Video and Race Report: Trans Madeira 2019 - Day 5

The fifth and final day of racing took riders back to the South of the island for one last ocean-side finish. The final stages of the race were fast, dusty and loose and kept people grinning from ear to ear as they worked their way down the hill. After five days of some of the most varied and challenging conditions to ride a bike in, it's safe to say the racers of this year's Trans Madeira have certainly earned a Mojito or two.
Final results for the week are:
Men 40. 1st Cri Maiererhofer, 2nd Antti Laiho, 3rd Mark Wilcox.
Men 30. 1st Franck Kirscher, 2nd Leo Kokkonen, 3rd Anders Skarstein
Women. 1st Noga Korem, 2nd Nathalie Schneitter, 3rd Julie Baird.
Men. 1st Emanuel Pombo, 2nd Matt Lombardi, 3rd Andre Bretas
