Misty mountain liaisons.

The first stage of the day and unknown trail conditions kept riders on their toes from top to bottom.

Ribbons in dark woods.

It's hard not to have fun on the 'Ratboy' trail.

Despite a lingering fog and the odd slight shower, the trails were pretty much dry under the tire.

Turns, between the ferns.

Where are the stantions?

Riders gather at the feed station before heading off in the hope of dusty and sunnier stages.

A cold wet morning made one of these most welcome.

Mushroom trail may be one of the most ridden trails on the island, but in today's conditions, it was on another level.

Pombo leading the men's race after day 2.

Noga Korem leading the women's race.

Slippy when wet.

The feed station snacks are on point.

Even the climbs can be fun.

High speed and plenty of rocks to catch you out on the final two and longer stages of the day.

Yellow fever.

High alpine ridgeline riding.

Funchal waits below the final stages.

Stage 5 with stage 4 way off, there in the background.

Ludo May, may or may not...

Full gas into the unknown.

From high alpine, to fast, fun turns between the Eucalyptus trees.

Noga Korem's coach, Nathalie Schneitter chasing her down the trail.

Working on that stage 5 dirt tan.

Mandatory 'that trail was so rad' fist bumps.

After a morning of rain and mist, an afternoon of dust was most welcome.

Probably the fastest, most expensive washing line on the island.

Good for another day's riding we reckon.

The Southside of Madeira has so many special trails and we struggle to fit it all into the race. Today's racing combined technical, jungle trails in the morning with fast and dusty alpine stages in the afternoon. Today's stages took the riders down from the most rugged terrain through the eucalyptus forests and out into camp high above the city of Funchal.Day 2's stats are 40km of riding, 1330m Up and 2615m Down.