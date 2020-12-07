Trailforks now on Garmin Wearables

Trailforks App enables route browsing on the Garmin Watch

• Forerunner® 245, 645, 745, 935, 945

• fēnix® 5, 6 and Chronos

• quatix® 5 and 6

• tactix®



The Trailforks wearable interface provides all the same features previously only available on Edge Cycling Computers. Seamless integration between the Trailforks Website, Trailforks App and Garmin devices, enabling users to research the perfect day out on the trails.





Website - Route Finder

Selecting a route (or someone elses ride) from the Route Finder

Trailforks App - Discovery

Select Discovery Select a suggested Route or Specific Area

Select a route Select a suggested Route or Specific Area

Click "Save To" Click "Add to Wishlist"

The Trailforks Connect IQ App starts up and provides a list of various route finding options. Before I started on my trail run, I added my morning run to my "Wishlist", so I select "My Routes". If you have not put a route on your wishlist, you can use the other menu options to search for local routes:



Available Menus

• My Routes - All routes on wishlist

• Browse Top Routes - Trailforks Gold, IMBA Epics, Featured Nearby, Upcoming Races

• Nearby Routes - Uses the Garmin GPS to detect location and list routes nearby



Select Route

After pressing "My Routes", you will see a list of all of the routes you saved to your wishlist. I just added this new route to my wishlist, so it pops up right at the top of the list.



Select the route you want, and the watch will load a preview of the route.





Route Preview

Once the route preview is loaded, a quick view of the route will be provided:

• Route Name

• Distance

• Elevation

• Route path preview (Not supported on all wearables) - This is the one feature that is not fully supported on all watches. Some of the higher end wearables have more memory and processing capability.



Click the Garmin "Select" button to initiate the route and elevation data download



Select the Activity

Once the download is complete, and the wearable has loaded the route successfully, the activity screen will be presented again. At this point the Garmin software takes over and you can start your desired activity.



Start Routing

Now the Garmin will try to determine your location. This route starts in the parking lot, so the Garmin detected that I was already partway on the course. At this point, my activity recording is started, and the Garmin is navigating me along the course.



Elevation (Below)

Trailforks provides elevation for each point along the route as part of the route upload. This feature enables you to preview the elevation and see your progress clearly displayed. Here you can see I have started up the climb and I can view altitude gain stats, as well as see a full graph of the entire route with min/max elevation.





Route Guidance

This is one of my favorite features that the Garmin software provides. As I run, the software tracks you along the route and lets you know if you deviate off course. You don't have to be looking at the watch, as the device will make a little buzz sound and the watch will vibrate.



This is a Garmin feature, but it works best with accurate route data. Creating a course on Trailforks using the route creation interface enables you to use trail segments that have been corrected using our background heatmaps. Trailforks routes combined with Garmin location detection will provide the best route guidance experience.



Note : Trailforks trails are often re-aligned using ridelog averages for optimum accuracy. When you use a single ridelog that is a smartphone recording, or download routes from websites that use essentially the same thing, this feature doesn't work that well. A single recording will indicate that you are off course even when you are not.



Trailforks Basemap

We are now back on course, and the Garmin routing calculates the remaining difference. You can see from the map view, that we are back on course and following the correct trail.



Note : This device is the Forerunner 945. Not all supported watches provide maps and color.



Pro Tip : Traiforks App support on Garmin Wearables does not require a Pro Membership. However, the map displayed is the Garmin Basemap, which is free to download for Pro Subscribers.



One you complete the route, the watch buzzes

