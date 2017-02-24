TransCR: The Jungle Steeps of Day 2



Stage 1 today was an opportunity for redemption as the first three-quarters of it ran through the Prologue course. Almost everyone had a demon of some sort to work out on that trail – including that first sharp right that took a few people out yesterday. The course deviated at the bottom and left the sharp volcanic rocks behind as it flowed into a lush river valley and cooler temperatures.







The longest transfer of the race, which included a 500-meter climb and a steep 1.5-hour hike-a-bike – so steep that bikes had to be shouldered, followed stage 1. Event Director, Jay Balabas describes Stage 2, which is a 300-meter descent, as “the racers’ first true taste of jungle racing with lots of loose leaves and loam on the trails. It is definitely a departure from the previous stages.” This is also the first stage where organizers pulled out the triple arrow steep signs, which rumor has it, will be used daily for the rest of the event. Eric Fourmentin said of his run, “it was already so steep and we hadn’t even seen the sign for the steep section yet!” Chad Hendren said it was “bike surfing the whole way down!” And his buddy, Jordi Morrows expressed gratitude for all the snow riding he’d been doing at home, “without it I wouldn’t have been so prepared!”





















It was awesome! This is exactly the type of stuff that we road here before and it's why we came back. f*ck yeah! — Jacquelyn Delacroix



















Racers were beyond enthusiastic as they railed the final loose and dusty corners and crossed the finish line. The smiles were huge as everyone high-fived, fist-bumped and excitedly shared their experience with anyone watching.



“That was worth the climb!”



“Epic, nice! Can we do it again?”



“It’s all so yummy!”



“That was my favorite! Lots of shit I like to ride! Oh man, I’m happy!”



“That was sick! Let’s do it again!”



“I only put in four pedal strokes in the whole stage!”



“f*ck that was sick!”



“My arms are so pumped they were starting to fall asleep.”



“That is so what it is all about!”



















Racers then liaised back to camp for a hot lunch before shuttling up to the final stage of the day. Stage 3 offered an 800-meter descent with plenty of steeps and loam – “this is where the real jungle riding begins,” said Jay. The steep and at times "double black diamond" terrain took a few people down, but overall the energy was high – even if extremely exhausted – at the end of the day. Nikola Starko expressed that she wasn’t expecting it to be so dry, “but,” she says, “the steep bits were super tech, but super fun!”





It's like riding through Jurassic Park. — Marty Lazarski



























Credit for all of the memories made and stoke that was had today, and will be had for the next two days goes to the three main trail builders who have put in exceptionally long days to create the courses for this multi-day race. Marino Retana and his son, Marino Jr. ‘Macho’, along with Event Organizer, Paulo Valle, built all the trails that will be raced. When a last minute course change was required, Marino Sr. was up at the crack of dawn every morning cutting in the new trail in time for our arrival. Their enthusiasm and passion are what has allowed all of us to be here and we are grateful for their hospitality.













After four stages the top three pro men are Cory Sullivan (3rd), Ludo May (2nd), and Alvaro May (1st). The top three pro women are Janea Perry (3rd), Amy Morrison (2nd), and Nikola Starko (1st). The full results can be found here.



Today logged at least one sheared derailleur bolt, more than a few depleted brake pads, and a rider who went head first into a briar patch just short of the finish line. At the end of the day, it’s when things go wrong that makes for the best stories, the best memories, and the best people!



