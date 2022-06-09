Trans-Cascadia Announces No Race for 2022 but Adds Four Free Work Party Events

PRESS RELEASE: Trans Cascadia
Trans-Cascadia (TC) announces that they will not hold a race this year but will host four work parties throughout the Pacific Northwest to continue their efforts in restoring and recovering backcountry trail networks. These events are supported by longtime sponsors Shimano and Santa Cruz, and registration is on their website.
Keeping their focus, the crew at TC is taking this year to explore new areas in the Cascade Mountain Range, research trail networks, and reanalyze their format for a future edition of the Trans-Cascadia backcountry enduro race.
"This is not the end of Trans-Cascadia,” says Director Nick Gibson. “Rather, it's the next chapter that will allow us to continue our advocacy and restoration efforts and scheme up an adventure that racers can be sure will be authentic and core to our principles.”
Trans-Cascadia brought blind enduro stage racing to North America in 2015, when they hosted their first event in Oakridge, Oregon. Since then, the event has migrated north through the Cascade Mountain Range to stay true to the ethics of blind racing and also in pursuit of finding new trail experiences.
"As we take this small step back, we can focus 100% on the best trails, routes, food, drink, and entertainment options," says Tommy Magrath, Race Operations. “So not if, but when we bring the race back, we have the best of the best. We always strive for that, and that is what we are capable of. This year we hope people will join us on the deep scouting missions to uncover the lost loam that lays beneath the blowdowns and buried trails. It's going to be a great year!"
TC's efforts have restored 590 miles (give or take) of trails to date. Revived trail networks and fresh riding opportunities have been made possible through well-planned work parties and massive efforts from the trail community.
"We look forward to creating new riding experiences, but most importantly, the shared experience of hard work and friendship restoring trails on the mountainside," says Director Nick Gibson. "All this trail work we've accomplished up to this point would not be possible without our community of volunteers and racers, and we need their help this summer."
The R&R campaign stands for research, reclamation and restoration of trails, riding, and reconsidering the future of the sport - and maybe a little rest and relaxation. The work parties include breakfast, lunch and dinner each day from a camp chef, brewski's, non-alcoholic bevies, delicious snacks, and the occasional cocktail. Nightlife is as expected at any TC event, full of celebrating each day's accomplishments.The rough itinerary for these four-day events is:
Thursday - Travel day with a little afternoon/evening ride
Friday - Saturday - trail work (by bike, moto, and foot)
Sunday - ride day with a complimentary shuttle of the maintained trails
"Cascadia's sweet trails, those known and unknown, have piqued imaginations, taught us lessons, and made us stronger,” says Alex. “After racing and learning along our path south to north, we begin 2022 in the south, back to the cradle of Oakridge Oregon, yet we still have business to attend to in the Gifford Pinchot and Okanogan National Forests. Bring your tent, bike, and favorite trail tool if you have one, and we will provide everything else you need to work and play and get some R&R.”
Trans-Cascadia's crew will help teach new skills and efficiencies for trail work, including chainsaw operation and safety, drainage improvement, brushing and clearing trail corridors, tool maintenance, and how to create a good work plan. These events are limited to 75 participants and offer a big mountain experience typical of TC riding culture. The cost to attend is nothing; all they ask is that participants come and lend a hand in the collective effort to keep backcountry trails open. Work Party Dates:
June 16th-19th - Fire restoration on Heckletooth Mountain in Oakridge, Oregon
July 14-17 - Restoring Pyramid Mountain and surrounding trails in the Entiat Ranger District near Chelan, Washington
September 15th-18th - Restoring the Basalt Peak Trail network near Wenatchee, Washington
October 13th - 16th - Restoring trail on Strawberry Mountain in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest or Oakridge, Oregon, depending on snow levels
You're invited to join one or all of the Trans-Cascadia work parties this summer, where you'll have some fun helping keep the PNW backcountry trail networks open to ride. Register at Trans-Cascadia.com.
Can't make it to a work party and love backcountry trails? Consider making a donation to support their efforts.
0 Comments