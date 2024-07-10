Trailforks Trail of the Month: Jabali - Oaxaca, Mexico

I don’t know what paradise looks like for you, but for me, riding bikes in Mexico is pretty up there. Mountains all around you, pine trees towering overhead as you pass by giant wild agave plants on a 30+ minute descent.. add in some deep dark brown loam to surf through and world-class food to finish the day and you've got a pretty decent riding area. But hey, that’s just what my kind of dream riding destination would be like.
Jabalí is part of an extensive trail network in the Sierra Juárez - the trail name Jabali translates to Wild Pig in Spanish, and was built around 5 years ago by Alberto Rasgado - an OG trailbuilder that helped shape the riding scene today, and Alexis Garcia. Located in Santa Catarina Ixtepeji, this is just one of three main riding areas in Oaxaca, Mexico, and located 1hr & 15min from Oaxaca City.
The trailhead commences at an impressive 3,100 meters above sea level, so you can only imagine how spectacular the scenery is. What makes this a popular blue flow trail amongst both the locals and visitors year-round is the variety of fun features.
The Oaxaca Bike Expeditions crew loading up bikes for their next tour.
If you're planning on heading to Mexico to ride, and are unsure about where to start - I recommend booking a tour with Oaxaca Bike Expeditions
. They provide epic six-day adventure tours and you'll be covered from the moment you eagerly step foot off the plane. Airport pickup? Check. All the logistics? Handled. It's also important to note that there's a fee to use the trails (Oaxaca Bike Expeditions covers this). This fee goes toward supporting the local trail builders and keeps the trails in great shape for you to get the ultimate riding experience.
The rich cultural history, high-altitude tropical climate, long addictive descents and world-class food scene have put Oaxaca on the map. So, if you didn't have this location on your radar, now you have good reason to.. especially when your home trails are covered in snow and you need to scratch that itch for warmer weather and bikes!
|We are really spoiled by the fact of being able to ride all year long, but I think that the riding is just as good as the food and the culture we get to enjoy here in Oaxaca. Being able to share it with the whole world is really a pleasure for me.
- Javier Salazar, Owner of Oaxaca Bike Expeditions
Moody Mexico scenes