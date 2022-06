Trailforks Update: Trail Condition Reporting & New Features

TRAILFORKS UPDATES AND FEATURES Photo: Brian Park

Words: Todd Neumarker

how-to

trail conditions

Start by Checking Conditions

• Trail Style - Conditions (Web and App)

• Trail Style - Last Ridden (Web Only)

• Trail Activity Logs (Web and App)



Trail Style - CONDITIONS

+NEW FEATURE

Trail Style - LAST RIDDEN

Last Ridden

+PRO TIP

App - LAST RIDDEN

In the app there is a trick you can use to check a specific trail, to see if it may be ready to ride. If I'm interested to know if the flow trails on the south side of Corner Canyon are ready to ride, I can select the trail and look at all the most recent rides by selecting "Routes"





10660 Routes?

That does seem like a bit too many routes. That is because the routes list includes the following items in this order:

• Locally created favorite Routes

• Automatically Generated Popular Routes

• Most Recent Activity Logs



The tip here, is to scroll down past all the user created routes and generated popular routes, and take a look at the last time the trail was ridden. Location and trail popularity will vary here, but seeing several recent rides can give you an idea of the trail has been used recently.



This is NOT a definitive source, but will provide you with a bit more confidence before you decide to pack up the car and spend the effort to get to the trail system.

+NEW FEATURE

Weather History

Look back in time

Record your Activity in Trailforks

Why record my ride in Trailforks?

Quickly see where you’ve already ridden. Confirming which trails you rode gives you a better sense of the local trail distances, so you can make better decisions on what to do next:



• Is there time to extend my loop?

• Fastest way back to trailhead?



Trail Condition Style

If you ride with the “Condition Trail Style” on, you can avoid trails that have been marked as muddy and avoid them. Trailforks will paint the trails according to the last report that was submitted



Last Ridden Style

By simply recording your ride and being a good steward of your local trail system (staying off of muddy/closed trails), other riders can see that the trail has been ridden recently using the “Last Ridden” web style.



Trail Statistics

Trail associations, land owners, cities and trail-centric tourism boards can review the trail usage statistics. Providing trail builders information on which trails are ridden the most and the directional flow enables better planning and better trail systems. These recordings also feed the Trailforks live style layers to help all users plan the perfect day on the trails.



The easiest way to report trail status is to start recording your activity in the Trailforks App

Hit the Trail

"Ideal"

First Trail is "Ideal"

Mud Encountered

Muddy Condition Report



• Which trail is in prime shape

• Which trail is too muddy to ride

• Trail was last ridden updated



NOT

Bulk Report

Select "My Ride Log", then select the date that you want to review. If you just completed your ride, it should be listed at the top of the list. Select the activity log by the date to see a full summary of your ride.



[add trail reports from this ride]

Going the Extra Mile