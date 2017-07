Trans BC Enduro: Day Four, Golden - Endless Vistas

Day Four of the



Day Four of the Trans BC Enduro presented by Stages Cycling brought a little reprieve to the troops— in duration on the bike, meters climbed, and endless vistas from the ridgeline along the Purcell’s Dogtooth Range. Fatigue from the first half of the race melted away, and riders’ souls were rejuvenated before the final push in Revelstoke.









Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.





The alpine today reminded me of being on Top of the World at Whistler— real rocky, pick your line, try to be smooth kind of terrain. Getting rowdy over janky rocks first thing in the morning was quite fun. I like this year’s event and locations better than last year’s so far, and I don’t see that changing before the end of the week. Megan continues to push us beyond our abilities with steeper and tougher terrain. Overall, it’s the best race I have done ever. — Matt Patterson (Snoqualmie, Wash.) Masters Men 40+













Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.



After Whistler’s 5,020’ vertical drop,



After Whistler’s 5,020’ vertical drop, Kicking Horse Resort provides the second longest descent in Canada for mountain biking at 4,133 feet. After waving to Boo the grizzly bear from the Golden Eagle Gondola, racers picked their way across T2 along Terminator Ridge with bikes hoisted onto backs, and slow steady steps up armored rock cut into the mountainside.













That was quite rough, very rocky, but a nice ride with steeps and a little push. For the fourth day, it was very hard on the arms and legs. — Christian Kuhnert (SUI) Open Men.









Friendly vibes at the Stage 1 start on Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.



Stage one presented a jigsaw puzzle of sharp shelf rocks to small g-outs down



Stage one presented a jigsaw puzzle of sharp shelf rocks to small g-outs down T4 , a trail that doesn’t see much traffic throughout the year. Megan Rose, founder and race director of the Trans BC Enduro found the trail about four years ago in a much different state.





I did my own research on Google Earth and then did some scouting. At the time, I knew it would be a bit too much to race down, but I also knew that this trail is exactly what I’m looking for in the Trans BC. Since then, there has been a bunch of work put into it, and we were able to incorporate it as the foundation to the day. — Megan Rose.









Stage one on day four of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.



Stage one was anticipated to be a four to six minute stage at 1.3 kilometers and 460m of descending, but Jerome Clementz (FRA) Open Men took the fastest time of the day with a 7:55.







We don’t get enough hiking in the transfers, so I’m glad we throw a little bit in that stage. But overall, I thought it was fun. It wasn’t as steep as yesterday, and there were some rocky, techy sections which mixed things up a bit. It was a little longer than I thought it would be and on the tired arms and legs; it was definitely some work out there. — Liz Miller (USA)







The transfer to stage two continued along the canopied ridgeline for a second drop on



The transfer to stage two continued along the canopied ridgeline for a second drop on T4 — a quick 3-minute stage through the trees and an open meadow, to connect back into civilization and sustenance at the aid station. After refueling, the local’s gem awaited riders just around the corner on LSD and Canyon Creek . Named after the peak across the valley— Little Sir Donald— LSD winds through a native cedar forest with wooden features, lots of loam and a few drops to keep everyone on their toes.





For me, that was a real stage from Canada. You had everything— drops, wood skinnys, little jumps, and a high-speed section. I tried some stuff that I would never try if I were not racing. I have pushed my limits, and I didn’t remember how hard it is to race day in and day out for so many days. Compared to the Trans Provence, the trails are much more technical. You have to commit, so it’s very demanding physically and mentally. — Pauline Dieffenthaler (FRA) Open Women, currently in 7th overall











Dipping straight into Canyon Creek, a signature trail that runs along the edge of the canyon with a raging creek 200m below, double track gave riders plenty of room to check out the views before gaining speed down the wide-open trail.





Blow the turn and you discover what a 300 meter sender feels like. #stagescycling #transbcenduro2017 A post shared by Trans BC Enduro (@transbcenduro) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT





Someone caught me on Stage 3, but it motivated me to push through the final climb. You wanted to put your head down and grind, but you couldn’t forget the gigantic chasm to your right. — Sadhu Lower (Sedona, Ariz.) Open Men.









Let's take things down a notch. Stage 3 finish on Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.



The transition through



The transition through Moonrackers meandered through the roots of cross country mountain biking in Golden, B.C. from the late 1990’s when old Nordic ski trails were resurrected into mountain bike trails. Smooth, flowy singletrack passed by Cedar Lake with a Canadian-built rope swing that enticed some of the volunteers to abandon their jobs and play in the water. True to form, the last stage was a ripping run down Gold Rush Descent and a short pedal back to town where cold kegs were tapped in preparation for the rush of racers who were ready to party at 2 p.m. after the shortest day of the week— 30 kilometers, 727m of climbing and 2,036m of descending.







Jerome Clementz extended his lead to 50 seconds ahead of Remi Gauvin (CAN) after day four in Open Men. Pete Ostroski (USA) tied with Gauvin for the day and solidified his third place overall by 1:18. Casey Brown (CAN) continues her consistent streak, winning three out of four stages. Brown keeps a strong lead over ALN (CAN) and Emily Slaco (CAN), before heading onto home turf for the final two days. And let’s not forget the Masters Men 40+ category. According to Patterson, it has been an EWS caliber field out there. Rene Wildhaber (SUI) has been leading the charge ahead of Cesar Gairin (ESP) and Rich Marshal (Golden, B.C.) throughout the week.



Full results can be found



Jerome Clementz extended his lead to 50 seconds ahead of Remi Gauvin (CAN) after day four in Open Men. Pete Ostroski (USA) tied with Gauvin for the day and solidified his third place overall by 1:18. Casey Brown (CAN) continues her consistent streak, winning three out of four stages. Brown keeps a strong lead over ALN (CAN) and Emily Slaco (CAN), before heading onto home turf for the final two days. And let’s not forget the Masters Men 40+ category. According to Patterson, it has been an EWS caliber field out there. Rene Wildhaber (SUI) has been leading the charge ahead of Cesar Gairin (ESP) and Rich Marshal (Golden, B.C.) throughout the week.Full results can be found HERE . Check out video action from Day 3 — Golden.





The Trans BC Enduro jumps over to Revelstoke for the Rose’s selected “soul crusher day”. Bike, bodies, and spirits have been bandaged together all week. Stay tuned to Pinkbike to see what happens on Day 5 of the Trans BC Enduro. Hashtag your photos #transbcenduro to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans BC’s Media HQ. A special thanks to Dissent, Tourism Revelstoke, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Fernie Alpine Resort, Panorama Ski Resort,



The Trans BC Enduro jumps over to Revelstoke for the Rose’s selected “soul crusher day”. Bike, bodies, and spirits have been bandaged together all week. Stay tuned to Pinkbike to see what happens on Day 5 of the Trans BC Enduro. Hashtag your photos #transbcenduro to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans BC’s Media HQ. A special thanks to Kazoom Whitetooth Brewing and Monashee Distillery for additional support. The Trans BC operates under BC Singletrack Society, a non-profit society donating over $8000 to the trails and clubs from the 2017 Trans BC Enduro. For more information email megan@ridingbc.com or visit www.transbcenduro.com