Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats

Jump Stats
On the ridelog view page, there is a new set of tabs to the right to provide different data metrics about your ride. The new "Jump" tab will indicate all sorts of data about your jump session. The header will display the key metrics like your biggest jump, along with jump metric totals. Below the header are 2 tables that break out your complete jump list and your biggest jumps on each of the trails that were detected. The biggest jump for each trail is shown next to your all-time best for that same trail.
To quickly zoom into any specific jump, just click the colored rectangle that lists your jump score and the map will pan to the location on the map. The map will display jumps in a bigger icon if the jump is bigger, but this also provides a quick way to scroll through all your jumps and quickly locate them on the map.
Jumps by Trail
The Jump Tab also provides more jump statistics below the main jump list in a table labelled Jumps by Trail. This table lists all the trails that we detected on the ride, and lists your jump totals for this ride, and a cumulative total from ridelog history. In addition to jump totals, you can compare your highest jump score to your personal best.
Click the trail name to see how you stack up against other riders.
You can also see jump stats for any trail you may be interested in, but have not yet ridden. Any trail detail page that has at least one ride with jump statistics recorded, will have a Jumps
tab listed under the drop-down tab More
. This will bring you to a Jump Data
page that will display basic jump stats, biggest jumps scores and your personal jump scores.
As an example, I just got done riding Levitate
, and I want to see what the jump stats are on the Tsunami Trail
at Deer Valley. I search for Tsunami, select it, and the Jumps
tab from the More
dropdown
The Jump Data page will display general stats about the trail, the Biggest Jumpers
, and your own personal stats. The jump metrics from the Garmin devices provide speed, distance and hangtime. These 3 values are combined to provide a single jump score.
Since this is a new feature, we are excited to see more riders record rides and show us the limits. The score color ranges may need to be adjusted, and we will continually tune this feature with more stats.
"hey want to go ride that trail?"
"idk man let me check my phone to see if I can do it"
I'm assuming considering you seem so sure of the edge series its garmins interpretation of the accelerometers data.
Can anyone confirm the edges consistently record jumps?
Never mind, I prefer my over-estimated perception of my jump height over reality anyway.
To paraphrase our lord and savior Frank Zappa, Shut up and ride your bike son.
