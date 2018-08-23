The Trans Madeira Multi-Day Enduro Adventure Returns June 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Trans Madeira
After a successful first edition this year, Trans Madeira
announces dates for its second edition from 4th to 8th June 2019
. Freeride Madeira and Clube Caniço Riders, also organizers of Enduro World Series Madeira, keep pushing the island as one of the places you want to ride your bike next summer... or maybe all year round!
The first edition, that also took place in June, was a leap of faith that turned out perfectly, with 120 riders from 26 nationalities joining us for five epic days of racing in the beautiful Portuguese island, Madeira. Balancing racing with adventure is the challenge ahead, covering all the four corners of the island, all known for being unique and different in terms of landscape, terrain, weather and culture. From tropical rain forests to open dry fields, this race is special in that way as riders will have to adapt quickly to each new single day. For 2019, there are plans for small route changes but keeping the same feeling of traversing the island over five days as the feedback we got from past racers was super positive. To keep you in check, Trans Madeira is a multi-day multi-stage enduro mountain bike adventure that mixes racing with exploring Madeira.
It all starts in the beautiful East side of the island...
Trans Madeira organizers are now working closely with city councils, local government and private landowners as this event came to proof once more the importance of mountain biking on the island. The mission is to develop new trails and creating a solid plan to maintain those epic special stages that no one seems to forget! Along the year we work hard in presenting proofs to our local entities about how special the island is for mountain biking and our team is on the terrain making sure trails are clean, safe and ready for 365 days of riding. Racing this event means you’re directly contributing to our trail network. Barelli’s “the best trail ever”
, Bryceland’s “top three days of my life on a bicycle”
and watching hundreds of smiling faces at the end of each race day means that we’re on the right path. Adding to all of this, Enduro World Series
will make its return between 11th and 12th May 2019, putting Madeira in the history books again.
Emanuel Pombo, got the win in 2018 after tight racing against Clementz and Bryceland.
|The race was really well organized and I really like the fact it’s a real crossing of the island! In between exotic lush forest, black sand beaches, vertical peaks and humid temperature the terrain is absolutely amazing to ride.—Jerome Clementz
Day four took riders to explore the jungles of North sideWHAT TO EXPECT?
- over 200km of riding
- 5 days of racing
- over 25 special stages distributed along the island
- limited to 120 racers
- an average of 2300 meters descent per day
- an average of 1300 meters ascent per day
- bike camp style accommodation and last night in hotel
- one race package that includes everything from the moment you arrive to Madeira
- an adventure of a lifetime
You can find all details in Trans Madeira
website. Go ahead and watch the full-highlights from 2018
.
The bike camp above Funchal, Madeira's capital, was riders favorite.
|Trans Madeira was an absolute blast! It was a beautiful experience to live and an amazing way to discover this wonderful island. We are all leaving with a bunch of rad memories and with a big smile on our faces!—Yoann Barelli
One of the steepest and hardest hike-a-bikes ever above the clouds and Nun's Valley.REGISTRATIONS
Registration opens on the 1st of December 2018 (GMT 10:00h)
and closes when there are no more spots available or on the 31st December 2018. There’s no specific selection process, so the criteria is just be fast and secure a spot! The registration process will be open via www.trans-madeira.com
.
