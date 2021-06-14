Trans-Cascadia Opens Up 30 Spots for the 2021 Event

Press Release: Trans-Cascadia
Trans-Cascadia has opened 30 spots for their backcountry race taking place September 22 - 27, 2021. Visit our website to register.
|Some of our international racers are finding it challenging to plan travel with uncertainty around pandemic-related travel restrictions. This has allowed us to open up 30 spots for this year's race unexpectedly.—Race Director Nick Gibson
This year, the blind-format race will occur in a brand new location in the Pacific Northwest Cascadia region. In honor of Trans-Cascadia's commitment to true blind racing, they will only hand out race maps and course details during the event.
Trans-Cascadia's primary goal at the 2021 race is to keep everyone healthy and safe. "And have a damn good time," adds Nick. The TC medical staff has helped the team develop a COVID protocol to implement for this year's event. Racers and crew will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID test dated within three days of arrival or proof of vaccination. Mask requirements will be based on CDC guidelines at that time of the year.
Despite cancelling the 2020 event due to the pandemic, the Trans-Cascadia crew has still worked hard in the backcountry. They have continued to reclaim and maintain trails while actively advocating for their preservation and access to open up a whole new area for this year's racers.
Over the last six years, Trans-Cascadia has volunteered over 16,000 hours of labor and invested approximately $20,000 a season in tools and transport. As a result, they have cleared and maintained the 500 miles of backcountry singletrack used for the race since 2015.
The TC Team is looking forward to celebrating these achievements with their racers at another incredible five days spent in the backcountry. Racers can expect the same truly remote racing experience and a diverse network of steep and challenging trails, high alpine ridges, and seemingly bottomless valleys. Trans-Cascadia provides each participant with a solo tent and sleeping pad for them at each basecamp. Gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided daily by a hand-selected team of top chefs from the Pacific Northwest – each showcasing their specialties.
The lack of cell service and wifi access at the remote base camp has become a valued part of Trans-Cascadia's culture. It creates an incredibly social event environment where everyone swaps their stories from their day about the inspiring highs and sometimes comical lows. Participants can expect to drop into their tents fully exhausted each night and filled with anticipation for what the next day will bring.
The event is limited to 100 racers out of respect for the pristine environment in which we operate, don't miss out on your chance to sign up!
Can't make the race but still want to be involved? Check out the Trans-Cascadia website
for details on work parties, volunteer opportunities, and their Ten for Trail raffle!
1 Comment
Post a Comment