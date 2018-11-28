Trans Madeira Announces 2019 Registration Opens December 1

PRESS RELEASE: Trans Madeira
Edition number two of Trans Madeira will take place from 4th to 8th June 2019
in Madeira Island, Portugal. After a year of testing with a successful first edition in 2018, the organizers are making a return, adding some new stages, mixing up locations but keeping the adventure spirit very much alive. The race will cover over 200km of riding, exploring the four corners of the island, making it seems you’re racing in different continents every single day, changing conditions from stage to stage. The multiple types of terrain, landscape, special stages and culture makes this an event that connects racing with a journey from East to West, going through some very unique liaisons. From tropical rain forests to open dry fields in the alpine, it pretty much that riders will have to adapt quickly to each new single day. You like it steep? Fun? Flowy? We got it all over the course of five days of racing blind!
On the 1st December (10:00h GMT)
, registration go live via www.trans-madeira.com
with 120 spots for the fastest riders behind the keyboard! Riders will have to fill a form to secure a spot and get confirmation via email that they were indeed one of the fastest. We can call it stage zero to kick things off!
Arriving to the far west side of the island on day five. Matching kit with special stages!
|Top three days of my life on a bicycle – just like full adventure!—Josh 'Rat Boy' Bryceland
WHAT TO EXPECT?
When your fork looks like this... it was a good day!
- over 200km of riding
- 5 days of racing
- over 25 special stages distributed along the island
- limited to 120 racers
- an average of 2300 meters descent per day
- an average of 1300 meters ascent per day
- bike camp style accommodation and last night in hotel
- one race package that includes everything from the moment you arrive to Madeira
- an adventure of a lifetime!
|It’s been wicked! I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I’ve seen some amazing places and tracks have been unreal. The organizers did such a good job putting the whole thing together. Madeira delivered again!—Steve Peat
Dusty switchbacks of day two.
Day five ridgelines above Calheta, on the West side of the island.
You can find all details in Trans Madeira website
. Go ahead and watch the full-highlights from 2018
.
