Registration Now Open for Trans Madeira 2026

PRESS RELEASE: Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira 2026 is set to return with two editions and registration is now open! Next year, riders will once again converge on the rugged beauty of Madeira and Porto Santo taking place from 18th May to 23rd May (Summer edition and from 28th September to 3rd October (Autumn edition).
Six unforgettable days of riding and racing await - covering over 250 km of trails and more than 30 special stages across two islands. Since the event’s debut in 2018, no edition has ever been the same. Each year brings new trails, liaisons and new ways to explore what Madeira is all about.
From all around the World to the little dot in the Atlantic
These will mark the 14th and 15th editions of Trans Madeira, a race that has carved out a special place in the global mountain biking scene. With 13 editions completed, we’ve had the honor of welcoming 1,645 riders from 55 countries — all united by the same passion for mountain biking.
A trail for everyone
|It’s been incredible to welcome riders from all over the world to Madeira! We’ve put in countless hours shaping and refining the trails to make sure everyone has the best possible experience on and off the bike.—Trans Madeira organisers
From tropical rainforests to high alpine ridges, every day (every trail actually...) unfolds a new chapter of adventure - with ever-changing terrain, shifting weather, different types of forests and breathtaking views. One moment you’re weaving through jungle, the next you’re flying over open ridge lines with views over the Atlantic.
There’s a trail for everyone, no matter your style or experience - from flowy singletrack that feels like home to raw, technical descents that push your limits. Some trails will remind you why you fell in love with mountain biking in the first place, while others will test your focus and endurance. Not just a race...
It’s a journey. A week where the stopwatch takes a backseat to the adventure. It’s a stress-free experience designed to let riders disconnect from daily life and reconnect with the pure joy of riding. Between stages, you’ll have time to soak in the views, share stories with fellow racers and explore all corners of Madeira few ever get to see. It’s the perfect mix of adventure, challenge and fun!What to expect
- 250km of riding
- 6 days of racing
- 2 islands explored
- over 30 special stages
- 80km of timed stages
- 4 to 7 special stages per day
- an average of 3200 meters descent per day
- an average of 1150 meters ascent per dayRace package
A week of stress-free racing where we pretty much take care of you so that you can just focus on riding your bike, chill and have a good time!
- 7 nights accommodation (5 nights in individual tent and 2 nights in 5 stars hotel)
- transfers on arrival and departure days
- baggage transportation between camps
- shuttles and all transportation on the island
- ferry to Porto Santo and back to Madeira
- four meals per day (breakfast, food zones, after-ride snack and dinner)
- timing SIAC
- medical support along the entire week
- event swag and goodies from our sponsors (custom frame guard, top cap, jersey, water bottle...)
- access to media content along the week
- and more!Registration now open!
You can now register for 2026 events on www.trans-madeira.com
with 140 spots available for each edition!
See you next year!