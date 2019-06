Riders woke to a different view this morning after heavy rain overnight.

Overnight rain left the trails on the north side of the island somewhat sodden.

Stage One was a small corridor through the thick forest.

The dirt was certainly slippy and it took a little while to get warmed up into the feel of things.

Watch out for these...

These woods are old, very old.

Green tunnels and a battle to stay upright.

1 minute in and muddy already

Pombo all squirly in a rut.

The marshals came well prepared for the weather, knowing just how changeable things can be.

This off camber claimed its fair share of victims

The racing duo of Noga and Nathalie laughing about the extreme mud situation.

Some would lichen the morning conditions to a UK winter riding day, just a lot more beautiful.

Ludo May have enjoyed himself this morning.

Luckily there was running water to hand.

If any rider made it down this morning's stages without dabbing a foot we should be sending them to Champery for the next world champs.

Riding waves and trails and at the same time.

Wet weather warriors.

A day for flats

Stage 3 featured some exposure and given the conditions was run as an untimed stage.

Gnarled wood and one of the few non-gnarly sections of trail.

Lunchtime and the clouds were showing promise of lifting.

Happy faces to see the lunch stop today/

The cloud was rising as the riders arrived on stage 4. It wasn't long before visibility was limited.

Line choice at the top of this fresh stage May have been tricky at times due to the cloud.

Riders in the mist.

Bullied into line choice.

A stark contrast from the morning.

Fresh cut dusty sections encouraged wild riding.

Rain gear on and dusty dry trails, it was a confusing day for conditions.

The final stage of the day had it all, flowy corners and fresh deep dust.

Plenty of compressions rewarded aggressive riding.

Some of the riding kit is showing a few signs of wear after 4 days!

Trail twisting between trees.

Rowdy in the jungle

The praying mantis of the fern world.

If you ever wondered what the point of a top tube sticker is...

Not far to the sea.

Pinned under the power lines.

One more levada crossing.

Bike wash with a view.

Time to reflect on a day of racing.

Mud then dust then rain and more dust.

A few hundred meters down to camp still

Alternative to blue skies for the racers on day 4.

Callheta for the night.

They say that opposites attract... And today they did. Riders woke this morning to the sounds of rain on their tents and clouds looming on the cliffs above the camp. The morning started in the North, in Sao Jorge. The overnight rain made for slick trails through the thickest of jungles. Riders then traversed South in the afternoon, to be greeted by some of the dustiest of trails on the island. Madeira strikes again.Day 4 Stats: 35km / 1250m Up / 3200m Down