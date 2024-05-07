Trailforks Trail of the Month: Deliverance - Squamish, BC

DELIVERANCE
This old-school steep and deep trail, recently got a new-school makeover thanks to local trail builder Matt Bolton
, his friends and the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association
. Deliverance is located in the Diamond Head zone in Squamish, British Columbia - a place where riders flock to from all across the globe just to get a taste of some of the best riding in the Pacific Northwest, and for good reason given the massive variety of trails on offer.
This track starts by veering off the early stages of the blue trail "Your Mom" (insert yo mama joke here), and snakes through luscious greenery that leads to a committing drop to flat before sending you into a steep, unforgiving rooty chute, followed by some deep, soft loam. The trail then branches out into a technical rocky section with steppy drops (that can be cleared if you're up to it), this is also where the Tantalus Bike Shop
spicy line was held during the Squamish Enduro
, then 'chutes' you out to a rock slab with two line choices and fresh catch berms that line you up for the final straightaway.
|Deliverance is one of the oldest MTB trails in Squamish. When Dylan first thought about rebuilding it for the Squamish Enduro I was skeptical... The slope is extremely steep and the ground is mostly rock. We walked it a couple times and came up with a plan to realign some sections and fix the trenched in boulder field. My friend Anton and I got to work as early as possible, pushing through the late season snow and putting some big days in on the tools.
We moved a mind-melting amount of rock and repurposed it for catch berms and trail support. The lower section was a complete mess but with help from Anton and Jordan we turned it into a high speed DH section with some proper berms at the finish. Super stoked on breathing some life back into this classic, hopefully it can last for another 20 years! Thanks Squamish Enduro for making this happen as well as SORCA for supporting our trail work.
- Matt Bolton
Jordan and Anton taking in the view // photo credit: Matt Bolton's phone
After the trail got an upgrade by Bolts 'n friends, the weather gods delivered with just enough rainfall overnight to make for some prime conditions during race day. I got to test the track out for myself (3 days in a row), and I can personally say, it delivered!