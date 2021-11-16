Trans-Provence Organizer Announces New, More Remote Backcountry Race in Italy & France

It's been more than two years since the last-ever Trans-Provence, but rather than hang up his hat and rest on the memory of what was, Trans-Provence founder and organizer Ash Smith has announced a new venture: an even wilder race that will span four distinct regions in Italy and France from the high mountains to the Mediterranean. The first Stone King Rally will have riders cross the main watershed of the Alps twice over six days of racing and 24 timed stages in what's billed as the evolution of backcountry enduro racing.
The event will take cues from Trans-Provence, but Smith says the philosophy behind the trails has changed: "Trans-Provence was a project of direct approach, collating the most readily-available worthy trails into a sequence," Smith wrote. Stone King, however, will go deeper. Smith aims to "trace human footsteps as far as they ever went" to make the most of the mountains and truly experience the terrain as thoroughly as possible. After about two years of scouting, since the autumn after the final Trans-Provence, Smith has worked to link together sections of ancient foot trails with new, purpose-built connective sections, all to create massive, untamed descents.
Alongside the riding itself, Stone King Rally will emphasize storytelling around each region's cultural heritage and understanding the human connection with the thousands of years of history in each of the areas ridden.Stats:
- Countries: 2 (~75% of the route in Italy, ~25% in France)
- Riders: 100
- Days: 6
- Timed Stages: 24
- Distance (on-bike): 269km
- Ascent (on-bike): 8014m
- Descent (on-bike): 20297m
Santa Cruz Bicycles will be the event's title sponsor, with support also from SRAM, Fox Racing, Suunto, and Komoot.
The race is scheduled for June 28 to July 3, 2022. Registration is limited to 100 riders and will open November 30, 2021. More information is available at stonekingrally.org
and on Instagram at @stonekingrally
.
4 Comments
Post a Comment