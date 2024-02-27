Trailforks Trail of the Month: Porcupine Rim, Utah

Feb 27, 2024
by Holly Duncan  
Picture this: red rock towering around you, endless desert landscapes, and the promise of an epic ride ahead.


What makes Porcupine Rim a legendary one? For starters, this isn't your grandma's Sunday stroll; you'll experience an intense climb that'll have your quads firing, gnarly exposure and views that are worth every drop (or river) of sweat.

Alright, enough sightseeing.

Moab is renowned for its challenging terrain, and this trail does not fall short. Some can complete the trail in an hour non-stop, but most will take the time to session various sections and drops and take in the breathtaking views of Castle Valley. You also have the option to shuttle to the top of the trailhead.


When you start feeling at home in the saddle, you'll encounter a gnarly stretch of trail, also known as the infamous "Rocky Top" section.. the trail then throws another curveball at you, a steep and technical descent called "The Notch". You'll want to tighten your bike shorts up a notch, and as for your brakes, well.. they're guaranteed to be working overtime down this section.

bigquotesUpper portions are great for views, but the last 2 miles of trail, that's where it's at! Some of the best built trail you can find anywhere with amazing views and technical moves.bschleenbaker

Self-portrait taken in Moab UT. March 2017
The final stretch is the highlight of the ride, especially as the winding Colorado River comes into view as you approach the canyon floor. To get back to town, you can either pedal the paved bike path or leave a car at the bottom.

photo

bigquotesGreat ride - one of my favorite trails in Moab! Get a shuttle up and just enjoy the ride down! Love the technical sections and the views are incredible. Highly recommend this trail to any confident rider, and those from out of town should definitely do it (if they're good riders and not afraid of exposure or semi-sketchy technical descents).kiki1597

So if you happen to find yourself in the area, make sure to hit up Porcupine Rim - and given that this trail is rated #12 in the world on Trailforks, you'll be left wanting 'Mo-ab' it Wink and for those looking for a bigger Moab mission, consider riding the "Whole Enchilada" which includes Porcupine Rim, Kokopelli, Hazard County and Burro Pass.

photo

Any donations to Moab Trail Mix go a long way in fuelling the ongoing development and maintenance of their trails, ensuring it stays in prime condition for all users. Bonus: earn Trail Karma while you're at it!



