Are You Up For The Challenge?







How much riding can you do in 8 weeks? Just like that, we've completed two weeks of the Trailforks Winter Challenge. In week two, 1,490 participants rode 47,116 miles over 4,347 rides. Now that's some impressive stats for November! See below for who won this week's prize and don't forget to record your rides with Trailforks for the next six weeks for a chance to WIN awesome weekly prizes courtesy of SRAM and RockShox.How much riding can you do in 8 weeks?







WINTER TRAIL CHALLENGE:



From now until Tuesday Jan 12th 2021, challenge yourself, challenge friends and get out and ride your bike!



Prizes:



Weekly prize packs (8 total) featuring RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost and SRAM GX Eagle Boxset

WEEK ONE PRIZE WINNER: @mtb-jon

Weekly Prize draws will be held every Tuesday from now to Jan 12th 2021





How it Works:



Each week, for every mile you ride you will earn an entry point. It’s open to anyone recording a ride, so MTB, Road Bike, Gravel Bike etc. So your commute to work can count!



But, by riding trails you double your chances. If you ride trails on your ride you get a 2 x Entry points for every mile ridden. And if you use the Trailforks App to record your rides you also earn 2x Entry points per mile ridden.

Every week, all entry points are put in to a random prize draw with winners drawn and announced on Trailforks.



Note: Points earned per week count for each weekly prize drawer. Points do not roll over.



Given it is often wet during the winter months in the northern hemisphere, please make smart ride decisions! Choose trails that can handle wet weather riding if it is wet, or choose a road ride instead.

Also adhere to your local COVID restrictions and best practice.



Learn how to record your rides with Trailforks here.