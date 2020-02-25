Trans-Cascadia Opens Registration for 2020

PRESS RELEASE: Trans-Cascadia
Registration for the 2020 Trans-Cascadia Backcountry Enduro opens today (9 am PST on Tuesday, February 25, 2020)!
The event will take place from September 23 - 28, 2020 and out of respect for the pristine environment that hosts the event, only 100 spots are available. This race has sold out every year since it began six years ago, so don’t miss out. Visit the website to register!
|Some of the best riding I’ve done – I don’t even know really how to put it into words.—Thomas Vanderham
This year, the blind-format race will take place in a brand new location in the Pacific Northwest Cascadia region. Racers will meet at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to be shuttled to basecamp. In honour of Trans-Cascadia’s commitment to true blind-racing, race maps and course details will only be handed out during the event.
This year’s racers can expect the same truly remote experience of racing on natural and diverse trails that are steep and challenging with high alpine ridges that descend to seemingly bottomless valleys. Access to the tracks will be gained through a mix of pedalling and shuttling - and racers should be prepared for long days.
|In my riding scene, I’m a bit of a ride organizer so I’ll bring a barbecue or whatever and get people organized a little bit and I showed up here and I was like, ‘Woah, who did this?’ It was pretty amazing.—Matt Hunter
Each participant will be provided with their own solo tent and sleeping pad – set up for them at each basecamp. Gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided daily by a hand-selected team of top chefs from Portland – each showcasing their own specialties.
Back at camp each night the bar will be open and the campfire will be in full swing. Again, the base camp will be isolated at the edges of the wilderness creating a lack of access to cell service and wifi - something that has become a big part of Trans-Cascadia’s culture and valued by everyone involved. This creates an event environment that is incredibly social as everyone swaps their stories from their day about the inspiring highs and sometimes comical lows. Participants can expect to drop into their tents fully exhausted each night and filled with anticipation for what the next day will bring.
Each year the Trans-Cascadia team goes to work uncovering long forgotten or neglected sections of trail that open up access to backcountry riding and link existing trail networks together in the areas they visit. The trails are used in the event but are also left as a legacy for the locals and visitors to continue enjoying. In order to make this happen the team works both in advocacy and trails building with local authorities and builders. Since 2015 the team has opened up and/or maintained over two hundred miles of pristine backcountry trail riding, as well as, contributed over $60,000 dollars and over 20,000 labor hours to make it all happen. Check out this video series from Freehub to learn more.
|Best trails, best conditions, best times, best feeling I've ever had on a bike - ever.—Loris Vergier
As a part of this program, in 2016, the Trans-Cascadia Work Parties were introduced. During these 4-day work events – three formal parties held each summer – the team, along with volunteers and sponsors, get together to contribute hard work and long hours to uncovering some of these long-forgotten sections of trail. Accommodation, food, and good times are included on these weekends. If you’re interested in participating, please visit the website to sign up.
If you’re looking for more information or to sign up for the race, please visit the website!
Don’t miss out – it’s going to be a good one!
