Day 1 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Day 1 key stats

Men:



Women:

The high peaks poking out above the clouds below. The high peaks poking out above the clouds below.

The first night's camp was on the beach in Machico; cold showers where the order of the day. The first night's camp was on the beach in Machico; cold showers where the order of the day.

Getting some last minute rest time in before it all begins. Getting some last minute rest time in before it all begins.

Each evening the whole event gets together for a big feast of local food. Steak skewers are always a favorite. Each evening the whole event gets together for a big feast of local food. Steak skewers are always a favorite.

The day started with riders getting a shuttle to the top of the island, even with this helping hand they still had over 1400m of climbing on day one. The day started with riders getting a shuttle to the top of the island, even with this helping hand they still had over 1400m of climbing on day one.

Stage one of the day was a machine built wake-up call dropping down into the clouds. Stage one of the day was a machine built wake-up call dropping down into the clouds.

Above the clouds at the very top riders got a bit of sun and dust, even if there was also some pedaling. Above the clouds at the very top riders got a bit of sun and dust, even if there was also some pedaling.

Stage race vet Clementz looking pinned as ever on his way to the top spot going into day two. Stage race vet Clementz looking pinned as ever on his way to the top spot going into day two.

Ludo May making light work of the steep slick tech of stage two Ludo May making light work of the steep slick tech of stage two

Local hero Pombo up at the sharp end. Local hero Pombo up at the sharp end.

With no set start times or order and generous cut offs this event is all about the good times riding with your mates. With no set start times or order and generous cut offs this event is all about the good times riding with your mates.

Much needed feed station stop after stage four. Much needed feed station stop after stage four.

A Madeira classic. The sea cliffs of stage five giving the riders a touch of exposure. A Madeira classic. The sea cliffs of stage five giving the riders a touch of exposure.

Along with the wet slick woods of stages two and three the bottom parts of five gave the riders dusty loam. Along with the wet slick woods of stages two and three the bottom parts of five gave the riders dusty loam.

JC charging on the open last stage. A safe bet early on. JC charging on the open last stage. A safe bet early on.

Scottish Pinner Joe Connell making light work of the tech trails here. A lot of riders looking fast and consistent and with times tight heading into day two it's all to play for. Scottish Pinner Joe Connell making light work of the tech trails here. A lot of riders looking fast and consistent and with times tight heading into day two it's all to play for.

Peaty proving he is still able to mix with the best of them with a stage win on six. Peaty proving he is still able to mix with the best of them with a stage win on six.

: 48km, 1419m up, 2790m down.Day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira is done and dusted. Living up to its reputation the island threw its usual mix of weather, trails and conditions at the riders.The week began on the east side of the island where the EWS stopped in when it visited last year. Steep, rocky, slick, natural and some machine built trails made it a real test.Your top 3 men and women after the first day of racing are:1: Jerome Clementz2: Josh Bryceland3: Emanuel Pombo1: Ines Thoma2: Mette Marie Kronborg3: Maria KrugerFull results with times here: https://timing.sportident.com/de/results/2018/trans-madeira-day1 More coverage every day this week from the 2018 Trans Madeira