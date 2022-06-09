Trailforks Update: Trail Condition Reporting & New Features

Why record my ride in Trailforks?

Quickly see where you’ve already ridden. Confirming which trails you rode gives you a better sense of the local trail distances, so you can make better decisions on what to do next:



• Is there time to extend my loop?

• Fastest way back to trailhead?



Trail Condition Style

If you ride with the “Condition Trail Style” on, you can avoid trails that have been marked as muddy and avoid them. Trailforks will paint the trails according to the last report that was submitted



Last Ridden Style

By simply recording your ride and being a good steward of your local trail system (staying off of muddy/closed trails), other riders can see that the trail has been ridden recently using the “Last Ridden” web style.



Trail Statistics

Trail associations, land owners, cities and trail-centric tourism boards can review the trail usage statistics. Providing trail builders information on which trails are ridden the most and the directional flow enables better planning and better trail systems. These recordings also feed the Trailforks live style layers to help all users plan the perfect day on the trails.

