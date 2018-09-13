Trans NZ 6-Day Enduro Opens Registration for 2019 Event Today

PRESS RELEASE: Yeti Trans NZ presented by Shimano

Race organizer and #ladyboss Megan Rose knows to pick race tracks and dial in the culture and vibe at her events. And she puts down some of the fastest times on course.

Craigieburn Forest Park is a land of extremes. From high alpine scree, tussock grasslands, to beech valleys and braided rivers, it's diversity of landscape is indicative of the hidden gems on the trails.

There's nothing else in New Zealand that compares to Alexandra. It is the most arid, hottest in the summer, and coldest in the winter - a mountain bike oasis that locals call a little slice of Moab mixed with a bit of Colorado, right in the heart of Central Otago.

Enduro vet Jerome Clementz began his 2018 season with a win at the Trans NZ. He thrives on the experience of racing multi-day events blind and takes the time to throw some steeze in the last stage of the week.

The enduro stage race format has spawned a new class of racing where the competition is nearly second to the atmosphere, camaraderie, and culture at the event. At the finish line, racers are high-fiving and congratulating each other over beers and stories. Climbs are untimed and social, and the time timed technical descents go towards the week’s accumulative standings. Everyone is on an equal playing field with the multi-day blind racing format.

Extreme mountain biking and paragliding. How much more Queenstown could you get?

Is the Trans NZ a life-changing experience? Just ask Tom Sampson. We haven't seen him race in spandex since.

Traveling halfway across the globe for a bike race can seem hard. But the Trans NZ makes it easy to focus on just riding and racing your bike.

This is what adult summer camp looks like.

2019 Yeti Trans NZ Registration open Friday, September 14 at 9 a.m. NZST for 72 hours.

The South Island is known for its otherworldly views. This is just another day in the life of the Trans NZ racer.

Bex Baraona volunteered at the 2018 Trans NZ in preparation for a full season of EWS racing. Her time in the Southern Hemisphere paid off as she heads into the two final EWS events in 6th place overall.

Don't let the registration window pass you by. Throw your name into the lottery through September 17 for a chance to register in the 2019 Trans NZ.

Levi Brown (US) Open Men came to the Trans NZ in 2017 and 2018. The long days on the bike were punishing, but he returned for the second year in a row to measure his progress from the previous year. Will we see Levi again next year?