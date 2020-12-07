Trailforks now on Garmin Wearables

Dec 7, 2020
by Todd Neumarker  
Trailforks App enables route browsing on the Garmin Watch

The Trailforks development team is pleased to announce Trailforks App support for many of the Garmin wearables. Last year Trailforks introduced support for multiple activity types, like hiking, trail running, moto and winter activities. With all these new activity types, we felt it was important to add support on this expanded line of devices. Owners of the following Garmin wearables can now install Trailforks through the Connect IQ Store:

• Forerunner® 245, 645, 745, 935, 945
• fēnix® 5, 6 and Chronos
• quatix® 5 and 6
• tactix®

The Trailforks wearable interface provides all the same features previously only available on Edge Cycling Computers. Seamless integration between the Trailforks Website, Trailforks App and Garmin devices, enabling users to research the perfect day out on the trails.


Website - Route Finder
Trailforks provides multiple ways to view, find, and select trail routes. I have a favorite trail run loop I like to do just a few blocks up the road, which I'll use to illustrate the new features. Trailforks provides a "Route Finder" feature where you can see all the most recent activities in an area and popular routes. My favorite lunch run is called "Against the Grain". By zooming into the trail system in the "Route Finder" I quickly see it popup on the list and select it. From the main route landing page, I can click the button "Save / Wishlist". That's it, the route is saved to your wishlist.

Selecting a route (or someone elses ride) from the Route Finder

Trailforks App - Discovery
In the Trailforks App finding great routes is easy when using the Discovery Menu or Discovery Map Button. The best way to do this is to first navigate on the main map to the location you want to look for routes. Select the "Discover" button to get an instant list of suggestions and links to specific regions nearby.

Select Discovery
Select a suggested Route or Specific Area

From here you have many ways to research and find that perfect route. For this example, I am going to navigate to a local trail system "Corner Canyon", and select it from a list based upon the length of the run I want to do.

Select a route
Select a suggested Route or Specific Area

To display more Route options, select the Title or Route Metrics above or below the elevation graph. You can also use your finger to slide the graph up. One you do this, you will see more Route options

Click "Save To"
Click "Add to Wishlist"

Note: If you are going to start a ride that has no cell service, it is best to load it onto your watch before getting out of cell service range. Once on the watch, the route and all trails will be available in the back country.

In this example, I am starting from a trailhead near town. Once at the trailhead, first select "Trailforks" as the activity (Shown in the picture above). You will be given the opportunity to select the actual activity once the route is completely loaded.

The Trailforks Connect IQ App starts up and provides a list of various route finding options. Before I started on my trail run, I added my morning run to my "Wishlist", so I select "My Routes". If you have not put a route on your wishlist, you can use the other menu options to search for local routes:

Available Menus
My Routes- All routes on wishlist
Browse Top Routes - Trailforks Gold, IMBA Epics, Featured Nearby, Upcoming Races
Nearby Routes - Uses the Garmin GPS to detect location and list routes nearby

Select Route
After pressing "My Routes", you will see a list of all of the routes you saved to your wishlist. I just added this new route to my wishlist, so it pops up right at the top of the list.

Select the route you want, and the watch will load a preview of the route.


Route Preview
Once the route preview is loaded, a quick view of the route will be provided:
• Route Name
• Distance
• Elevation
• Route path preview (Not supported on all wearables) - This is the one feature that is not fully supported on all watches. Some of the higher end wearables have more memory and processing capability.

Click the Garmin "Select" button to initiate the route and elevation data download

Select the Activity
Once the download is complete, and the wearable has loaded the route successfully, the activity screen will be presented again. At this point the Garmin software takes over and you can start your desired activity.

Start Routing
Now the Garmin will try to determine your location. This route starts in the parking lot, so the Garmin detected that I was already partway on the course. At this point, my activity recording is started, and the Garmin is navigating me along the course.

Elevation (Below)
Trailforks provides elevation for each point along the route as part of the route upload. This feature enables you to preview the elevation and see your progress clearly displayed. Here you can see I have started up the climb and I can view altitude gain stats, as well as see a full graph of the entire route with min/max elevation.



Route Guidance
This is one of my favorite features that the Garmin software provides. As I run, the software tracks you along the route and lets you know if you deviate off course. You don't have to be looking at the watch, as the device will make a little buzz sound and the watch will vibrate.

This is a Garmin feature, but it works best with accurate route data. Creating a course on Trailforks using the route creation interface enables you to use trail segments that have been corrected using our background heatmaps. Trailforks routes combined with Garmin location detection will provide the best route guidance experience.

Note: Trailforks trails are often re-aligned using ridelog averages for optimum accuracy. When you use a single ridelog that is a smartphone recording, or download routes from websites that use essentially the same thing, this feature doesn't work that well. A single recording will indicate that you are off course even when you are not.

