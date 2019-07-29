Marco Osborne & Cory Sullivan Tackle Trans-Provence in 'Battle of the Mullets'

Jul 29, 2019
by Transition Bikes  
Mega Feature from TransProvance with Marco and Cory

The sun has set on the final Trans Provence race. While we wait to see what the T-P team comes up with next, we’d like to share with you the words and photo-story of our athletes Marco Osborne and Cory Sullivan. Marco entered this year's event having raced twice in the past, coming out victorious in the previous event. While Cory was getting his first taste of the penultimate adventure race.

Seasoned veteran and freshman tackle the relative unknown together... With the same haircut.

Photos: Sven Martin

Base camp day 0 and 1. A time to collect our thoughts, inspect our gear and make some new friends.

Uncle Geoff and Cory about to race. Who won?

Marco aka "Randy" tosses on his #1 plate. The battle begins.

On the brakes into a hard right. Focused.

Cory aka "COCO" letting it slide before a steep corner on stage 4.

"Didn’t you see the no-fishing sign, son? I’m not fishing, sir. I’m teaching these worms how to swim”.

With a keg at every camp, there’s no shortage of post race recovery drinks!

Marco, Adam, and Peter starting a long and brutal day on top of Col de Champs.

"Freeride ain’t dead!" - Marco

Cory ripping down Col de champs. Everyday Cory would go out of his way to pioneer a new freeride huck during the transfers. It goes without saying... He loves to send it!

Long 3k decent transfer day 2. Sick to have some off the clock shredding.

"Smiles for miles, I absolutely love riding bikes with friends. It just doesn't get any better than this." - Marco

"Uncle Tait flying through the wildflowers on day 3. Tait was the backbone of our group, always chilled out in a positive manner and ready to help the team whenever shit hit the fan. You’re the man Tait!" - Marco

Day 3 was all about managing the navigation, Red earth, and sharp rocks. Marco would puncture here at the end of stage 11 and ride out on the rim.

"A dab in some chunky rocks ripped the sole off my shoe. Super glue and gorilla tape for the win!" - Cory

Team Transition brings the mullets.... Who wore it better??

It’s very important to pack a salty snack during long days. Adam and Marco smile as they set off to Sardinia!

Stage 17b..... Swim across a river, climb a rock and send it. Bonus points were earned during this stunt.

Day 5 crossed into Italy and back to France for one of the most exciting and fun days of riding. From high speeds, serious exposure, to freshly reopened donkey paths, this was a day to remember.

The first stage of the final day of the FINAL edition of the Trans Provence. It’s all about focus, riding smooth and bringing your bike and body to the beach.

"Crossing the finish line of stage 24 lost for words, exhausted eyes and a body full of emotion. This would be the last time we raced bikes at Trans Provence...Ever." - Marco

"Randy Smith for President." - Cory

"After struggling to open the bottle, I focused on spraying the crowd and race organizer. Watch out ASH!!" - Marco

[PI=17490980]"Congrats Marco! Well deserved Trans-Provence win #2. Crushed it duder!" – Cory

"Smiles all around! We made it to the sea. This was one hell of an adventure, less than a race but more of an experience of riding bikes into the unknown and sharing this with new and old friends. Thanks ASH & Mellissa and the entire staff." - Marco[/PI]

"The eyes of stoke, joy, suffering, struggles, and determination! We made it!

Honestly, looking back on this race it’s hard to really put into words what happened day by day and hour by hour. It all just blurs into one big memory. Every day we were out on the bike for about 9-12 hours. Leaving one camp at around 7 am and arriving to the next new camp in the evening sometimes as late as 7 pm. It was a whirlwind of emotions and one big energy output. Get up and Go.. Repeat for 6 days.

Trans Provence has paved the way for Trans races around the world and will forever leave a mark on me as an individual. Teaching me about what the body is really capable of, mental strength, and reminding me what adventure and mountains bikes are all about. Thank You Ash and Mellissa! Thank you for this experience." - Marco

"I have participated in many multi-day "Trans" style events over the years and it has been a goal of mine to get to Trans-Provence. Trans-Provence is really what enduro is all about in my mind. It checked all the boxes. Huge days test your physical and mental state. All the courses are blind to you need to be on top of it, ready for anything at any time. Racing trails blind really levels the playing field while keeping the atmosphere of the race mellow. Everyone can only do thir best. There is level of stress that is removed knowing that we are all going into the unknown together.

Each day consisted of 4 stages. Towards the end of day 4 on stage 3 I caught the rider in front of me. I went to pass and clipped my pedal on a rock. I hit the ground instantly dislocating and shattering my wrist. I was able to run down the rest of the trail and get to a medic. I was then driven to a little town where an ambulance met us. I was then taken about 1.5 hours to Menton. I underwent a 5 hour surgery (while awake) to correct the shattered and dislocated bones. I had to stay in the hospital for a week until I was able to fly home. I was truly gutted in not being able to finish the last Trans-Provence, but life happens. Things sometime occur that are out of our control. It’s all about perspective and attitude. Stay positive, move forward." - Cory

