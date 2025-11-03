Registration Now Open for Trans Madeira 2026

PRESS RELEASE: Trans Madeira

Fresh loam on the east side to kick off day one.

Disconnecting from reality for a week of riding with your buddies.

It’s been incredible to welcome riders from all over the world to Madeira! We’ve put in countless hours shaping and refining the trails to make sure everyone has the best possible experience on and off the bike. — Trans Madeira organisers

Finding the good stuff on the west side.

Riding some event-exclusive trails along the way.

A trail for everyone

Alpine stages are always a treat!

Earn your laps with occasional hike-a-bike sections to get to loamy paradise.

Chasing your buddy. Can't beat that!

In 2025 we welcomed some fast boys, including Enduro World Champion 2024 Alex Rudeau and Enduro World Cup Winner 2025 Slawomir Lukasik.

Porto Santo has some flow trails but also some technical stuff in between.

Not just a race...

Brendan on the way to Porto Santo.

All on the same 'boat' as we explore two islands.

A team that loves to share all the best things Madeira has to offer.

Ride your bike. We take care of everything else in between.

Over 30 special stages in the World's most diverse terrain.

What to expect

Race package

Registration now open!