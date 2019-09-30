Trans Madeira Announces 2020 Registration Details

PRESS RELEASE: Trans Madeira
We're proud to announce edition number three of Trans Madeira
, organized by Freeride Madeira, taking place from 2nd to 6th June 2020
in always magical Madeira Island, Portugal. We're back at racing in one of the most diverse terrains on Earth where mundane is none to be found! The adventure of riding four seasons in one day and five continents in one little island makes Trans Madeira a challenge to remember, a way to experience the culture, landscapes and trails that make Madeira a bucket list destination all year round! With two editions in the bag, we've had the pleasure to welcome 260 racers from 30 nations, with 72% of them having their first - not their last for sure - trip to paradise. For 2020, the race will keep exploring the four corners of the island, covering over 200km of riding in over 25 special stages. The journey from East to West has it all: from tropical rain forests to open dry fields in the alpine, it pretty much means that riders will have to adapt quickly to each new single day and stage. You like it steep? Fun? Flow? Tech? Fast and open? Dust or mud? Luckily... we have it all!
|It's almost unbelievable the number of trails that this island has! I love it because it's simple, natural, beautiful, the people are kind, the trails are super diverse, each trail looks like it's in a different country and I think it's awesome way to test yourself in multiple types of trails and conditions.—Noga Korem
We keep on working closely with city councils, local government and private landowners as this event came to proof once more the importance of mountain biking on the island. The mission is to develop new trails and creating a solid plan to maintain those epic special stages that no one seems to forget! Along the year, Freeride Madeira works hard in presenting proofs to our local entities about how special the island is for mountain biking and our team is on the terrain making sure trails are clean, safe and ready for 365 days of riding. Racing this event means you’re directly contributing to our trail network. Barelli’s “the best trail ever”
, Bryceland’s “top three days of my life on a bicycle”
and watching hundreds of smiling faces at the end of each race day means that we’re on the right path. Sharing our culture, landscapes, gastronomy and trails with racers is a true pleasure and honor for us.
WHAT TO EXPECT?
|To be able to traverse the island, see all the different areas, camp in amazing places and ride your bike all day everyday is something special. I would recommend it to anyone.—Steve Peat
- over 200km of riding
- 5 days of racing
- over 25 special stages distributed along the island
- limited to 140 racers
- an average of 2800 meters descent per day
- an average of 1400 meters ascent per day
- all logistics and transfers
- a super laidback event where racing is just a part of the adventure
- four meals per day (breakfast, lunch, after ride snack or barbecue and dinner)
- bike camp style accommodation and last night in hotel
- one race package that includes everything from the moment you arrive to Madeira
You can find all details in Trans Madeira website
.
REGISTRATIONS
|It's quite amazing to race this event in Madeira where I was born and raised. It makes me feel like a tourist on 'my own' island, getting to places I never visited before and experiencing the best things it has to offer!—Emanuel Pombo
On the 1st November (10:00h GMT)
, registration go live via www.trans-madeira.com
with 140 spots for the fastest riders behind the keyboard! Riders will have to fill a form to secure a spot and get confirmation via email that they were indeed one of the fastest. We're already racing before the race starts! As an extra note, the 2019 edition sold out in less than 20 minutes, so keep an eye open!
0 Comments
Post a Comment