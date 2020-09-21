Photo Epic: Trans Vesubienne 2020 - The Downcountry World Champs?

The organisers of the Trans-Vesubienne would never use the word "downcountry." For a start when they began running this race in 1988, Mike Levy was somewhere around primary school age. For a second thing, in the glorious French tradition, they don't really care what anyone else is doing or what the wider world thinks of their race - in fact outside France there's a good chance you've never even heard of this race. That is a shame. Surely the idea of racing bikes up and down truly wild mountains on ungroomed hiking trails is pretty much exactly the kind of riding Mike had in mind when he first proposed what has now mutated into a new cliche for uninspired marketing people to abuse
There is a very good case that it is the toughest one day mountain bike race anywhere in the world, with the course taking in over 80km (50 miles) and 2,400m (7847ft) of climbing through the unforgiving trails of the Alpes Maritimes, from La Colmiane to Nice. The trails are deliberately chosen to be unridable in places, forcing riders to carry their bikes. You may say, 'What about the MB Race around Mont Blanc or the Downieville Classic?', but the former can't match the Trans V for technicality and the latter is on groomed trails that aren't constantly threatening to peel your skin and trash your bike. As winner Emeric Turcat put it, "In a normal marathon race you can recover on the descents, where here they beat you up." Through the years it has built a well-deserved reputation as a star killer, Julien Absalon and Christophe Sauser both found themselves standing lower in the results sheet than they are used to, although Nino Schurter won it in 2009 and Cecile Ravanel has taken the victory twice on 2001 and 2006 under her maiden name of Rode. As with all racing in 2020, things were very different this year - normally the race is held in May, but Covid forced it to be pushed back to September and a finish on the beachfront in Nice was simply not possible, so the race finished in the suburb of L'Ariane.Full results
