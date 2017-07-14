Trans BC Enduro: Day Four, Golden - Endless Vistas

For me, that was a real stage from Canada. You had everything— drops, wood skinnys, little jumps, and a high-speed section. I tried some stuff that I would never try if I were not racing. I have pushed my limits, and I didn’t remember how hard it is to race day in and day out for so many days. Compared to the Trans Provence, the trails are much more technical. You have to commit, so it’s very demanding physically and mentally.

— Pauline Dieffenthaler (FRA) Open Women, currently in 7th overall