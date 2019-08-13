Trailside on A-Line - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Casey casually cruising cause she can

There are many different styles of whip. Which one do you fall under?

Easy to see where he gets it from

Alright buddy, save some talent for the rest of us

The table. A classic trick that takes years of practice to get that muscle memory just right

If there was ever a trail for party laps, this is it

Flat tires do happen, even on flow trails. Bring a spare. Or bring your mom and make sure she has one

9-year-old Sebastian was up and running in no time. Not a moment to spare when the riding is this good

For ten days every year, Crankworx brings riders from across the globe to ride together and share the same trails. While the big contests and races take the lime light and companies offer up their latest and greatest for all to see, it's good to take a step back and focus on why we're ALL here in the first place. Crankworx Trailside gives a look into what's happening on the trails around the bike park and who's riding them before and around the time they're being raced.First up is Upper Aline ahead of the Air DH competition. The jumps are buff, the corners are smooth, and the times are good.How could we pass by the jump affectionately known as the "tombstone". An extended lip that sends you sky high. It's been tricked, floated, boosted, scrubbed, and flipped. So it can appear daunting at first, but this mellow jump is pretty nice once you get to know it.For me personally, it's not just the jumps that make Aline such a great trail. It's the moments in between. Each corner effortlessly links up with the next and rollers are placed everywhere to keep the flow. No need for breaks, let your body gauge your speed. This is something that has taken decades for the trail crew to perfect, good job fellas.