Trailforks Basemap
We are now back on course, and the Garmin routing calculates the remaining difference. You can see from the map view, that we are back on course and following the correct trail.

Note: This device is the Forerunner 945. Not all supported watches provide maps and color.

Pro Tip: Traiforks App support on Garmin Wearables does not require a Pro Membership. However, the map displayed is the Garmin Basemap, which is free to download for Pro Subscribers.


One you complete the route, the watch buzzes


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Trailforks Pinkbike Garmin Pinkbike Development


41 Comments

  • 16 0
 @todd - is compatibility with the Garmin Vivoactive watches planned in the future?
  • 3 1
 I am with him also!!!
  • 1 0
 Yes! I need this for my watch
  • 2 0
 Or other Forerunner and Instinct models
  • 1 0
 @Shred-BC: Us first!!!! lol
  • 1 0
 @Shred-BC: Instinct, yes!
  • 1 0
 @husstler: I said us first!! No upgrade for you! One year!!
  • 8 1
 about time fuck yeah.
  • 4 0
 Hey my fenix just became more than a $500 HRM! I’m glad this came out before I ditched the watch for a full bike computer.
  • 1 0
 You would regret it anyway. My Fenix 6 is way more stable than my Wahoo Elemnt and my brothers Garmin Edge 830. Ascent/descent is often within a few meters (with the same start/stop position), whereas the two others can vary hundreds of meters.
  • 1 0
 @Nygaard: is correct. It is just so convenient to use my Forerunner for everything. The GPS accuracy of the watch is just as good, and maybe even a bit better than my Edge 830 when I compare against ride log averages. Like most mountain bikers, I do other activities, and I love having one computer for it all that I don't have to remember to bring with me
  • 1 0
 This would be very exciting if I didn't have the Fenix 3 HR watch! Would love to see that watch be supported as well if possible as I don't see this watch needing to be replaced anytime soon - my Forerunner 305 still works (at least the last time I turned it on it did).
  • 1 0
 Trailforks on Garmins sucks - BEWARE - I bought a new edge 830 to use trailforks on a 6000 mile road trip, and to my surprise, Trailforks on Garmins sucks. Whenever I looked for nearby trails, the only ones that came up were like international routes that were super famous. Like the Louis and Clark trail in Sun Valley, ID. None of the other 100 interesting trails were available to participate in.

Anyone else have this problem? No real bike trails show up in the new Gamins?
  • 3 0
 Awesome, I'll have to add this to my fenix since I use my Edge less and less these days.
  • 2 0
 Does garmin make any compatible models that arent the size of hockey pucks?
  • 1 0
 Haha I’m with you
  • 1 0
 So, the watch in the examples is the forerunner 945, and I admittedly have very small wrists. I tried on a Fenix 6S which is 42mm width and really fit well. Garmin also pulled in the watch band linkage points to give an even smaller vertical size which makes it feel just right for me. The 945 is just so lightweight, I forget its there, and with the Trailforks basemap, I like to have the biggest screen I can handle with the watch wearing me.
  • 3 0
 Its cool to know where these pictures were taken! beaUTAHful!
  • 3 0
 Yeah, banner weather last week in Corner Canyon
  • 1 0
 @todd: Indeed. Excellent hard pack dirt.
  • 3 1
 I’ll get one when they make it bigger.
  • 1 0
 Cool! All we need now would be something to project this to our eyewear so we don't have to look at our watches.
  • 1 0
 Finally! I’ve been trying to transition away from strava, this is going to be pretty helpful.
  • 2 0
 Please strike a deal with Wahoo now that we’re all paying customers!
  • 2 0
 Corner Canyon - Does your programmer live in SLC? Sick trails for sure.
  • 2 0
 I'm a programmer, but not for this feature, that credit goes to someone else. I've been wanting this feature for a long time, and was helping test it out. And, yes, I live in Utah.
  • 1 0
 @todd: Sweet. This is definitely a cool new feature!
  • 2 0
 That's sweet!
  • 1 0
 Sick, this was the main reason I passed on these
  • 2 0
 Not on the Venu Frown
  • 1 0
 xmas comes early, thanks senditsanta!
  • 1 0
 Christmas just came a bit early. Thank you Trailforks crew.
  • 2 0
 Confirmed to work as intended on my Forerunner 935
  • 1 0
 Will this be on Garmin Instincts as well?
  • 1 0
 Corner Canyon is pronounced Carpet Canyon where no rock survives.
  • 1 0
 Ha ha, this was actually a trail run. But I did ride Maple Hollow DH on Saturday and found a few rocks there.
  • 1 0
 hell yeah!
  • 1 0
 amazing
  • 1 0
 This is very exciting!
  • 3 5
 How long until Trailforks makes you subscribe for "wearables" compatibility? I'm sure a few years, get everyone using it and then BAAM!! hahahaha
  • 1 0
 Who?

Post a Comment



