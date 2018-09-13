Trans NZ 6-Day Enduro Opens Registration for 2019 Event Today

PRESS RELEASE: Yeti Trans NZ presented by Shimano
Racing into its fifth year, the 2019 Yeti Trans NZ presented by Shimano
is expanding into a six-day event, February 24 – March 1, 2019. This all-inclusive enduro traverses New Zealand’s South Island in search of the best gravity-fed trails and not only curates the best tracks to race but delivers an adventure of a lifetime.
Race organizer and #ladyboss Megan Rose knows to pick race tracks and dial in the culture and vibe at her events. And she puts down some of the fastest times on course.
“New Zealand’s reputation in the mountain biking world is forever growing stronger as many riders from around the world flock to the Southern Hemisphere to ride year-round and escape the Northern Hemisphere’s winter,” said Megan Rose, founder and event director of the Trans NZ and Trans BC. “This small country offers every bit of terrain – native beech forests, high alpine, roots, high-speed flow, loose, steep and rock slabs. It’s our goal with the Trans NZ to satisfy and challenge every style of rider.”
Craigieburn Forest Park is a land of extremes. From high alpine scree, tussock grasslands, to beech valleys and braided rivers, it's diversity of landscape is indicative of the hidden gems on the trails.
There's nothing else in New Zealand that compares to Alexandra. It is the most arid, hottest in the summer, and coldest in the winter - a mountain bike oasis that locals call a little slice of Moab mixed with a bit of Colorado, right in the heart of Central Otago.
New for 2019 is an additional day of lift-accessed terrain at Cadrona Bike Park. Famed for the mighty Peak to Pub run, Cadrona Bike Park accesses New Zealand’s highest and longest downhill mountain bike trails.
The Enduro World Series returns to Australasia March 2019, and for some, this makes the Trans NZ prime conditioning for riding down under. But for the mainstream, the race is all about riding your heart out and cheering your mates on yet another day of epic riding. Climbs are untimed and social, and the time timed technical descents go towards the week’s accumulative standings. Everyone is on an equal playing field with the multi-day blind racing format.
Enduro vet Jerome Clementz began his 2018 season with a win at the Trans NZ. He thrives on the experience of racing multi-day events blind and takes the time to throw some steeze in the last stage of the week.
The enduro stage race format has spawned a new class of racing where the competition is nearly second to the atmosphere, camaraderie, and culture at the event. At the finish line, racers are high-fiving and congratulating each other over beers and stories.
The Trans NZ is one of the only enduro stage races that includes indoor accommodations in backpacker/dorm style lodges for seven nights from February 23 — March 2. Meals and pick-up/return transportation from/to Christchurch is also included, or you can choose to extend your stay in Queenstown longer.
Extreme mountain biking and paragliding. How much more Queenstown could you get?
“The Trans NZ kicked off a six-week stint in New Zealand last winter, and it opened the doors for more adventures and friends to explore with in a new country,” said Tom Sampson (Boulder, USA). “Would I do it all again? In a heartbeat. I’ll be back next year.”
Is the Trans NZ a life-changing experience? Just ask Tom Sampson. We haven't seen him race in spandex since.
The all-inclusive event offers three registration packages to soak in every bit of the experience without having to worry about the details including the “Standard” package, the “Pamper Beauty Queen” package, and the “Dirt Bag” package for locals and those who like to rough it a little more, ranging in price from NZ$1000 - NZ$2150.
Traveling halfway across the globe for a bike race can seem hard. But the Trans NZ makes it easy to focus on just riding and racing your bike.
This is what adult summer camp looks like.
Registration for the Yeti Trans NZ will open on Friday, September 14, at 9 a.m. (NZST) until 11:59 p.m. on September 17. One hundred and thirty riders will be selected from the lottery system and notified on Wednesday, September 19. The Trans NZ will be capped at 120 entries for all-inclusive packages, and 10 self-supported riders.
2019 Yeti Trans NZ Registration open Friday, September 14 at 9 a.m. NZST for 72 hours.
Yeti NZ has been backing the event since its first year, and Shimano continues its support as presenting sponsor for the third year running, offering neutral tech support all week long.
The South Island is known for its otherworldly views. This is just another day in the life of the Trans NZ racer.
Volunteer positions will be available for February 24 - March 3, 2019. All meals, transportation, and accommodations will be provided.
Bex Baraona volunteered at the 2018 Trans NZ in preparation for a full season of EWS racing. Her time in the Southern Hemisphere paid off as she heads into the two final EWS events in 6th place overall.
For more information, contact megan@ridingbc.com or visit www.transnz.com. You can also find Trans NZ on Facebook for the latest details.
Don't let the registration window pass you by. Throw your name into the lottery through September 17 for a chance to register in the 2019 Trans NZ.
Levi Brown (US) Open Men came to the Trans NZ in 2017 and 2018. The long days on the bike were punishing, but he returned for the second year in a row to measure his progress from the previous year. Will we see Levi again next year?
