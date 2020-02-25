Trans-Cascadia Opens Registration for 2020

Feb 25, 2020
by Trans Cascadia  

PRESS RELEASE: Trans-Cascadia

Registration for the 2020 Trans-Cascadia Backcountry Enduro opens today (9 am PST on Tuesday, February 25, 2020)!

The event will take place from September 23 - 28, 2020 and out of respect for the pristine environment that hosts the event, only 100 spots are available. This race has sold out every year since it began six years ago, so don’t miss out. Visit the website to register!

bigquotesSome of the best riding I’ve done – I don’t even know really how to put it into words.Thomas Vanderham




This year, the blind-format race will take place in a brand new location in the Pacific Northwest Cascadia region. Racers will meet at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to be shuttled to basecamp. In honour of Trans-Cascadia’s commitment to true blind-racing, race maps and course details will only be handed out during the event.

This year’s racers can expect the same truly remote experience of racing on natural and diverse trails that are steep and challenging with high alpine ridges that descend to seemingly bottomless valleys. Access to the tracks will be gained through a mix of pedalling and shuttling - and racers should be prepared for long days.




bigquotesIn my riding scene, I’m a bit of a ride organizer so I’ll bring a barbecue or whatever and get people organized a little bit and I showed up here and I was like, ‘Woah, who did this?’ It was pretty amazing.Matt Hunter


Each participant will be provided with their own solo tent and sleeping pad – set up for them at each basecamp. Gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided daily by a hand-selected team of top chefs from Portland – each showcasing their own specialties.



Back at camp each night the bar will be open and the campfire will be in full swing. Again, the base camp will be isolated at the edges of the wilderness creating a lack of access to cell service and wifi - something that has become a big part of Trans-Cascadia’s culture and valued by everyone involved. This creates an event environment that is incredibly social as everyone swaps their stories from their day about the inspiring highs and sometimes comical lows. Participants can expect to drop into their tents fully exhausted each night and filled with anticipation for what the next day will bring.



Each year the Trans-Cascadia team goes to work uncovering long forgotten or neglected sections of trail that open up access to backcountry riding and link existing trail networks together in the areas they visit. The trails are used in the event but are also left as a legacy for the locals and visitors to continue enjoying. In order to make this happen the team works both in advocacy and trails building with local authorities and builders. Since 2015 the team has opened up and/or maintained over two hundred miles of pristine backcountry trail riding, as well as, contributed over $60,000 dollars and over 20,000 labor hours to make it all happen. Check out this video series from Freehub to learn more.



bigquotesBest trails, best conditions, best times, best feeling I've ever had on a bike - ever.Loris Vergier


As a part of this program, in 2016, the Trans-Cascadia Work Parties were introduced. During these 4-day work events – three formal parties held each summer – the team, along with volunteers and sponsors, get together to contribute hard work and long hours to uncovering some of these long-forgotten sections of trail. Accommodation, food, and good times are included on these weekends. If you’re interested in participating, please visit the website to sign up.

Trans Cascadia 2019

If you’re looking for more information or to sign up for the race, please visit the website! Don’t miss out – it’s going to be a good one!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Trans Cascadia


Must Read This Week
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
81646 views
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
58361 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?
43385 views
Throwback Thursday: Vintage John Tomac Footage From the Early 90s
38611 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
36021 views
Randoms - iceBike 2020
35934 views
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
33706 views
Video: Phil Atwill Teases New Carbon Cube Downhill Bike at Pre-Season Testing in San Remo
32660 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007565
Mobile Version of Website