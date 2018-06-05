RACING

Day 1 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Jun 5, 2018
by Trans Madeira  

Day 1 key stats: 48km, 1419m up, 2790m down.

Day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira is done and dusted. Living up to its reputation the island threw its usual mix of weather, trails and conditions at the riders.

The week began on the east side of the island where the EWS stopped in when it visited last year. Steep, rocky, slick, natural and some machine built trails made it a real test.

Your top 3 men and women after the first day of racing are:

Men:

1: Jerome Clementz
2: Josh Bryceland
3: Emanuel Pombo

Women:

1: Ines Thoma
2: Mette Marie Kronborg
3: Maria Kruger

Full results with times here: https://timing.sportident.com/de/results/2018/trans-madeira-day1

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
The high peaks poking out above the clouds below.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
The first night's camp was on the beach in Machico; cold showers where the order of the day.

Images from day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Simon Neiborak
Getting some last minute rest time in before it all begins.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
Each evening the whole event gets together for a big feast of local food. Steak skewers are always a favorite.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
The day started with riders getting a shuttle to the top of the island, even with this helping hand they still had over 1400m of climbing on day one.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
Stage one of the day was a machine built wake-up call dropping down into the clouds.

Images from day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Simon Neiborak
Above the clouds at the very top riders got a bit of sun and dust, even if there was also some pedaling.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
Stage race vet Clementz looking pinned as ever on his way to the top spot going into day two.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
Ludo May making light work of the steep slick tech of stage two

Images from day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Simon Neiborak
Local hero Pombo up at the sharp end.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
With no set start times or order and generous cut offs this event is all about the good times riding with your mates.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
Much needed feed station stop after stage four.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
A Madeira classic. The sea cliffs of stage five giving the riders a touch of exposure.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
Along with the wet slick woods of stages two and three the bottom parts of five gave the riders dusty loam.

Images from day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Simon Neiborak
JC charging on the open last stage. A safe bet early on.

Images from day 1 of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Duncan Philpott
Scottish Pinner Joe Connell making light work of the tech trails here. A lot of riders looking fast and consistent and with times tight heading into day two it's all to play for.

Images from day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira. Images by Simon Neiborak
Peaty proving he is still able to mix with the best of them with a stage win on six.

More coverage every day this week from the 2018 Trans Madeira.

