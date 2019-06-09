VIDEOS

Video and Race Report: Trans Madeira 2019 - Day 5

Jun 8, 2019
by Trans Madeira  

The fifth and final day of racing took riders back to the South of the island for one last ocean-side finish. The final stages of the race were fast, dusty and loose and kept people grinning from ear to ear as they worked their way down the hill. After five days of some of the most varied and challenging conditions to ride a bike in, it's safe to say the racers of this year's Trans Madeira have certainly earned a Mojito or two.

Final results for the week are:

Men 40. 1st Cri Maiererhofer, 2nd Antti Laiho, 3rd Mark Wilcox.

Men 30. 1st Franck Kirscher, 2nd Leo Kokkonen, 3rd Anders Skarstein

Women. 1st Noga Korem, 2nd Nathalie Schneitter, 3rd Julie Baird.

Men. 1st Emanuel Pombo, 2nd Matt Lombardi, 3rd Andre Bretas

A bit of sightseeing at camp the last time the riders would be in these tents.
Bikes awaiting unloading.
Only 5 stages left on the final trip to the ocean for this year s riders.
3 buses and many trucks to move 140 riders about the island.
One last anxious race day start.
Activating timing chips.
Most of the stages today started with high speed ridgeline before dropping into the woods.
Leo threading his Pole through the trees.
This stage had it all rocks loam. hardpack clay and dust.
These tunnels of trail weren t tinted lens friendly.
Amazing flow through the gulley.
Pombo on the prowl
Warp speed into the light.
Make sure you re facing the right line when hitting these ledges at 20mph
Blackline is a well established island favourite trail and one of the locations for deathgrip
Pombo might know a line or two.
Pumping the terrain for any speed going.
Plenty of g-force to be had in the turns.
Redline is the slightly mellower sister trail.
Noga Korem enjoying some airtime.
The vegetation is regrowing after fires pillaged these woods.
No sleeves weather today.
Open up those brakes The stages today were high speed.
High speed until you meet these final steep corners of stage 4.
Final laps together for Trans Madeira 2019
Only one more stage to go.
Noga and Olympic snowboard champ Nevin on a redline train.
Things were dusty if you started to catch another rider
Blue and blue today.
One last liaison to the finish line don t stray off course.
You wouldn t want to blow one of these turns.
Steep cobbled switchbacks to negotiate a sea cliff
Big boulders look like small pebbles in the sea below this hill is steep
Paul Do Mar and the finish of Trans Madeira 19
Nearly there just a few corners now.
The trophies up for grabs
Race winners with the local councils that make it possible.
Men podium. 1st Emanuel Pombo 2nd Matt Lombardi 3rd Andre Bretas
All the Madeira first timers
Women podium. 1st Noga Korem 2nd Nathalie Schneitter 3rd Julie Baird
A sign that it may have been a good idea to get out of the chamois sooner.
Good podium vibes
Men 40 podium. 1st Cri Maiererhofer 2nd Antti Laiho 3rd Mark Wilcox
Men 30 podium. 1st Franck Kirscher 2nd Leo Kokkonen 3rd Anders Skarstein
Local hand made prizes from the school textile class recycling banners from the EWS.
Enough said
Maktub specials
Perfect end of week weather.
Until next time.
