Trailforks Trail of the Month: Old Ghost Road, NZ

Just finished riding two days ago. Trail was in amazing condition and the weather was perfect. Five hour ride from Lyell to Ghost Road Hut the first day. Tough uphill ride most of the way, but scenery made it extremely rewarding. Hut and people staying that night were awesome. Incredible sunrise in the morning, and exhilarating but exhausting nine hour, 55 km ride down to Seddonville the next day. Breathtaking photo stops throughout both days. This track was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Props to every single person who maintains this trail. One of the great rides (or walks I assume) in the world!

- Richard1971