Trans BC Enduro: Day Four, Golden - Endless Vistas

Day Four of the Trans BC Enduro presented by Stages Cycling brought a little reprieve to the troops— in duration on the bike, meters climbed, and endless vistas from the ridgeline along the Purcell’s Dogtooth Range. Fatigue from the first half of the race melted away, and riders’ souls were rejuvenated before the final push in Revelstoke.
Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.
The alpine today reminded me of being on Top of the World at Whistler— real rocky, pick your line, try to be smooth kind of terrain. Getting rowdy over janky rocks first thing in the morning was quite fun. I like this year’s event and locations better than last year’s so far, and I don’t see that changing before the end of the week. Megan continues to push us beyond our abilities with steeper and tougher terrain. Overall, it’s the best race I have done ever.—Matt Patterson (Snoqualmie, Wash.) Masters Men 40+
Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.
After Whistler’s 5,020’ vertical drop, Kicking Horse Resort provides the second longest descent in Canada for mountain biking at 4,133 feet. After waving to Boo the grizzly bear from the Golden Eagle Gondola, racers picked their way across T2 along Terminator Ridge with bikes hoisted onto backs, and slow steady steps up armored rock cut into the mountainside.
That was quite rough, very rocky, but a nice ride with steeps and a little push. For the fourth day, it was very hard on the arms and legs.—Christian Kuhnert (SUI) Open Men.
Friendly vibes at the Stage 1 start on Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.
Stage one presented a jigsaw puzzle of sharp shelf rocks to small g-outs down T4, a trail that doesn’t see much traffic throughout the year. Megan Rose, founder and race director of the Trans BC Enduro found the trail about four years ago in a much different state.
I did my own research on Google Earth and then did some scouting. At the time, I knew it would be a bit too much to race down, but I also knew that this trail is exactly what I’m looking for in the Trans BC. Since then, there has been a bunch of work put into it, and we were able to incorporate it as the foundation to the day.— Megan Rose.
Stage one on day four of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.
Stage one was anticipated to be a four to six minute stage at 1.3 kilometers and 460m of descending, but Jerome Clementz (FRA) Open Men took the fastest time of the day with a 7:55.
We don’t get enough hiking in the transfers, so I’m glad we throw a little bit in that stage. But overall, I thought it was fun. It wasn’t as steep as yesterday, and there were some rocky, techy sections which mixed things up a bit. It was a little longer than I thought it would be and on the tired arms and legs; it was definitely some work out there.—Liz Miller (USA)
The transfer to stage two continued along the canopied ridgeline for a second drop on T4— a quick 3-minute stage through the trees and an open meadow, to connect back into civilization and sustenance at the aid station. After refueling, the local’s gem awaited riders just around the corner on LSD and Canyon Creek. Named after the peak across the valley— Little Sir Donald— LSD winds through a native cedar forest with wooden features, lots of loam and a few drops to keep everyone on their toes.
For me, that was a real stage from Canada. You had everything— drops, wood skinnys, little jumps, and a high-speed section. I tried some stuff that I would never try if I were not racing. I have pushed my limits, and I didn’t remember how hard it is to race day in and day out for so many days. Compared to the Trans Provence, the trails are much more technical. You have to commit, so it’s very demanding physically and mentally.—Pauline Dieffenthaler (FRA) Open Women, currently in 7th overall
Dipping straight into Canyon Creek, a signature trail that runs along the edge of the canyon with a raging creek 200m below, double track gave riders plenty of room to check out the views before gaining speed down the wide-open trail.
A post shared by Trans BC Enduro (@transbcenduro) on
Someone caught me on Stage 3, but it motivated me to push through the final climb. You wanted to put your head down and grind, but you couldn’t forget the gigantic chasm to your right.—Sadhu Lower (Sedona, Ariz.) Open Men.
Let's take things down a notch. Stage 3 finish on Day 4 of the Trans BC Enduro in Golden B.C.
The transition through Moonrackers meandered through the roots of cross country mountain biking in Golden, B.C. from the late 1990’s when old Nordic ski trails were resurrected into mountain bike trails. Smooth, flowy singletrack passed by Cedar Lake with a Canadian-built rope swing that enticed some of the volunteers to abandon their jobs and play in the water. True to form, the last stage was a ripping run down Gold Rush Descent and a short pedal back to town where cold kegs were tapped in preparation for the rush of racers who were ready to party at 2 p.m. after the shortest day of the week— 30 kilometers, 727m of climbing and 2,036m of descending.
Jerome Clementz extended his lead to 50 seconds ahead of Remi Gauvin (CAN) after day four in Open Men. Pete Ostroski (USA) tied with Gauvin for the day and solidified his third place overall by 1:18. Casey Brown (CAN) continues her consistent streak, winning three out of four stages. Brown keeps a strong lead over ALN (CAN) and Emily Slaco (CAN), before heading onto home turf for the final two days. And let’s not forget the Masters Men 40+ category. According to Patterson, it has been an EWS caliber field out there. Rene Wildhaber (SUI) has been leading the charge ahead of Cesar Gairin (ESP) and Rich Marshal (Golden, B.C.) throughout the week.
Full results can be found HERE. Check out video action from Day 3 — Golden.
About Megan Rose — Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for 13 years and organizing bike events for the past six years. She splits her time between British Columbia, Canada, and New Zealand, running the BC Enduro Series and the new Trans BC for 2016, and running the Trans NZ race. Over the past two years, Megan has personally raced in over 24 enduro races, timed over 58 days worth of enduro races, and personally organized 22 enduro races. Megan and her team look forward to bringing you the best of the best from all of these perspectives.
About Stages Cycling — Stages Cycling LLC, based in Boulder, CO, launched the Stages Power meter at Interbike in September 2012. The new Stages Power meter immediately made waves for the power measurement category in all disciplines of cycling, including enduro, where the sport's top pros collect and trust its data for training and racing. Since the brand has expanded into the commercial and home fitness category with the SC3 commercial indoor cycling bike, with groundbreaking features including; CarbonGlyde featuring Gates CarbonDrive, SprintShift, FitLoc, RoadBar and, of course, the Stages Power meter.
1 Comment
Post a Comment