing in on that epic viewpoint you marked earlier. No need to slow down or stop to check the map - Traildar keeps you in the know without interrupting your ride.

You're not limited to just one waypoint and they are synced to your online profile between devices. Add as many as you like along your ride or hike, whether it's a trail entrance, a buzz for that lookout spot (bonus points if you're on a date), or a ding to speed check as you head toward that intimidating feature. Think of Traildar as your personal guide, giving you the freedom to explore more while staying connected to the trail... and your handlebars.

photo

As you continue along the trail, Traildar keeps you engaged with its unique alerts that adapt to your chosen activity, whether that's downhill skiing, mountain biking or dirt biking - you'll have a different alert distance. Whether you're flying down a descent or climbing up a technical incline, Traildar knows just when to give you a heads-up about the next waypoint. With haptic feedback, visual cues, or sound notifications, you've got nothing to lose.

Traildar gives you 3 different alerts as you get closer, each increasing in intensity of the audio and haptic feedback. From subtle audio and haptic feedback when you are near a waypoint, to more noticeable feedback as you get closer and intense feedback when you are closest. The Traildar points are synced to your online profile between devices, and you can create waypoints on the website and have it sync to your app.

photo

But perhaps the best part of Traildar is its versatility. Whether you're a mountain biker, trail runner, hiker, or skier, Traildar adapts to your needs. So go ahead, set those waypoints, let it guide you on your next adventure and let us know how your experience goes!

*It's worth highlighting that this is only the first version, with future updates coming later this year. Additionally, Traildar sends notifications, meaning if you use a device capable of receiving phone notifications, you'll receive Traildar alerts there.

DOWNLOAD THE TRAILFORKS APP

Posted In:
Industry News Tutorials and Guides Trailforks


Author Info:
thespeedykiwi avatar

Member since Sep 4, 2018
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
81395 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
54901 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
51021 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
46403 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
44641 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
41627 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
37697 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
31452 views

15 Comments
  • 20 2
 Jeez I never would have seen this epic view if I wasn't looking down at my computer to tell me there is a good view.
  • 11 0
 I’d like to see a jumpDAR feature, telling you if the jump up ahead is a simple booter or a gap jump with a deep pit full of sharp sticks..
  • 1 0
 Couldn't you just use this to mark the jumps yourself?
  • 1 0
 Yes!! And call it out rally car style.
  • 4 1
 NOW! If we can do that, can we get a audio alert for a turn? Say, we've loaded a route and it beeps once for left and twice for right as we approach the intersection. Been dying for this to become a thing for years.
  • 1 0
 Yes. Turn by Turn directions via Trailforks has been the goal for me for years. Even better, it shouts LEFT and RIGHT.
  • 3 0
 This is coming later in future updates to Traildar feature. We have the data already synced to the app to do it. But for a lot of mountain bikers, we often don't follow a specific route when going for a ride. It's often an ad-hoc communal process of deciding a route to ride while on the go. But there may be a few specific spots or intersections one wants to remember, without constantly checking their phone.
  • 1 0
 @canadaka: That's great to hear. I've been on trails that are marked horribly (OK, not marked at all) and have had to be constantly stopping and checking my phone to find where we went off trail. It would be great to have this available.
  • 1 0
 My Garmin GPS unit has a sharp turn warning for use on the road, the problem with it was that it'd distract me and I'd take my eyes off the road rather than slowing down before the turn. I ended up turning off the warning as I felt less safe with it on...
  • 1 0
 Need to be able to tag friends with one of these so they get notified... you know.. that corner- you know the one with the tree; cheeky line you rode once and they didn't see; the spot where they fell off last time- endless possibilities for shenanigans!
  • 2 0
 This is a cool idea. I appreciate the trailforks dev team and how they add these very specific little features fairly frequently
  • 2 0
 Must be some stealth technology being deployed. Traildar failed to detect how bad of a portmanteau it is.
  • 1 0
 Maybe it's already there, but is there a "Treedar" feature that'll let me know I'm about to plow into a downed tree around the corner.
  • 2 0
 Rolls off the toung - dar
  • 1 0
 Holy shit.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034191
Mobile Version of Website