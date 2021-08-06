Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats

SETUP REQUIREMENTS

This feature currently only works with Garmin Edge units that support the Mountain Bike Metrics:

• Edge 130 Plus

• Edge 530

• Edge 830

• Edge 1030 Plus



Note : In order for Trailforks to process the Garmin data, you must connect Trailforks to your Garmin Connect account. This can be done in the Trailforks User Profile “Settings” under “Connections”.

Note: Existing connections between apps will continue to work if you enable this. So if your Strava account is already connected to your Garmin or your Trailforks account, everything will keep working.

