Trans BC Enduro: Day Two, Panorama - All the Alpine

Day two of the 2017 Trans BC Enduro presented by Stages Cycling took racers high up into the alpine of the Purcell Mountains to experience majestic panoramic views topping out of 2,660m atop of Mt. Goldie, before dropping into a 4,000-foot descent. Although racers were not able to experience the thrill of heli-biking due to resources diverted towards fighting wildfires in the province, there was certainly no shortage of alpine goodness delivered.









When I encountered tree line as we transitioned towards Stage one, and saw moss hanging off of the trees, I thought to myself, it’s party time. — Joe Saperstein (Boulder, Colo.) Open Men







Two lifts, a long cat road, and hike-a-bike up a scree mountainside gave racers a much different experience that your typical enduro event that ends where the road ceases. With the



Two lifts, a long cat road, and hike-a-bike up a scree mountainside gave racers a much different experience that your typical enduro event that ends where the road ceases. With the Trans BC Enduro , it keeps going.





Climbing up a scree slope with a bike on your back is pretty damn hard, but having your pack with you to shout in the open mountains and push you along is pretty rad. — Christina Chappetta (Salida, La.) Open Women





Riders hike to the scenic stage one start on day two at Panorama B.C. for the Trans B.C. Enduro.











For the early arrivals, stage one was difficult to navigate since the trail was barely etched into the hillside. Starting with a sprint straight off of the line, and sharp pedal through off-camber scree, the trail turned straight down into a boulder field, ending with swooping turns filled in with loam to Lake Goldie, a popular hiking destination accessed via Stage 2,



For the early arrivals, stage one was difficult to navigate since the trail was barely etched into the hillside. Starting with a sprint straight off of the line, and sharp pedal through off-camber scree, the trail turned straight down into a boulder field, ending with swooping turns filled in with loam to Lake Goldie, a popular hiking destination accessed via Stage 2, G.L.D. into Hopeful









Riders take in the views at the finish of stage one.



The transition was merely an opportunity to shake out the hands and prepare for 3,000 additional feet of a very enchanting forest descent through classic Northwestern singletrack.







For a second, I thought we were transported to Oak Ridge, Ore. — William Cadham (Squamish, B.C.) Open Men











After feeling abandoned in the wilderness for a few hours, racers found the familiarity of a ski area access road to take them towards Stage 3, which was thrown in last minute after course changes. “Due to the sensitivity of mountain goats in the area, we decided to reroute the day to stay within the boundaries of



Cadham and the rest of The Free Radicals crew nearly missed the move to Panorama after their beloved van, Elaine exploded in Fernie. “Luckily, our friend, Duffman, came to the rescue with a loaner camper for the week so that we could make it to all four destinations.”After feeling abandoned in the wilderness for a few hours, racers found the familiarity of a ski area access road to take them towards Stage 3, which was thrown in last minute after course changes. “Due to the sensitivity of mountain goats in the area, we decided to reroute the day to stay within the boundaries of Panorama Mountain Resort ,” said Megan Rose, Trans BC Enduro founder, and race director. No goats were observed throughout the day, but two bears, five deer, and four marmots were spotted, according to eye witnesses.



Stage three through the bike park down Punisher was a true test of trust in your brakes over blind rollers, drops, and down steep chutes.

I definitely think Punisher was the hardest stage of the day. You came from riding scree slope and wide open trails to riding steeps; flowy to super steep with no catch-berms. Being the first person on course is quite scary sometimes. I don’t know where I am going all of the time, so flagging can be quite difficult. You have to make up lines sometimes and hope that everyone makes it through. — Nate Corrigan (Rotorua, NZL)







Racers joyfully gathered in the base area for a hearty lunch and to high five over the day thus far. No one jumped at the opportunity to move quickly into a steep access road climb, but once the threat of missing lift access for the fifth and final stage of the day set in, racers hastened their pace to make it to the top of Stage 4, where a 10-minute stage and “lots of sidehill action” were the words of wisdom on the start line.





Riders gather at the food station between stages at the base of Panorama Resort.







Stage 4 was kind of pedaly. They didn’t tell us about the climbs. Overall today, I was challenged by steeps that I love to ride, but found harder to race. As a result, I loved the last bit of Stage 4 - it was super drifty whilst swapping turns. — Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Quebec City, Qué) Open Women.











No racers had to climb up the ski area in lieu of the lift; instead they were greeted with unanimously, the most fun stage of the day down Moose Powder and Black Moose

Stage 5 at Panorama Resort on Day 2 of the Trans B.C. Enduro.







I loved stage five. It was like a kiss to end the day, after a lot of pain and fun. It was my kind of riding. I actually don’t do loose very well, so to have trees, roots and traction was pleasant. — David Cohen (Charlotte, Vt.) of Team Moose Knuckle Racing





William Cadham races Stage 5 at Panorama Resort on Day 2 of the Trans B.C. Enduro.



Predominately a blue track, the stage felt more like a navy blue, light grey run. “It was a surprisingly pretty rowdy, flat-out, technical stage, and a great way to end the day,” Chapetta said.







Jerome Clementz (FRA) maintained his lead in the Open Men, but Remy Gauvin will keep him on his toes after taking the win on day two by one second. Joe Nation (NZL) bumped into third overall. Emily Slaco (Pemberton, B.C.) moved into second behind Casey Brown (Revelstoke, B.C.) ahead of Nadeau. Four more days of racing remain on the horizon for the racers. As the event moves onto the home turf of some of the top racers, inevitably we will see movement in the overall standings.















Full results can be found HERE . Check out footage from Trans BC Enduro, Day One in Fernie, B.C.