Trans-Provence IX: Adventure Redefined - Photo Epic

Jun 24, 2017
by Irmo Keizer  


Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Trans-Provence 2017
The Ultimate Alpine Adventure
Words and Photography by Irmo Keizer

As the French city of Menton looms on the horizon, shuttles make their way up to the hill in Sospel. As the fog lifts, mountains appear. Today, four more stages await before overheated bodies get the chance to cool down in the Mediterranean Sea.

The mountains seem to drop straight into the mesmerizing blue ocean. The last miles to the final destination are hard. Sharp rocks over rugged terrain, loose and dry, demand mindful handling, especially after a full week of riding. Aches are getting the upper hand in tired bodies and the climbs remain to put some more pain in.

Spirits soar on a high as the Trans-Provence has once again proven to be an adventure like no other, both for the ones who race and for the ones who ride.

A recap of mighty landscapes, skilled riders, high spirits, friendship and battered bikes. This is the 2017 Trans-Provence.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Six days of riding, going from Embrun to Menton, crossing 25 mountains. Each day brings a new camp, with a tent and mattress waiting for every rider. Time for a Magic Rock beer, some bike tuning, food and some much-needed sleep.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
80 riders. 40 members of staff. This event houses an incredible amount of organization, logistics, and support. The food is truly second to none. Vegetarian? No worries, this crew has your back with awesome homemade lentil burgers. Lots and lots of food, tasty and nutritious.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Last year, this valley was covered in a pack of fresh snow. This year, riders made their way up in soaring temperatures. Day one consists of a big up-and-over, ending with a fierce hike-a-bike to Col des Orres at 2,600 meters.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Welcome to the Trans-Provence. The first special stage left some people wondering if they were going to be up to the challenge. It was loose and steep.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Winding further down in the valley, do not expect things to get easier. This is blind racing.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
There are plenty of places with extreme exposure just inches away. There's a fine balance between race mode and recklessness.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Alpine meadows provide a welcome change to rocky trails.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Meandering through the woods.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
The liaisons in the Trans-Provence will make you suffer, but they are a sight to behold.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
French countryside.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Starting out in rocky switchbacks, moments later you will be racing in loamy woods.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
The Mavic crew kept riders rolling smoothly during the week.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Ines Thoma expresses how much fun the stage was.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
One final special to finish the day.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Marco Osborne rode a consistent race. Only 21 seconds separated him from Francois Bailly-Maitre in the end.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
The TP catering always had a treat awaiting riders at camp.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Descending from the famous Col des Champs.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
The Parque Mercantour. A long, long climb and hike-a-bike see riders struggle for over four hours before the start of the first stage.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Views in Mercantour.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
The descent towards the stage.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Ines Thoma charging.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
With temperatures soaring above 30 degrees, riders struggled to stay hydrated. Gary Perkin squeezes the sweat from his helmet padding.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Almost Martian.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Bailly-Maitre in action.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Ludo May.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Part of the TP's challenge is to navigate to the scarce route pointers. Find your lines. This is blind racing.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
A sheep herder awaiting the storm.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
A long, flowy singletrack marks the start for one hell of a descent.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
La France.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
On day five, fatigue kicks in as riders try to get as much fuel in as possible at the early morning hour. The intensity of this event is... quite intense.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Loose, fast, yet controlled.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Sharing experiences.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
This is it. Day six. On to Menton.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
Rene Wildhaber, loose, fast and powerful.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
The winner takes it all. Well done Randy.

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined
A puddle of bubbles.

Six days, twenty nationalities. One mindset. This is what makes the Trans-Provence what it is. The riders, the staff, the landscapes, the adventure. But most of all the atmosphere throughout this week. Well done to all involved.

Pro Men Results:

1. Marco Osborne
2. Francois Bailly-Maitre
3. Olivier Giordanengo
4. Rene Wildhaber
5. Fabian Scholz

Pro Women Results:

1. Ines Thoma
2. Monika Buchi
3. Anka Martin
4. Martha Gill
5. Emma Neal

bigquotesThis is what mountain biking is all about. Adventuring in the unknown. Not knowing what you're racing. Riding with everyone and having fun. This is what it is all about.Marco Osborne


For full results, please refer to trans-provence.com

Trans-Provence IX Adventure Redefined


