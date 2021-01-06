Are You Up For The Challenge?







How much riding can we do in 8 weeks? Just like that, we've almost completed weeks of the Trailforks Winter Challenge So far, 2,635 participants have ridden 390,028 miles in 35,253 rides. Now that's some impressive stats for November and December! See below for who won the prizes from weeks three through seven and don't forget to record your rides with Trailforks for the next week for another chance to WIN an awesome prize courtesy of SRAM and RockShox.







WINTER TRAIL CHALLENGE:



From now until Tuesday Jan 12th 2021, challenge yourself, challenge friends and get out and ride your bike!



Prizes:



Weekly prize packs (8 total) featuring RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost and SRAM GX Eagle Boxset

WEEK ONE PRIZE WINNER: @mappermook

WEEK TWO PRIZE WINNER: @mtb-jon

WEEK THREE PRIZE WINNER: @Corbs99

WEEK FOUR PRIZE WINNER: @elyari

WEEK FIVE PRIZE WINNER: @CamDoug

WEEK SIX PRIZE WINNER: @baseltine

WEEK SEVEN PRIZE WINNER: @brownierice

The final Weekly Prize Draw will be held on Jan 12th 2021





How it Works:



Each week, for every mile you ride you will earn an entry point. It’s open to anyone recording a ride, so MTB, Road Bike, Gravel Bike etc. So your commute to work can count!



But, by riding trails you double your chances. If you ride trails on your ride you get a 2 x Entry points for every mile ridden. And if you use the Trailforks App to record your rides you also earn 2x Entry points per mile ridden.

Every week, all entry points are put in to a random prize draw with winners drawn and announced on Trailforks.



Note: Points earned per week count for each weekly prize drawer. Points do not roll over.



Given it is often wet during the winter months in the northern hemisphere, please make smart ride decisions! Choose trails that can handle wet weather riding if it is wet, or choose a road ride instead.

Also adhere to your local COVID restrictions and best practice.



Learn how to record your rides with Trailforks here.