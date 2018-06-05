Day 1 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Day 1 key stats
: 48km, 1419m up, 2790m down.
Day one of the 2018 Trans Madeira is done and dusted. Living up to its reputation the island threw its usual mix of weather, trails and conditions at the riders.
The week began on the east side of the island where the EWS stopped in when it visited last year. Steep, rocky, slick, natural and some machine built trails made it a real test.
Your top 3 men and women after the first day of racing are:Men:
1: Jerome Clementz
2: Josh Bryceland
3: Emanuel PomboWomen:
1: Ines Thoma
2: Mette Marie Kronborg
3: Maria Kruger
Full results with times here: https://timing.sportident.com/de/results/2018/trans-madeira-day1
More coverage every day this week from the 2018 Trans Madeira
.
7 Comments
Post a Comment