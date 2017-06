All photos by Riley Seebeck.





It’s an amazing race, to know that all the tracks are handmade and just made for the event—every day you’re like ‘wow, that’s amazing!’ — Ludo May





After a successful and sold-out inaugural year, the team at February 13–18, 2018 . The race will once again take participants along mountain ridges and through lush rainforest jungles; all on virtually untouched Costa Rican singletrack. TransCR is a truly unique enduro experience, especially according to Chris Johnston who took third place at the event in 2017.



I think they really nailed it first year round. This place has so much potential and I think coming up they are going to have a lot more in store. There was a rad selection of trails, good food, and the campsite is one of the best I’ve seen—good atmosphere all-around. — Chris Johnston, The Nomads











Racers can expect more of the same next year—with a few new twists and turns. There will be three to four stages per day that will vary in length from four to thirty minutes. The transfers will be a combination of pedaling and shuttling—to maximize the epic jungle descents. This four-day event will again be full of Costa Rica's steep and unrelenting terrain—solid technical riding skills are a must, as is being comfortable with 3–6 hours in the saddle.





It was awesome! This is exactly the type of stuff that we rode here before and it's why we came back. f*ck yeah! — Jacquelyn Delacroix