Did You Partake In The Challenge?



Just like that, we've completed the Trailforks Winter Challenge. 2,825 participants rode 464,141 miles in 42,094 rides. Now that's some impressive stats for eight weeks in November, December and January! See below for who won the awesome prize courtesy of SRAM and RockShox.



We may be all wrapped up with the Trailforks Winter Challenge, but don't worry, we've got some more in the works to keep you motivated and strong!









WINTER TRAIL CHALLENGE:



From Wednesday November 18th 2020 to Tuesday Jan 12th 2021, riders challenged themselves and their friends to get out and ride bikes!



Prizes:



Weekly prize packs (8 total) featuring RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost and SRAM GX Eagle Boxset

WEEK ONE PRIZE WINNER: @mappermook

WEEK TWO PRIZE WINNER: @mtb-jon

WEEK THREE PRIZE WINNER: @Corbs99

WEEK FOUR PRIZE WINNER: @elyari

WEEK FIVE PRIZE WINNER: @CamDoug

WEEK SIX PRIZE WINNER: @baseltine

WEEK SEVEN PRIZE WINNER: @brownierice

WEEK EIGHT PRIZE WINNER: @Scottyd17485

How it Worked:

Each week, for every mile you ride you will earn an entry point. It’s open to anyone recording a ride, so MTB, Road Bike, Gravel Bike etc. So your commute to work can count!



But, by riding trails you double your chances. If you ride trails on your ride you get a 2 x Entry points for every mile ridden. And if you use the Trailforks App to record your rides you also earn 2x Entry points per mile ridden.

Every week, all entry points are put in to a random prize draw with winners drawn and announced on Trailforks.



Note: Points earned per week count for each weekly prize drawer. Points do not roll over.



Given it is often wet during the winter months in the northern hemisphere, please make smart ride decisions! Choose trails that can handle wet weather riding if it is wet, or choose a road ride instead.

Also adhere to your local COVID restrictions and best practice.



Learn how to record your rides with Trailforks here.