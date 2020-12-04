Are You Up For The Challenge?

Just like that, we've completed two weeks of the Trailforks Winter Challenge. In week two, 1,490 participants rode 47,116 miles over 4,347 rides. Now that's some impressive stats for November! See below for who won this week's prize and don't forget to record your rides with Trailforks for the next six weeks for a chance to WIN awesome weekly prizes courtesy of SRAM and RockShox.

How much riding can you do in 8 weeks?



WINTER TRAIL CHALLENGE:

From now until Tuesday Jan 12th 2021, challenge yourself, challenge friends and get out and ride your bike!

Prizes:

Weekly prize packs (8 total) featuring RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost and SRAM GX Eagle Boxset.


WEEK ONE PRIZE WINNER: @mtb-jon



Weekly Prize draws will be held every Tuesday from now to Jan 12th 2021


How it Works:

Each week, for every mile you ride you will earn an entry point. It’s open to anyone recording a ride, so MTB, Road Bike, Gravel Bike etc. So your commute to work can count!

But, by riding trails you double your chances. If you ride trails on your ride you get a 2 x Entry points for every mile ridden. And if you use the Trailforks App to record your rides you also earn 2x Entry points per mile ridden.




Every week, all entry points are put in to a random prize draw with winners drawn and announced on Trailforks.

Note: Points earned per week count for each weekly prize drawer. Points do not roll over.

Given it is often wet during the winter months in the northern hemisphere, please make smart ride decisions! Choose trails that can handle wet weather riding if it is wet, or choose a road ride instead.
Also adhere to your local COVID restrictions and best practice.

Learn how to record your rides with Trailforks here.




Leaderboard:






Click here for rules, terms & conditions

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Trailforks Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
71033 views
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
70033 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
63196 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
60171 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
56811 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
53891 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
53438 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
50687 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007221
Mobile Version of Website