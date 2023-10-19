Details Announced for Trans BC Enduro

Words: Megan Rose
Trans BC 6 Day Enduro registration is open for 2024. We are going into our 7th year and are super excited for the 2024 course. Our new Coastal Edition in 2023 seemed like a great success and we were pumped to be able to introduce a new course and region, however Megan Quotes:
|We are also thrilled to be heading back into the mountains of the Kootenays for 2024 from July 7-12, where this course and terrain is truly the soul of Trans BC and holds close to my heart!
The 6 day event kicks off in Fernie, exploring this area for the first 3 days, where we touch on the iconic deep forests of BC with a huge mix of terrain. We then work our way over to Panorama Mountain Resort area where it becomes a full raw alpine adventure, getting riders off the beaten path and exploring trails that very few have been on. We are excited to open up even more terrain for you all to enjoy from what we touched on in the 2019 course in this area. We also have a whole new zone up our sleeve on private land where some of the trails haven't even been finished building yet. Stay tuned for more info coming on that and expect nothing less then pure raw epic skids!
We are so pumped for this course, that we have decided to add a registration option where you can just register for the final 3 days of the event called the Pano 3 Day from July 10-12. This opens the opportunity up to more riders, whether you are local or not, that don't have the time to commit to 6 days or can't quite afford the 6 day with the tough financial times with the economy right now. We want to share this with as many people as we can. WHAT TO EXPECT
:
First 3 days: 30-35km per day with 1400-1600m of climbing per day
Last 3 days: 20-28km per day with 900-1200m of climbing per day (Pano 3 Day) - but feels just as long as the first 3 days!
You should be a solid single black rider to enjoy the event to its max. There will be trails and sections that are high blue tech and pure fun for everyone, then trails and sections that are pure black, then sections within trails that will be steeper/harder/more tech that maybe be over a few peoples ability level, and will challenge you or you choose to take a safer route and walk! There are only a handful of these short sections. There are rumours of the tech level of Trans BC, they aren't all true! So if you want to do it but feel a little intimidated on knowing if you have the skill, then pick up the phone and call or email Megan and she will walk through it with you to find out if you are ready to join!
Will there be some hike a bike? You bet. Will there be some bike carrying? You bet. But not all day everyday. There are 2 x stages over the 6 day event that will require a 40min+ hike a bike with some carry, to get to (and well worth it, you won't be disappointed!) and another 3 that are a short 5 min hike a bike within the transfer.TRANS BC 6 DAY REGISTRATION
:Registration is OPEN for the 6 day event
. You can register for the:
- All Inclusive Package that includes: 7 nights hotel accommodation, 3 meals a day, on course food, Airport Transfers to and from Calgary, transport during the event, 3 days of a chair lift bumps to the start, 1 day of a shuttle bump, beer at the end of each day, a super sweet 40 personal volunteer team to take care of you and so much more!
- Self Support Package that includes: Final nights dinner, lunches each day, 3 days of a chair lift bumps to the start, 1 day of a shuttle bump, beer at the end of each day, a super sweet 40 personal volunteer team to take care of you and so much more!
- Register HEREPANO 3 DAY REGISTRATION
:Registration for the Pano 3 day event will open October 31
. You can register for the:
- All Inclusive Package that includes: 4 nights hotel accommodation, 3 meals a day, on course food, 2 days of a chair lift bumps to the start, 1 day of a shuttle bump, beer at the end of each day, a super sweet 40 personal volunteer team to take care of you and so much more!
- Self Support Package that includes: Final nights dinner, 2 days of a chair lift bumps to the start, 1 day of a shuttle bump, beer at the end of each day, a super sweet 40 personal volunteer team to take care of you and so much more!
- Register HERE
from Oct 31. The pricing is tiered. Eg the first 25 spots are cheaper, then they go up from there. So get in quick! Spots will be limited/cappedE-BIKES?
The Pano 3 day will be open to E-Bikes. We will ensure staggered start times to avoid any yo-yoing with the regular bike categories. More details on this category are on the website.WHAT IS TRANS BC ALL ABOUT?
Trans BC is a 6 day all inclusive mountain bike adventure. Its not necessarily about the 'racing' aspect but more so about riding and exploring trails around BC with your buddies where we select the best trails around and you don't have to think about anything except booking your flight and riding your bike!
All your accommodation, 3 meals a day, transport each day and much more are all included in this week long adventure
Our goal is about providing an experience to all racers that tests and challenges your ability while still providing a rad/fun incredible riding experience
We aim to have some stages that are pure ear to ear grinning fun that makes you feel like you are a super hero on your bike along with stages that are steep, tech and challenging that make you feel like you are a hero in a different way - eg of just making it to the bottom in one piece with pure satisfaction of what you just accomplished
Our goal is to provide the opportunity to tick BC off your bucket list while we take care of all the details for you
Our goal is to keep it non-serious, with unlimited high fives, and put a beer (or bubbly) in your hands at the finish line each day
Our goal is to provide a summer camp for adults on bikes
Who's in?www.transbcenduro.com
megan@transenduromtb.com