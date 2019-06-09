Video and Race Report: Trans Madeira 2019 - Day 5

A bit of sightseeing at camp, the last time the riders would be in these tents.

Bikes awaiting unloading.

Only 5 stages left on the final trip to the ocean for this year's riders.

3 buses and many trucks to move 140 riders about the island.

One last anxious race day start.

Activating timing chips.

Most of the stages today started with high-speed ridgeline before dropping into the woods.

Leo threading his Pole through the trees.

This stage had it all, rocks, loam. hardpack clay and dust.

These tunnels of trail weren't tinted lens friendly.

Amazing flow through the gulley.

Pombo on the prowl

Warp speed into the light.

Make sure you're facing the right line when hitting these ledges at 20mph

Blackline is a well-established island favourite trail and one of the locations for deathgrip

Pombo might know a line or two.

Pumping the terrain for any speed going.

Plenty of g-forces to be had in the turns.

Redline is the slightly mellower sister trail.

Noga Korem enjoying some airtime.

The vegetation is regrowing after fires pillaged these woods.

No sleeves weather today.

Open up those brakes! The stages today were high speed.

High speed until you meet these final steep corners of stage 4.

Final laps together for Trans Madeira 2019

Only one more stage to go.

Noga and Olympic snowboard champ Nevin on a red line train.

Things were dusty if you started to catch another rider!

Blue and blue today.

One last liaison to the finish line, don't stray off course.

You wouldn't want to blow one of these turns.

Steep cobbled switchbacks to negotiate a sea cliff

Big boulders look like small pebbles in the sea below, this hill is steep!

Paul Do Mar and the finish of Trans Madeira 19

Nearly there, just a few corners now.

The trophies up for grabs

Race winners with the local councils that make it possible.

Men podium. 1st Emanuel Pombo, 2nd Matt Lombardi, 3rd Andre Bretas

All the Madeira first timers!

Women podium. 1st Noga Korem, 2nd Nathalie Schneitter, 3rd Julie Baird

A sign that it may have been a good idea to get out of the chamois sooner.

Good podium vibes!

Men 40 podium. 1st Cri Maiererhofer, 2nd Antti Laiho, 3rd Mark Wilcox

Men 30 podium. 1st Franck Kirscher, 2nd Leo Kokkonen, 3rd Anders Skarstein

Local hand made prizes from the school textile class recycling banners from the EWS.

Enough said

Maktub specials

Perfect end of week weather.

Until next time.

The fifth and final day of racing took riders back to the South of the island for one last ocean-side finish. The final stages of the race were fast, dusty and loose and kept people grinning from ear to ear as they worked their way down the hill. After five days of some of the most varied and challenging conditions to ride a bike in, it's safe to say the racers of this year's Trans Madeira have certainly earned a Mojito or two.Final results for the week are:Men 40. 1st Cri Maiererhofer, 2nd Antti Laiho, 3rd Mark Wilcox.Men 30. 1st Franck Kirscher, 2nd Leo Kokkonen, 3rd Anders SkarsteinWomen. 1st Noga Korem, 2nd Nathalie Schneitter, 3rd Julie Baird.Men. 1st Emanuel Pombo, 2nd Matt Lombardi, 3rd Andre Bretas