Trailforks Trail of the Month: Coronet DH - Queenstown, NZ

For mountain bikers, Queenstown (New Zealand's adventure capital) is nothing short of paradise. Ever wondered what it'd be like to ride through a postcard? Well here you don't have wonder, you can experience it for yourself. Situated on the northeastern shore of Lake Wakatipu, this place has it all. From fast downhill tracks, impressive dirt jump parks to some scenic as
lakeside trails.
Just a quick 20-minute commute from town lies Coronet Peak
on the southern slopes, with its impressive 1,649-meter peak, it's peakin' with trails! Known primarily as a popular ski resort, transforms into a mountain bike haven during the summer months and sees riders from all over the world flock here to soak it up for themselves. One of the main attractions of Coronet Peak is the variety of trails that cater to every skill level and riding style, which brings us to this months trail feature: Coronet DH
.
During the warmer months, both the chairlift and shuttles are running for trail access. If your legs are feeling fresh however, and you're looking to get some pedal laps in, there's an uphill XC trail, with great views back across the park.
Coronet DH is known for having a bit of everything, with a mix of rock gardens, rooty sections, drops, and swooping berms. You'll be bombing down to the base in no time to catch a quick lift back up for another lap (or 5).
Early bird gets the berm.
As you can clearly see, the surrounding mountains are quite the sight, and the riding here is next-level-fun, so it's no wonder this place is attracts riders from all over the globe.
.
|This track is sick. New school dh track with premium dirt. Takes a few laps to know where to send it.
- antonslanton
And hey, if you're not quite ready to tackle Coronet DH, that's okay too, there's trails for riders of all levels, so you can work your way up to the intimidating ones. A few other top rated trails at Coronet Peak
include Rude Rock, Zoot Track and Hot Rod.
Land of the long white cloud?
When you decide to call it a day, Queenstown has you covered with some stunning scenes, amazing food, and a vibe that's as laid-back as it is adventurous. Grab a beer, airdrop your content with mates and soak in those lakeside views,
