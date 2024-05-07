Trailforks Trail of the Month: Deliverance - Squamish, BC

Deliverance is one of the oldest MTB trails in Squamish. When Dylan first thought about rebuilding it for the Squamish Enduro I was skeptical... The slope is extremely steep and the ground is mostly rock. We walked it a couple times and came up with a plan to realign some sections and fix the trenched in boulder field. My friend Anton and I got to work as early as possible, pushing through the late season snow and putting some big days in on the tools.



We moved a mind-melting amount of rock and repurposed it for catch berms and trail support. The lower section was a complete mess but with help from Anton and Jordan we turned it into a high speed DH section with some proper berms at the finish. Super stoked on breathing some life back into this classic, hopefully it can last for another 20 years! Thanks Squamish Enduro for making this happen as well as SORCA for supporting our trail work.



- Matt Bolton